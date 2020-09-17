Prior to Invesco's (IVZ) second quarter numbers, we wrote about the stock and stated that a sustained long-term rally was in the offing. The reason for our bullishness was the firm's valuation and specifically its cash flow numbers. History has also shown us that, whenever Invesco became this oversold on the long-term chart, a sustained rally soon followed thereafter.

Nevertheless, we didn't see that comprehensive earnings beat in the second quarter as management announced earnings of $0.35 ($0.08 per share under consensus). Although momentarily dipping below $10 a share in the following days, shares have made a strong recovery and are currently trading up around the $11 mark.

What has rallied the stock in recent weeks has been the rise in AUM as well as the $3 million insider purchase of shares by CEO Martin Flanagan in the beginning of the month. We stated that the ultra-low cash flow multiple was one of the principal reasons for our interest in this stock. Well, this multiple improved once more in the second quarter due to how management has been managing the liquidity of the company.

Source: Company Website

For example, as we can see in the image above, management was able to reduce the amount of cash owing on the revolver as well as increase the cash balance in the second quarter. As long as this trend continues (growing cash and decreasing leverage, management is pretty confident it will be able to eventually grow the cash balance on the balance sheet to over $1 billion. Furthermore, growing liquidity should result in business growth through reinvestment in seed capital. Also, management has pledged to continue to reward shareholders through dividends and future buybacks.

Although Invesco has more or less refrained from buying back stock at present, shareholders are still getting handsomely rewarded through that dividend where the forward yield comes in at approximately 5.8%. In fact, the cut-back in April has taken a lot of pressure off the cash flow statement as approximately $67 million less was paid to shareholders in the second quarter compared to the first.

The freezing of any meaningful buybacks has shown once again that companies are far more inclined to keep the dividend being paid (especially if there is an extensive historical record of payments) over share buybacks. Speaking of the dividend, the almost 6% yield is sure to attract value investors especially when one considers the company's present valuation. Management has kept the debt to equity ratio under 1, and the interest coverage ratio remains close to the eight mark. Suffice it to say, we do not foresee a further dividend cut at this stage as there is plenty of buffer to be able to withstand any more potential adverse trading conditions.

We state this because, as chartists, we believe that market action discounts everything. What this basically means is that every possible fundamental which could possibly affect the trajectory of Invesco's shares have already been embedded into the share price action. Furthermore, we believe that price moves in trends, and these trends are especially prevalent on long-term charts. For example, if we look at a long-term chart of Invesco below, we can see that, every time shares broke above the 10-month moving average as well as the corresponding monthly down-cycle trend-line, we saw a sustained trending move to the upside soon thereafter.

Therefore, considering the company's improving financials as well as how cheap this stock looks at present, we believe we will get another trending move to the upside before long. Obviously, we cannot confirm this bullish trend yet, but we are seeing bullish divergences on the RSI momentum indicator, and also, the MACD technical indicator looks very close to crossing over.

Many investors continue to see active managers such as Invesco as high risk due to the performance of passive managers more or less since the great recession back in 2009. However, active managers easily outperformed passive managers in the first decade of this century, and this is what investors are missing, in our opinion.

Look at the performance of the S&P 500 or Walmart (NYSE:WMT), for example, over the first decade of this century. They both went basically nowhere during this timeframe, which is why active managers performed much better than their passive counterparts. In fact, the further you go back in history, the more you see the cyclical nature of both active and passive investing strategies.

One thing we know for sure is that the market will not keep on charging higher like it has been doing since March 2009. In fact, we believe the probabilities are high that this present 4-year cycle in stocks will most likely top early and bring in a bear market. The Fed believes it can keep interest rates at record-low levels for years and keep the status quo. This is why investors have forgotten the cyclical nature of this industry. The problem is that, eventually, market forces always overpower central bank intervention. When this inflection point comes, we believe that funds will start to meaningfully leave passive managers and look for greener pastures like Invesco.

Therefore, to sum up, it is worth noting that the CEO's cost price of his recent $3 million purchase of shares is approximately $10.20 per share, so he obviously sees shares undervalued at present. How traders would approach this setup would be to nibble at the long side with smaller positions and then become more aggressive if the buy signal eventually were to present itself. Let's see what the third quarter brings.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.