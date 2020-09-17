The shares of Gray Television are trading near the same relative valuation as when I first wrote about the name and I think they represent a buy for that reason.

I’m sometimes criticized on this forum for being a “trader” who buys and sells stocks relatively aggressively, depending on conditions. I always make the point that the exact same company can be a great or terrible investment depending on the price paid. I think I’ve missed some large gains in my investing career by selling too early, but I’ve also managed to avoid loss, which is more than half the battle in my estimation. The story of Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is one where my approach has been vindicated. I wrote a bullish piece on the company back in June of 2018, and the shares rose about 40% before I wrote a much more cautious note on the company. In the second article, I decided to sell my shares and replace them with calls. I made this recommendation because there was risk that the shares would drop in price, and the calls provided most of the upside of the shares with only about 10% of the capital invested. After climbing nicely, the shares dropped in price.

In addition to a few other variables, I was initially bullish on the company for a host of reasons including the fact that the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of ~5 times, and I decided to sell when they hit a price to free cash of 7 times. I decided to look in on the company again for a few reasons. Obviously, they have published new financial statements. Also, the shares seem to be trading at a reasonable valuation, and I need to work out whether they represent good value at current levels.

I’ll jump right to the point. The shares represent great value at current levels, and I think investors would be wise to buy now. This sentiment seems to be echoed by both insiders and institutional investors. The shares are trading near the same valuations as they were when I put out my first bullish call on the name, which is quite compelling in my estimation. For those who are nervous about buying at current prices, I think short puts represent an excellent alternative to buying. For my part, I’ll be buying shares and selling puts, and I would recommend that readers participate in one way or another here.

Financial Update

In the table below, I’ve reproduced the last several years of financial history for your entertainment and edification, dear reader. The growth that this business has enjoyed is obvious, and they’ve been quite good at integrating various acquisitions over the years in my view. I’ll focus my comments on the most recent performance. The first six months of 2020 were obviously challenged in a host of ways. Revenue in the most recent quarter was 11% lower than the same period a year ago, and the first six months of this year has been 4% lower than the same period a year ago. In spite of this slowdown, the firm managed to expand its net income fairly substantially, largely as a result of a 15.5% reduction in interest expense. Finally, during the latest quarter, the company has repurchased 3.3 million shares of stock at an average price per share of ~$13.02. I think the fact that the company was willing to buy shares in the $13 range gives the rest of us some insight into when they’re trading at a reasonable price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve written it before, and no doubt I’ll write it again. A great company can be a terrible investment if you overpay for it, and a troubled business can be a great investment at the right price. For that reason, I need to write about the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. For my part, I like to buy shares when they are relatively cheap because I think inexpensively priced shares represent both lower risk and potentially higher reward. They’re lower risk because all of the bad news associated with the business has already been “priced in” by the market. They represent great potential reward because any positive news that comes out of the company represents a positive surprise and the shares can jump dramatically in price.

I judge whether shares are cheap or not based on a host of factors, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, cash flow, and the like. On that basis, Gray Television is quite compelling in my view.

When I wrote my first bullish piece on Gray Television, the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of ~5. I noted that whenever they were trading at that level in the past, they went on to perform very well. As we can see from the chart below, the shares are now close to the original buy valuation.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to value, I also like to understand the assumptions about long term growth currently embedded in the stock price. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about growth going forward. Applying this approach to Gray Television suggests that the market is forecasting a very low (2.4%) growth rate for this business. This is something I like to see because I think great returns come from pessimistic forecasts. I should also note that the company is currently trading very near its book value per share, so I consider this to be a worthwhile investment at current prices.

Options As Alternative

For my part, I think it makes sense to buy these shares at current levels, but I can understand that some investors would want to expose themselves to less risk, especially now. I can understand the desire to wait for a better entry price. While understandable, this strategy is troublesome in my view. The catalyst that will cause the shares to fall from current levels will also convince investors to stay away. This is why the platitude “buy low” is much easier said than done.

I think short put options help solve this potential problem. The investor will generate a premium by taking on the obligation to buy the shares at a much more attractive price. I consider this to be a win-win trade, because if the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price that they find attractive.

My preferred short option is the November put with a strike of $15 (i.e. basically at the money). At the moment, this is bid-asked at $1.20-$1.45. So if the investor simply takes the bid on these, and the shares remain above $15 over the next two months, they will pocket the premium, which is never a hardship. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy at a net price of $13.80. Note that this purchase price is below current book value per share and is only about $.80 higher than the price the company itself paid to buy back 3.3 million shares.

Now that you’re hopefully intrigued by the “win-win” character of short puts, dear reader, it’s time for me to pour proverbial water all over the positive mood by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position, actually. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Gray Television today at a price of ~$15.40. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price about 10% below today's level. Buying the same asset at a discount is the definition of lower risk.

Insider and Institutional Activity

Not all investors are created equal, in that some people are simply better at buying and selling securities than most others. Some have the combination of emotional and intellectual makeup that make them ideal for this activity. Some people invest on behalf of institutions and as a result they have teams of talented analysts to draw upon. Some people are particularly good at investing in a given business because they work at the business, and as a result know more about it than any Wall Street analyst ever will. It’s this last group that I want to focus on first.

Insiders Robin Howell, Hilton Howell, and Paul McTear purchased 4,000, 4,000, and 5,000 shares respectively since May of this year. These purchases represent about $175,000 of capital invested, and continues a strong tradition of buying these shares by members of the Howell family.

In addition, two institutional investors bought these shares this past June. First, famed value investor Joel Greenblatt made an initial purchase of 14,920 shares, and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss bought 41,956 shares. I’m much more comfortable when investors like these, and people who know the business better than anyone put their own capital to work in the shares. I don’t think insider and institutional buys are themselves reasons to buy, but I think they certainly offer support for the bullish thesis.

Conclusion

There’s much to like about Gray Television. In spite of some fluctuation, the company remains consistently profitable. I also like the fact that political spending will remain robust over the next month or two. Most compelling in my estimation is the fact that shares are trading near a very compelling valuation. Insiders and institutional investors seem to agree given their actions. For those who remain nervous about buying at current levels, I think short puts represent an interesting alternative to simply waiting for shares to drop. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time. I think investors would be wise to buy at current levels before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GTN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares back, I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.