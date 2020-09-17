Cleveland-Cliffs' management continues to execute well on its debt restructuring and capital spend programs.

High exposure to the automotive industry affected share price performance, but this would turn into a tailwind as the sector recovers.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has been hit hard by the recent pandemic closures and the sudden stop in economic activity.

Capital intensive industries were among the worst affected sectors of the economy, while Cleveland-Cliffs' high exposure to the automotive sector just made matters worse.

Data by YCharts

In March, CLF had just completed its acquisition of AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), which made the combined entity a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products in the United States. The acquisition gave CLF some very important long-term competitive advantages and was done with the intention to reap the benefits over many years to come.

Unfortunately, for shareholders, however, the timing of the acquisition and the increased leverage that came with it coincided almost perfectly with the recent pandemic. On top of that, the automotive sector, which made around 63% of AK Steel sales in 2018, was also among the worst-hit industries by the pandemic.

The short-term pain aside, the long-term investment thesis for Cleveland-Cliffs remains intact. That is why, assuming CLF averts a liquidity crisis over the coming months, the company will most likely emerge from the pandemic on a stronger footing than before.

The intact investment thesis

In spite of all the negativity associated with the steel industry and the ongoing cyclical downturn, the sector is and will be the backbone of any large economy.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that China has been rapidly scaling up its steel industry, growing it nine-fold over the past 20 years, which is in stark contrast with the U.S. steel production that stagnated over the period.

This growing gap between the two largest economies has two very important consequences:

China CO2 emissions skyrocketed

Source: carbonbrief.org

The massive surge in steel producers in the country, combined with their failure to meet environmental standards, has made the steel industry in the country one of the chief culprits behind the surge in CO2 emissions.

China's massive steel sector is a key battleground in the country's war on pollution, with air quality in major steel-producing cities like Tangshan and Handan routinely listed among the most toxic. Source: reuters.com

Failing to comply with strict environmental standards, the industry in the country was allowed to grow at unsustainable rates and thus drive steel prices down.

Growing imbalance between China and the U.S.

The uncontrollable growth of the Chinese steel industry has also resulted in a surge in exports to other countries around the world.

Source: agmetalminer.com

As a consequence, the world's largest economy - the U.S. - has benefited from the low steel prices and did not need to expand its domestic production, thus manufacturing only 10% of the Chinese production domestically.

Source: worldsteel.org

Naturally, this led to a surge in steel imports which now account for around 30% of the country's needs.

Source: legacy.trade.gov

However, the growing geographical and environmental imbalance between steel production and its consumption is about to reverse as the world is heading towards a period of deglobalization and tensions between the two global superpowers are rising.

That is why the beaten-down U.S. steel industry is an attractive place to look for bargains. And, this is also where Cleveland-Cliffs appears at the top of the list with sustainable competitive advantages in an industry with very high barriers to entry.

Exposure to the automotive industry

As I recently outlined, CLF's management decision to acquire AK Steel made sense over the long term as there are many synergies and sustainable competitive advantages that the combined entity would have.

In addition to the vertical integration achieved, AK Steel's focus on high margin steel for the automotive industry is almost a perfect fit for CLF high grade pellets and future Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI).

Prior to the pandemic, the combined Cleveland-Cliffs-AK Steel entity was projected to have the highest adjusted EBITDA margins in the space which made a compelling case for combining the two companies.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs-AK Steel Acquisition Presentation

However, AK Steel's 63% sales exposure to the automotive industry, which is the highest among all of its peers, played a crucial role in performance over the recent months.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs AK Steel Acquisition Presentation

In light of the automotive market's importance to us, North American light vehicle production has a significant impact on our total sales and shipments. Source: AK Steel Annual Report 2018

As automotive production in the U.S. came to a halt and sales plummeted, AK Steel sales and expectations for the near future also deteriorated fast.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org/

As pandemic closures hit, the share of automotive sales for AK Steel fell from 63% in 2018 to 51% in Q2 2020 and would likely continue to struggle over the coming quarters as production slowly ramps up.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs 10-Q SEC Filing Q2 2020

The automotive industry exposure made AK Steel by far the worst-hit steel producer in the U.S. and that is why the company saw a more than 50% decline in Q2 2020 sales vs. Q4 2019.

*Cleveland-Cliffs steel and manufacturing segment sales in Q2 2020

Source: prepared by the author using data from Yahoo!Finance

The sharp decline in sales is also the main reason why CLF's operating profitability in Q2 2020 came at such depressed levels relative to its peers, in spite of the company's highest EBITDA margin projections prior to the acquisition.

Source: prepared by the author using data from Yahoo!Finance and Cleveland-Cliffs Investor Presentation

Therefore, as the automotive sector slowly recovers, CLF margins will follow suit and with that, it could easily achieve an even higher valuation premium to peers in the sector.

This is why the most important risk for long-term shareholders right now remains the company's liquidity position and its ability to weather the current economic downturn.

Financial health and liquidity

Historically, Cleveland-Cliffs interest expense has been well-covered by the company's operating income, with the exception of first quarter of each year when seasonal effect of shipments takes its toll operating profitability.

Source: author's calculations based on data from CLF Quarterly Reports

As pandemic closures began, the second quarter of 2020 was the first time since 2016 that the company's operating income fell short of covering the interest expense over two consecutive quarters.

In spite of all that, CLF management did restructure its debt payments and moved closer to the plan it laid out originally, post the AK Steel acquisition. The plan was based around the creation of a 4-year principal free window that would allow the combined entity to cope with any cyclical downturns.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs-AK Steel Investor Presentation

Initially, AK Steel debt was much more front-loaded which created significant risk of a potential liquidity squeeze during a major downturn.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs-AK Steel Investor Presentation

Although this downturn occurred sooner than many of us expected, as of the end of Q2 2020, CLF management managed to restructure the vast majority of AK Steel debt due over the coming years.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs 10-Q SEC Filing Q2 2020

Capital Expenditures signalling

From a cash flow perspective, the second quarter of 2020 was no better as CLF generated negative cash flow from operations for two quarters in a row.

Source: author's calculations based on data from CLF Quarterly Reports

In addition, during the second quarter of 2020, CLF cash at hand reached one of its lowest levels on record.

Source: author's calculations based on data from CLF Quarterly Reports

Quite surprisingly, however, the company did not save any cash during the quarter by dialing down capital expenditures.

Source: author's calculations based on data from CLF Quarterly Reports

Over the second quarter, CLF management continued to invest heavily in the HBI plant and indicated its intentions to continue to reinvest heavily into the business over the second half of the year.

On the CapEx side of our $145 million in cap spend during the quarter about $90 million were HBI payments for work done in Q1. The remainder was sustaining capital and capitalized interest. We expect another $250 million in capital spend for the remainder of the year with about $110 million of that related to the completion of HBI. Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Q2 2020 Earnings Transcript

Of the $250m Capex budget for the rest of 2020, $110m will be allocated towards the HBI plant which leaves roughly $140m to be spent on sustaining capital.

Historically, CLF's quarterly depreciation expense has been around $20m, while AK Steel's annual depreciation expense of around $200m suggests $50m quarterly spend needed on sustaining capital.

Source: author's calculations based on data from AK Steel Annual Report

Thus CLF requires around $70m per quarter spent on sustaining capital or $140m over the second half of the year, which corresponds to the amount budgeted.

This clearly shows that in spite of the almost perfect storm for Cleveland-Cliffs operations and the cash flow squeeze, the company will not only reinvest close to 100% of its depreciation expense in sustaining capital but also allocate the amount necessary for the completion of its HBI plant.

Conclusion

Cleveland-Cliffs is without a doubt a very risky stock at this point in time. The high leverage and the cyclical downturn of the steel industry still place the stock under the speculative category.

Although there are significant risks over the short term, the long-term investment thesis remains intact. No matter how unattractive it has become, the U.S. steel industry should benefit as China focuses on reducing the environmental impact of its highly polluting steel mills while at the same the U.S. brings more industrial production back home.

With that in mind, CLF will most likely lead the way in U.S. steel industry recovery as the company has become one of the most efficient and profitable vertically integrated steel manufacturers in the country. Moreover, the company has undeniable competitive advantages that would allow it to retain its leading position in high grade steel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.