The Hong Kong Banking industry is intrinsically concentrated to a few large players, namely the big four banks (HSBC, BOCHK, Hang Seng, Standard Chartered) which dominate most of the market shares. Yet not any of them are worthy of investing in the form of buy-and-hold. For example, although HSBC has been offering sound dividends for decades, its reluctance to cut dividends even when payout exceeds 100% multiple times has led to the downfall of its earning power. In fact, not many bank stocks are good long-term investments because many offer mediocre or even negative returns throughout the periods.

Thus, in this article, I will conduct in depth analysis on two of the most prominent banks and discuss which one is more superior over the others in different perspectives. As most of the main players offer similar financial products and operate with somewhat similar strategies, there is not much differentiation in the industry. In the followings, I will start with a brief overview of the two banks, followed by assessing their fair value, earnings potential, and relevant risks to determine the most appropriate bank stock to be included in the portfolio.

Overview

In traditional banking, if a bank is not holding loans, then it is most likely holding securities. Loans and securities are the main driver for future profitability when they are well-managed, otherwise they will threaten a bank’s stability or even force it to fail (or get bailed out). There is not an exact benchmark as to the appropriate proportion of loans or investments made by a bank, since different banks may have different specialization and expertise. For example, a bank’s business model may not be loan-driven simply because it is being conservative when it cannot find favorable loan terms, which could be the case in today’s conditions. But in this scenario, both banks share similar asset allocation by having most loans, followed by having investments in treasury bills and debt securities, while BOC Hong Kong has considerably more cash which has significantly lowered liquidity risk at the expense of decrease in profitability.

Hang Seng Bank BOC Hong Kong Loan/Asset 55% 47% Investment/Asset 30% 26% Cash/Asset <1% 13%

(Source: Hang Seng Bank and BOCHK Financial Report)

Hang Seng Bank and BOC Hong Kong has a loan-to-deposit ratio of 77% and 71%, respectively. It shows that both banks, at its core of the business model, takes in deposits and turn them into loans. This loan-driven model may suffer in a low interest rate environment since banks are at risk with the decline in interest income. However, this interest rate risk can be partly mitigated by having more non-interest income to smooth interest rate volatility, of which will be discussed later. Also, it is surprised that both banks have successfully maintained a high deposit-to-liability ratio even though interest rate is extremely low, where people tend to withdraw rather than putting money aside in a bank account. If a bank fails to attract deposits, it must take on debt or raise equity to fund those loans, which are considered riskier and more expensive. In this case, however, both banks are in a healthy position to have an adequate amount of deposits to fund the loans.

Hang Seng Bank BOC Hong Kong Deposit/Liability 80% 73% Loan/Deposit 77% 71%

(Source: Hang Seng Bank and BOCHK Financial Report)

The two banks have very similar income drivers, whereby most income is derived from interest-bearing assets such as advances to customers and debt securities investments, and the others are mainly derived from fees, insurance income, and other operating income. In the event of increased default rates, non-interest income is very important as a way of generating consistent revenue while simultaneously ensuring liquidity. The more diversified a bank’s portfolio is, the better it can weather economic downturns. In this case, both banks have put too many eggs in one basket, while BOC Hong Kong is slightly better by having more non-interest income sources to mitigate part of the interest rate volatility.

Hang Seng Bank BOC Hong Kong Net Interest Income As % Of Net Operating Income 77% 65% Non-Interest Income As % Of Net Operating Income 23% 35%

(Source: Hang Seng Bank and BOCHK Financial Report)

Valuation

Historically, Hang Seng Bank has always been a little bit more expensive than its counterpart. The credit is given by the market due to its more conservative style of management. Because of this reason, below I used the 10-year-average as the benchmark for each bank to compare with its current valuation instead of making a direct comparison between the two banks. Here, it shows that although both prices are attractive, BOC Hong Kong could make a better undervalued purchase by having a relatively lower P/E and P/B ratio compared to its average. For dividend investors, BOC Hong Kong is, again, a winner due to its higher yield and lower payout, which indicates that the dividend level is likely to be more sustainable than its counterpart. This can be reflected by the dividend cut of whopping 40% by Hang Seng Bank, while the case for BOC Hong Kong is merely 20%.

(Source: Morningstar)

Earnings Power

From the table below, it clearly shows that Hang Seng Bank beats BOC Hong Kong by three key metrics, namely ROA, ROE, and NIM, in pretty much every single year except 2016 (where BOC Hong Kong divested Nanyang Commercial Bank for a boosted profit). This explains why it always has a slightly higher valuation, because its earning power is greater as a result of sound management. In terms of efficiency ratio, both are in an optimal range of around 30%, which indicates they are efficient in controlling overheads while simultaneously generating satisfactory revenue.

(Source: Morningstar)

Potential Risks

A bank, ultimately, is a money-making machine but also a highly leverage monster. As investors, we at least have to ensure the bank stocks that we are buying will not fail (be insolvent) and will stand the test of time even during a financial crisis. Thus, here comes the concept of capital. It is required within financial institutions to absorb operating and unexpected losses with enough margin to inspire confidence and to enable the financial institutions to continue as a going concern. From the table below, the two banks are considered to be well-capitalized compared to the minimum requirement under Basel III, but BOC Hong Kong adds an additional layer of safety net by having a slightly higher percentage in all three capital ratios.

Hang Seng Bank BOC Hong Kong Min. Requirement CET1 Capital Ratio 16.3% 18.52% 4.5% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 18% 20.52% 6% Total Capital Ratio 19.7% 23.11% 8%

(Source: Hang Seng Bank and BOCHK Financial Report)

Summary & Conclusion

It is difficult to choose one from the two fundamentally sound bank stocks. Recently, the Fed announced interest rates would stay near zero for at least three years. This means interest rates might standstill and increase only after 2023, and banks will greatly benefit from the enhance in interest income. In this way, Hang Seng Bank which has a greater earnings power and a larger portion of net interest income could benefit more from this policy. On the other hand, BOC Hong Kong serves as a more conservative play by being comparatively undervalued, while having a higher dividend yield, cash, and capital ratios to dawdle through the economic shock. As the impact of the pandemic is imminent and the possibility of an increase in interest rate is remote, BOC Hong Kong seems a better choice to be invested in.

