Natural Gas: Ouch, Someone Get The Bulls A Bandaid

So, while the bulls are hurting today, put on a bandaid and suck it up. Falling production is your friend, and bearish cash remains your worst enemy. But once we get past the shoulder season, things should be fine again (for the bulls).

If production falls to ~86 Bcf/d by year-end, winter heating demand season will see a deficit of 5 Bcf/d. This is why the winter gas curve remains above $3/MMBtu.

But fundamental signals for the winter heating demand season are improving with Lower 48 production exhibiting steady declines throughout September excluding shut-in and maintenance.

And with incoming bearish weather, prices may be stuck here for a while longer.

Welcome to the bandaid edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Today's sell-off came as a shock to a lot of traders. For starters, the cash weakness was known, but the market refused to accept it (demonstrated by the bullishness in October buying). And incoming weather outlook remained bearish with no line of sight for bullish weather ahead.

Source: HFIRweather.com

But, to be fair, we had thought most of the fundamental bearishness was priced in when October reached $2.25/MMBtu (and as demonstrated by us closing out our UNG short).

Either way, the market has spoken with October futures falling to match the cash market weakness. But given this sell-off, we are now putting away our near-term bear cap, and putting on the bull cap.

We think, in the near term, October futures are likely to test $1.94 to $1.97 with November futures testing the pivotal $2.5/MMBtu. If this retest holds and confirms, then we will look to express a long position in Range Resources (NYSE:RRC).

Because, while the bulls may be sorely wounded by this sell-off, the fundamental outlook has actually improved somewhat over the last week. On Tuesday, we wrote an NGF centered around how even in a bearish winter (matching that of 2019/2020), we will end storage in April at the 5-year average with the market still in a -3+ Bcf/d deficit.

A large part of the longer-term bullishness resides solely in falling production, which we are observing happening in real time.

Looking at the recent production trend, and excluding shut-ins from the storm and maintenance, we are falling ~1 Bcf/d in September so far vs August. Given our production outlook, we are going to end 2020 between ~85 and ~86 Bcf/d.

This will increase the market deficit to -5 Bcf/d for the winter heating season, which will help reduce the excess storage we are seeing today.

So, while the bulls are hurting today, put on a bandaid and suck it up. Falling production is your friend, and bearish cash remains your worst enemy. But once we get past the shoulder season, things should be fine again (for the bulls).

We will be alerting subscribers as to when we will go long RRC.

HFI Research Natural Gas, #1 Natural Gas Service For readers investing or trading natural gas or natural gas equities, don't be blinded by the incoming moves. At HFI Research Natural Gas, we give you guidance on natural gas fundamentals, weather, and set-ups to help you navigate the dangerous natural gas market. Come and see for yourself why we are the #1 natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.