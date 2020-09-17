Although currently expensive, the opportunity to buy at lower prices should inevitably come if the market corrects.

Near term, the financial performance will be impacted by the global recession, but management's strategy should lead to above GDP growth and increasing margins.

This wide-moat company has rebooted by spinning off three low-growth/low-margin businesses over the last couple of years.

Honeywell is a great industrial company which is working through an interesting strategic transition to become a software-focused industrial company.

Company Description

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is a US-based diversified technology and manufacturing company. Honeywell produces a range of hardware and software products to serve a global customer base.

The company was formed after a merger in the 1920s and is named after one of the founding shareholders (who was an engineer) when it manufactured temperature control systems. The company made many acquisitions over the years before it was itself acquired by Allied Signal in 1999. Unusually, due to the strength of the acquired brand, Allied Signal renamed itself as Honeywell.

Honeywell continues to reinvent itself as it seeks to focus on the growing segments of its target industries. Over the last three years, it has de-merged (spun off) three listed companies, which today are collectively capitalized at $2,616 M. Honeywell is attempting to become a software-focused industrial company as it tries to become less reliant on traditional hardware solutions.

Honeywell’s key strength is the output of its Research and Development (R&D) process. Around $1,600 M is expensed in R&D every year. Since 2007, the company has invested almost as much in R&D as it has in capex and acquisitions. Over the same period, the company has reinvested 44% of its adjusted operating cash flows back into the business.

Honeywell is one of the last remaining large diversified manufacturing companies in the world (along with 3M (NYSE:MMM), DuPont (NYSE:DD), and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)). These companies are all mature and are attempting to keep some growth in their businesses as they try to avoid sliding into decline.

Divisional Overview

Honeywell is organized into 4 market-based divisions. In 2019, the divisional revenue splits were:

Source: Author’s compilation using Honeywell’s 10-K.

Aerospace Division

Aerospace is Honeywell’s biggest division. There are 3 revenue streams in this division:

Commercial aviation original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

Commercial aviation aftermarket (spare parts).

Defense and space.

Aerospace employs over 27,000 people of which 12,000 are engineers and software programmers. The company claims that the Aerospace division has over 10,000 active patents, clearly demonstrating the organization’s technical capability.

The Aerospace division’s diverse product capability is highlighted in the following table:

Source: Honeywell presentation.

The financial performance of the Aerospace division has been impressive:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from Honeywell’s 10-K’s.

Although Aerospace’s revenues had been flat for many years (until recently), the division has done an excellent job in driving margins significantly higher over time. COVID-19 has been particularly impactful on the Aerospace division, and 2020 revenues and margins will be dramatically lower.

Safety and Productivity Division (SPS)

The SPS division has two broad revenue streams:

Safety

Productivity Solutions

Safety products include personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, footwear, gas detection equipment and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging.

Productivity Solutions include mobile industrial computers, warehousing automation equipment, in-field sensors for collecting data and managing process control as well as asset management systems.

The breakdown of SPS revenues by product group and by industry vertical is shown in the following slide:

Source: Honeywell Presentation September 2020.

SPS has near-term tailwinds for several lines due to COVID-19. The company manufactures N95 masks and has expanded capacity by over 2,500% to meet demand. Similarly, warehousing automation is in high demand as many companies are implementing a direct fulfillment capability due to the temporary service interruptions (closure) of many retail outlets.

The long-term financial performance of SPS is shown in the following chart:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from Honeywell’s 10-K disclosures.

The chart shows that, whilst Safety revenues have been reasonably flat, the Productivity revenues have been growing nicely. At the same time, SPS margins have been rising.

The SPS division is thought to have the most growth potential within Honeywell, particularly the warehouse automation component. Sales have traditionally been mainly in the US, but there are evidently significant opportunities to expand internationally.

The margin expansion is sustainable as SPS historically has an extremely high proportion of hardware sales, and the majority of future growth is expected to come from higher margin services.

Building Technologies Division (HBT)

HBT’s revenues have shrunk because of the demerger of Resideo (NYSE:REZI). HBT’s focus is now on the corporate, government, and infrastructure building markets.

HBT’s systems offerings include advanced software applications for building control and optimization, sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management, access control, video surveillance, fire products, remote patient monitoring systems and project management.

HBT’s addressable market is shown in the following table:

Source: Honeywell presentation.

Clearly, these markets are quite fragmented. HBT’s sales mix has been shifting over time – it is currently 20% projects, 25% software/services and 55% hardware.

A chart of HBT’s historical financial performance is shown below:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from Honeywell’s 10-K disclosures.

Honeywell claims that HBT’s software and services revenues are growing significantly faster than hardware which should result in margin expansion continuing.

Performance Materials & Technologies Division (PMT)

There are 3 revenue streams in the PMT division:

Process Solutions.

Universal Oil Products (UOP).

Advanced Materials.

PMT is a mix of three businesses – process solutions (develops industrial software control systems), advanced materials (manufactures fluorine products, chemicals and polymers) and Universal Oil Products (manufactures catalysts and absorbents for the oil and gas sector).

PMT’s sector breakdown is shown in the following chart:

Source: Honeywell presentation.

PMT’s recent growth has been driven by the process solutions business as shown in the chart below:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from Honeywell’s 10-K disclosures.

The process solutions business has driven revenue growth and margin expansion over the last few years, whilst the two other businesses have been relatively flat.

Honeywell’s Strategy

Professor Damodaran (NYU Stern) makes some interesting observations about the life cycle of a typical company. He has a six-stage model, from startup to decline, which all companies move through over their life cycle:

Source: Aswath Damodaran NYU – The Corporate Life Cycle.

Honeywell is fighting to stay in stage 4 (Mature Growth) and avoid moving into stage 5 (Mature Stable). In the mature growth stage, a company continues to grow at GDP or higher, whilst at the same time, its margins strengthen and rise.

Honeywell’s strategy is a classic stage 4 approach:

Leverage its R&D and its technological excellence in high-growth markets to accelerate profitable growth.

Transform the company by increasing the mix of software and connected devices to become the premier software/industrial company.

Expand margins by optimizing its cost structure through supply chain and Honeywell Digital transformation initiatives.

Control corporate costs – particularly the legacy asbestos and environmental expenses and pension benefits.

Increase the availability of capital through strong cash flow generation, conversion of working capital and managing debt.

Honeywell’s Strategy in action

Over the last four years, Honeywell has simplified its corporate structure and streamlined its target markets by spinning off three divisions:

(NYSE: ASIX AdvanSixin 2016.

(NYSE: GTX Garrett Motionin 2018.

Resideo ( REZI ) in 2018.

Due to the market disruptions caused by COVID-19, it is too early to tell whether these actions will generate higher than GDP growth in revenues. We have certainly seen improvements in operating margins.

A company the size of Honeywell is constantly restructuring – this is demonstrated by the extraordinary costs incurred every year:

Source: Author’s compilation from Honeywell’s 10-K disclosures.

Given the regularity of these expenses, they should NOT be classified as extraordinary, and therefore, they should be included in the underlying operating expenses of the company. This lowers the underlying operating margin by about 0.5%. This point will be picked up later when we move onto the valuation.

Long-term liabilities are a drag on cash flows

There are some long-term issues which are a drag on Honeywell’s valuation. Honeywell has three significant and high-profile legacy issues which take some gloss from the company.

Honeywell is financially responsible for the resolution of:

Environmental issues at several former operating sites.

Asbestos liabilities of the formerly owned Bendix business.

Asbestos liabilities of the formerly owned NARCO business.

I will attempt to determine a “ball-park” financial estimate for each issue.

Environmental Liabilities

Honeywell, for many years, has been funding site environmental remediation generally linked to legacy businesses (many of which are no longer operated). The company has been funding the remediation expenses through operational cash flows.

Although the ultimate liability remains with Honeywell, many of these businesses now belong to Resideo. When Resideo was spun off, it signed an agreement with Honeywell to reimburse Honeywell for 90% of its remediation expenses up to a maximum of $140 M per year until 2043.

Honeywell’s net remediation expenses for the last 6 years have been:

Source: Author’s compilation from Honeywell’s 10-K disclosures.

Honeywell has a provision on its Balance Sheet for accrued environmental liabilities of $709 M.

As can be seen in the table, the Resideo agreement has recently lowered Honeywell’s net environmental payments. In 2019, the net payment dropped to $59 M where the average net payment had been $258 M per year for the pre-spin years.

If Resideo remains solvent, then Honeywell’s accrued liability appears to be a reasonable estimate of what it might pay out. Obviously, if Resideo was to become insolvent, then Honeywell would be responsible for the entire rectification costs.

There are clearly several unknowns associated with this estimate (the average net payment and for how many years will the payments continue). For valuation purposes, I am prepared to go with Honeywell’s estimate for this liability. At $709 M, the impact on the valuation is about $1 per share.

Even if the estimate is understated by 100%, the impact on the valuation is not material.

Asbestos Liabilities

Honeywell’s asbestos liabilities are generated from two formerly owned businesses:

NARCO

NARCO was owned by Allied Signal until 1986. Due to the post-sale bankruptcy of NARCO, the asbestos liabilities have remained with Allied Signal (now Honeywell). The NARCO asbestos liability resides within a complex trust arrangement which Honeywell is obligated to fund to a maximum of $145 M per year until all the claims are resolved.

Honeywell’s NARCO payments net of insurance recoveries for the last 6 years have been:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from Honeywell’s 10-K disclosures.

Honeywell has a provision on its Balance Sheet for NARCO liabilities of $858 M. Similarly, it has an asset provision for Insurance Recoveries of $281 M (therefore, a net liability of $577 M).

I have estimated the present value of the NARCO liability by assuming a net payment of $78 M per year (the average of the last 6 years) for the next 30 years and using a cost of capital of 6%. The present value of this annuity is $1,074 M.

I think that the NARCO liability may be understated – in the valuation I will use my estimate.

Bendix

Bendix was a business within Honeywell’s Automotive division. It manufactured brake linings that contained encased asbestos. This business was sold in 2014, but the asbestos liability remained with Honeywell. When Garrett was “spun off”, the Bendix liability was “allocated” to Garrett (but ultimately still resides with Honeywell).

To facilitate the Garrett transaction, Honeywell entered into an agreement with Garrett whereby Garrett funds 90% of Honeywell’s asbestos liability relating to Bendix. The agreement caps Garrett’s annual payment to a maximum of $175 M. The agreement terminates in 2048 or earlier depending upon the level of claims.

It should be noted that Garrett has recently filed a lawsuit against the validity of this agreement, and the dispute is ongoing. Garrett has also raised concerns about its ongoing financial viability and may become insolvent.

Honeywell’s Bendix payments net of insurance recoveries for the last 6 years have been:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from Honeywell’s 10-K disclosures.

Honeywell has a provision on its Balance Sheet for the Bendix liabilities of $1,499 M. Similarly, it has an asset provision for Insurance Recoveries of $153 M (therefore, a net liability of $1,346 M).

Given the current market capitalization of Garrett (around $240 M), I think that it is unlikely that Garrett will be able to cover their contractual arrangement with Honeywell. As a result, I am assuming that the total liability will remain with Honeywell. There has been no reduction in the number of claimants coming forward over the last few years – the number is very steady. This indicates that the payments could go on for an exceptionally long time.

In estimating the present value of the Bendix liability, I have used the average net payments for the last 6 years ($174 M), and I have assumed that the payments last another 50 years. With a 6% cost of capital, this annuity has a present value of $2,742 M. I think that Honeywell may be significantly understating their Bendix liability.

Summary of Environmental & Asbestos Liabilities

Based on my calculations, I estimate that the present value of the environmental and asbestos liabilities is approximately $4,500 M, which equates to about $6.50 per share in valuation terms. This amount will be subtracted from my estimate of Honeywell’s valuation.

Honeywell’s Historical Financial Performance

The following chart shows Honeywell’s historical revenues and operating margins:

Source: Author’s compilation using Honeywell’s 10-K filings.

It should be noted that I have made significant adjustments to Honeywell’s published financial information to arrive at my estimate of their operating margin. The main adjustments include:

All expensed Research & Development (R&D) costs are capitalized and replaced with an R&D amortization charge – I have assumed that all R&D investments have a 5-year life.

All environmental and asbestos payments have been eliminated from Operations. All restructuring charges have been included as they appear to be regular expenses.

The financing component of operating leases has been eliminated from Operations.

Due to the recent spin-offs, it is difficult to draw any conclusions about the trajectory for revenue growth. However, it is clear that operating margins have been quite stable over the last couple of years.

It is also worth pointing out that Honeywell’s balance sheet is reasonably strong, and gearing has been declining over time. The table below shows that debt is relatively modest with the interest expense being well covered by operating earnings:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from Honeywell’s 10-K filings.

Honeywell’s balance sheet is also enhanced by over $15 B of cash and marketable securities which were reported at the end of the most recent quarter.

Honeywell’s Moat

My moat assessment for Honeywell is shown on the following table:

Source: Author’s compilation

Honeywell generates its relatively wide moat from its Research and Development investment output. The quality of the IP embedded in many of its products makes it difficult for customers to switch out of (particularly in aerospace). Honeywell’s advanced manufacturing capabilities also generate significant cost benefits.

Honeywell has a well-developed moat which is being enhanced by the growing focus on services and systems (integrated software). The following chart shows how this is translated financially into returns on invested capital:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from Honeywell’s 10-K filings.

Honeywell has a relatively high ROIC for an industrial company. This is an old-style asset intensive industrial company with a relatively low amount of debt and significant reserves of cash.

The moat is being fortified over the last 10 years as Honeywell has invested $18 B (4.7% of sales) in R&D, and 39% of its operating cash flows have been reinvested back into the business as capex and net acquisitions.

I would conclude that Honeywell’s moat is relatively wide and strong for an industrial company.

Fundamentals of Valuation

My approach to valuation is based on projecting a company’s future cash flows and discounting them back to the present using a discount rate, which is reflective of the risks or uncertainties associated with those cash flows.

The process is summarized by this diagram courtesy of Professor Aswath Damodaran:

Source: Dr Aswath Damodaran (NYU Stern).

My Investment Thesis for Honeywell

Now, keep in mind that this is my scenario for Honeywell. It is based on my best estimates of the future. I acknowledge that there will be many individuals who are better placed than I to forecast Honeywell’s future:

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Honeywell’s sales during Q2 with sales down by 19% compared to 2019. Most of the year-on-year revenue decline is in the Aerospace division (55%). I expect that some economic recovery will begin during Q4, but in total, I expect 2020 sales will be 13% lower than 2019.

The global recovery will gain pace during 2021, and I expect that revenues will grow by 10% relative to 2020, but this will still leave them below 2019 levels. I think that Honeywell’s revenues will then grow by around 4% for the period 2022 to 2025 before slowly declining to the terminal growth rate of 0.7% (the current US 10-year Treasury yield) over the following 4 years.

Honeywell’s businesses are predominantly mature with a small number of exceptions in the Safety & Productivity Solutions division. Growth will continue to come from acquisitions (over the last 10 years, Honeywell has invested more in acquisitions than in capex). R&D spending will also continue at historical levels as it is the cornerstone of the strategy.

Honeywell’s operating margins (excluding asbestos and environmental expenses) will expand as Honeywell increases the proportion of service revenues in their product mix (shifted from 22% to nearly 25% over the last 10 years). Services have much higher gross margins than hardware products (44% versus 30%).

As previously stated, I have estimated Honeywell’s environmental and asbestos liabilities to be $4,500 M.

Key Inputs into Honeywell's Valuation

The assumptions are then summarized into the following inputs into the valuation model:

I have lowered revenues and margins for 2020 and 2021 to reflect the impact of COVID-19.

Revenues will grow by 4% ± 1.5% for the years 2022 to 2025 before slowly declining to a terminal growth rate of 0.7%.

Adjusted operating margins are currently 18.7%. They will decline to 15.6% in 2020 before beginning to climb higher as efficiencies improve and the product mix shifts to a higher services mix. I think that margins will remain in the range of 20% ± 2% into perpetuity.

Reinvestment to date has yielded a Sales/Net Capital ratio of 1.1 at the end of 2019. The ratio has been in decline for several years, but I expect that it will reverse as R&D spending as a percentage of sales declines over time. The ratio cannot be used in the near term as revenues fall due to COVID-19. I expect that the capital efficiency will stay around current levels of 1.4 ± 0.2.

Perpetual ROIC will be 11% ± 1% (reflecting the strength of the moat) which is above the cost of capital.

Current cost of capital is 6.2% (this is higher than the median of the US market mainly due to the impact of the Aerospace division’s high operating leverage) and the higher country risks associated with the level of international revenues. The company’s perpetual cost of capital will remain above the market median. I am expecting 6.0% ± 0.3%.

Discounted Cash Flow Methodology

The DCF is relatively straight-forward. A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a 3-stage model (high growth, declining growth, and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

The output from my DCF model is:

Source: Author’s model.

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation was generated after 100,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us understand the major value drivers in the valuation. It turns out that the key value drivers for Honeywell (based on my scenario) are the operating margin estimate and the sales growth. These variables have the highest impact on the valuation and are the greatest source of risk in the valuation.

Source: Author’s model.

The simulation indicates that Honeywell’s intrinsic value is between $114 and $164 per share with a midpoint of $136.

The operating margin spread accounts for 68% of the variation and the growth in revenues spread accounts for 24% of the variation in Honeywell’s valuation.

My analysis suggests that Honeywell is currently overpriced relative to its intrinsic value. The following table highlights what are the implied estimates for the value drivers required to justify the current share price:

Source: Author’s model.

The table indicates that the market is currently pricing in both much higher revenue growth rates and significantly higher operating margins (current margins are 19%).

Given the maturity of Honeywell’s markets, I think that it is improbable that revenue growth will be above 6%. Therefore, the current market pricing has much higher expected operating margins built in.

Honeywell’s 2019 operating margins are increasing, and I believe that they can go higher, but I think that it is improbable that they can go above 22%.

Recent Share Price Action

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart indicates that Honeywell periodically becomes “unloved”, and at these times, the stock can be purchased when it represents good value. Clearly, when the market bottomed in March, this was a good opportunity to buy the stock relatively cheaply.

Historical Returns

Source: Morningstar

The Morningstar table shows that Honeywell has underperformed relative to the broader market for the last 3 years (although it has been an over-performer since the COVID-19 market low). The long-term performance of the stock has been better than the market.

Key Risks Facing Honeywell

I think that the key risks facing Honeywell are macro-economic in nature. Most of the sectors serviced by Honeywell are cyclical and dependent upon the strength of the global economy and free trade between countries.

Honeywell will be impacted by how long it takes the world to recover from the COVID-19 induced recession. Similarly, any long-term disruption to supply chains caused by regional trade disputes would be harmful for the company.

Final Recommendation

The final step in my process is to look at a summary of the company’s cash flows for the last 10 years:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from Honeywell’s 10-K filings.

The data indicates that Honeywell:

Reinvests 39% of its Operating Cash Flow back into the business (it is not a “capital light” business, but there are other sectors which require a much higher level of reinvestment).

Returns 63% of its Operating Cash Flow back to shareholders in the form of dividends and net share buybacks (a reasonably strong result).

Has marginally changed its capital structure (substituting debt for equity) but is still lightly geared.

For each company I value, I also assess what role this company could potentially play in my portfolio. The cornerstone of my portfolio is what I term “Tier 1” companies. These are the companies that I hold for the long term (with some trading around the edges as prices ebb and flow) and where I invest most of my cash.

My high-level criteria for a company to qualify as a Tier 1 long-term investment are:

A reasonably strong moat.

Pricing power.

Sector tailwinds.

High returns on invested capital.

Stable cash flows with relatively low reinvestment needs.

High interest coverage ratio.

Honeywell ticks quite a few of these boxes. It is a particularly good company and has been professionally managed for many years. At the right price, it deserves a place in any good portfolio.

Is this the right time to buy Honeywell?

No – the stock is currently trading at the upper end of my valuation. I would not be buying Honeywell at the current price.

What should current holders of Honeywell be doing?

Let me acknowledge that I am a shareholder of Honeywell and I have held shares for several years.

Based on my valuation, I think that Honeywell is currently expensive, and at prices above the upper end of my valuation ($164), it is time to TRIM your holding and take some profits, but I would stand ready to BUY if there was a market pullback to the March lows.

Final Recommendation: HOLD/TRIM

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.