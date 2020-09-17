I'm Still Fed Up

The problem is that this economic recovery requires two hands working together and it only has one doing all the work.

Santa Claus showed up yesterday, but he didn’t leave investors with everything on their wish lists. In fact, there was more coal than goodies left under the tree. The initial reaction to the Fed’s announcement at 2 pm that it would leave short-term interest rates lower for longer was met with exuberance, but then Chairman Powell acknowledged than the economic recovery was conditioned on additional fiscal stimulus. The Fed’s unending monetary largesse would not do the trick on its own. That led to a selloff in stocks that has continued into today's open.

As indicated in the Fed’s new dot plot, officials are forecasting that short-term interest rates will now stay near zero until 2023. That’s the goody for investors, which equates to free money forever in financial markets, but it is a ridiculous forecast. The Fed has no clue what it will be doing six months from now, much less in two or three years, because its track record for forecasting is horrible. Furthermore, if this forecast were to be accurate, it tells me that we will see a long period of economic stagnation ahead, which is the exact opposite of what near-zero rates are supposed to produce.

Chairman Powell said the Fed will continue to purchase Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to the tune of $120 billion per month, otherwise known as quantitative easing, to “promote smooth market functioning and foster accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses.” Speaking of dots, I would like to see Powell connect them between the Fed’s purchases of debt and the availability of credit for most American households. In my view, there is no connection, but he is never challenged on this topic.

The reality is that the Fed is being forced to monetize the uncontrollable growth in federal debt to try and stem a rise in long-term interest rates that would collapse our financial markets and undermine our entire economy, sending us into a depression. Our deficit is already at $3 trillion this year, and with tax revenue falling and spending on the rise, trillion-dollar deficits will be here for years to come.

The Fed disguises its ongoing purchases as a method of sustaining smooth market functioning, but the markets don’t need more liquidity to function smoothly. The money supply is already growing at a rate greater than 20%, and the real economy can’t absorb it all when it can barely grow 2% in the best of times. Therefore, it flows into financial markets and inflates stocks, bonds and commodities. That is great for the top 10% of American households that own nearly all the financial assets. It does nothing for the bottom 60% that barely have any savings at all. It also exacerbates the wealth disparity in this country that is a huge headwind to the rate of economic growth.

The Fed asserts it will now allow the rate of inflation to overshoot its 2% target before raising interest rates or pulling back on other forms of accommodation. Yet over the past decade it never achieved the 2% rate on a sustained basis, so we may be waiting a very long time. There are many headwinds to reaching a 2% inflation rate, and the best way to overcome them is to see a broader participation in wage gains and wealth accumulation than we have seen over the past decade. Record amounts of wealth have been created since the Great Recession in 2008, but the primary beneficiaries have been the wealthiest Americans. If you want prices to rise for items other than ones that define luxury, you must figure out a way to land money in the pockets of Americans who will spend it on goods and services, rather than invest it in financial assets.

Federal Reserve policies are blowing asset bubbles in our financial markets that are too many to count. Meanwhile, Congress is at a stalemate over further fiscal stimulus for the real economy, which is why we now have a K-shaped recovery. Markets have been on the upswing, while the recovery in the economy rolls over. This divergence can't continue indefinitely, as a real economic recovery requires two hands working together, but we only have one doing all the work.

If the fiscal stimulus that Powell says we require for the real economic recovery to continue doesn't materialize, we are bound to see another market swoon like the one we saw in March. The problem the Fed faces is that it has already laid all of its cards on the table.

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities. The Portfolio Architect was defensively positioned at the beginning of this year in anticipation of the bear market that followed, but were you? If not, consider a two-week free trial to see how it may help you be better positioned for the next major turning point in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.