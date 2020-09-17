Veritas Farms, Inc. (VFRM) CEO Alexander Salgado on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call September 17, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Derek Thomas - VP, Business Development

Alexander Salgado - Co-Founder, CEO, Secretary & Director

Dave Smith - COO

Michael Pelletier - CFO

Alexander Salgado

Thank you, Derek. Good afternoon, everyone. And I first want to thank you all shareholders for being on this call, and hope sincerely, you and your family have stayed safe during these unprecedented times in the world. I would like to introduce to you some of my team members that are part of this call. I have Dave Smith, our Chief Operating Officer; Mike Pelletier, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dale Bergman, our Securities and Exchange Counsel.

I want to say how much we appreciate your support of the company, and we're excited on the part that we have done. Our #1 concern has been to keep our employees first of all safe and steady upward protocols for safe distancing throughout the company. Since mid-March, we have had the team member from our Colorado headquarter working remotely, while our production and pharma operations in Aurora in Palo, Colorado and have remained open operating under safety protocols outlined by the CDC in the state of Colorado. I sincerely applaud our team for their ability to thrive in the face of considerable adversity follow these past many months. We have managed them, and our shareholders should be very proud of what we have accomplished thus far by the circumstances.

As we know, we continue to work very hard to be a trusted brand for our consumers and retailers. As such, I'm proud to say that we've put ourselves as an industry leader among the top 4 or 5 companies in big retail, and are now currently in over 8,000 stores from 5,000 stores, which we were at the end of last year. That is 3,000 more stores increase even during these pandemic times. To this end, we announced in Q2, our expanded partnership with a large drug chain, which reported us access to additional 1,200 retail outlets. In addition, we announced in the Q2, we have secured a 900-store expansion with a mandatory go-through chain in the southeast part of the United States, which, again, we're very proud of.

So as in addition to some of the stores that we are currently in, our cohorts in big CBS, Wegmans, Vise's, Bi-Lo, Bartell Drugs, Super Value, Kidney Drugs, and then the list goes on. In addition to our continued retail distribution growth, about to 8,000 stores, we continue to rise in high-rise data and our frequency [indiscernible] based on higher IRR reports Veritas Lip Balm is the #1 top-selling CBD product in mass retail in drug chains in the country.

As such, we believe we are well positioned to maximize our opportunities. Current financial growth, once chain retailers returned to the pre-COVID plan for expanding product selection. And the FDA provides a much needed guidance on hemp products, particularly in edibles, which alone potentially represent about 80% in sales of all the categories. In addition, I'm proud to announce that we signed a major deal with one of the largest spirits and wine distributors in the country, with over $20 billion in revenues and over 200,000 Point-Of-Sale throughout the United States.

They selected us to launch their first CBD program in selective states throughout the country, and we are more than honored, and look forward to working with them in the month ahead. This should really reemphasize to all of us, as shareholders, of the truly incredible team and company we have really built. In addition, we also moved in, in the first quarter of 2020, into our 35,000 square foot distribution and production facility in Aurora, Colorado. As you may know, we have all our farming operations in Pueblo, but we need to expand our growth into additional facilities, which we have.

Some of the financial highlights as of June 30 of this past year is our total revenues through June 30 were $3.3 million compared to $4.4 million in 2019. The decrease is really due to the COVID impact in B2B sales, where there's less foot traffic in the stores. Our total revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $2.2 million versus $2.9 million in Q2 of 2019. Well, I think that we've been proud of when we tripled our e-commerce revenues during this period of time from Q2 2019, to Q2 2020. While stay-at-home orders were implemented during this time, we began implementing marketing campaigns designed to take advantage of the significant increase in online customers, and intend to continue to dedicate resources to grow in our e-commerce platform.

Our efforts have resulted significant growth in our e-commerce sales. As notified before, we're tripling our revenues from last year to this year. Our e-commerce bearing growth, combined with the cost saving steps we implemented, have shown marked improvement in our gross margins in the same period of times last year. While our inventory levels have remained consistent, around $6.5 million from Q2 versus $6.2 million in Q3 in 2019. The company has also adjusted significantly during these times, and we reduced cost and expenses and reallocated dollars to e-commerce, which was very important. We also launched Veritas Beauty and Pet line in Kidney Drugs. We've also introduced an 8-ounce and one gallon Hand Sanitizer line that was launched in May, and it has done phenomenally well with our consumers.

Also, during this period of time, we hosted the first Annual Virtual Wellness Summit. Our planting season, which started in May 2020 this year has improved, and we're getting significant amount of great information on that, and yield as well.

In addition to that, I'm excited to announce that we added Robert Schweitzer as a new member to our Board. Robert brings a wealth of experience in serving boards of public companies, and we are truly, truly lucky to have him onboard. Some of the additional things that we've worked on during these past 6, 7 months have been new product lines. As you are aware, our product lines include a Beauty lines as we launched late last year, our Pet lines, our sports creams and lotions, lip balms. Then we have gummies. And we also launched in this year, and our first quarter, we've launched our Zen Roll Ons, which are doing very well.

In addition to that, we've also been working on a functional safe and support product line that we will be looking at launching the fourth quarter, which is basically -- it's an amazing product, and we've been certainly doing a lot of R&D in there. Other product line that we're looking to work on and launch is an immune boosting in new CBD product line. Certainly, during these times, and health, as always, we've been the health of one of company. We're looking to all possible and CBD can be infused with to help our customers and our clients.

Another important fact is that, as I've said, I look and verify there, sent out a letter on second quarter. We signed an MOU, a memorandum of understanding, with an international technology pharma to existing license and bring it proprietary extraction technique to the Mexico-USA market. The proprietary patent pending extraction process utilizes water-soluble technology to extract the natural food stack method of the hemp plant, including all capabilities, therapies in flower oils. Additionally, water-based extraction will improve the bottom line by reducing the steps and components where required to extract. I am personally, and our team might know that we're in the process right now of validating the technology, and this just could potentially result in a paradigm shift in extraction and formulation of palm whole hemp plants sold in the U.S. So this is something that we've been working on for many months, and we were fortunate to sign this deal with our partners, for our Canadian partners.

From a branding perspective, we still keep on working on our social media efforts. We do influencers' Facebooks and Instagram, and again, made a significant focus towards e-commerce during these trying times. Testing, again, for us is huge. We basically -- as I said before and many times, we do a three rounds of testing of our products. We strive to be the trusted brand, and many retailers already see us of that, and that's a huge success for our organization. So we keep increasing influencer programs, our Facebook ads and posts, which you probably have all have seen. As you can imagine, e-commerce has significantly increased during COVID, as most retail foot traffic has decreased, and we're continuing to build up that social media presence.

On another subject that I would like to bring, and this was last week, we've heard of and we've been working on is two major developments have happened in the hemp industry. Number one is two months ago, the FDA submitted proposals to the OMB, or what's called the Office of Management and Budget, which reports to the Executive Branch, and we're looking very much hopeful to see what that entails, as to legislation coming in from the OMB.

But as important or more important is, finally, there's a bill that was basically introduced to Congress, which is Bill 8179, which we've indicated to pass out to our social media, e-mails and to all of our investors, which is really Congress, finally, being active or initiative on legislation instead of just waiting for the FDA to implement regulation. This is a significant step. As you can imagine, we've all been waited for almost 5 years now. So I ask that all of our investors and all of our friends reach out to what we sent out to your congressmen so they can move forward on passing this bill. It's fair to assume, and I'll tell you that, both from a marketing, banking, chain, retail and online sales, the current restrictions in the close to the Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, probably will open because of all this. So that's a significant piece of legislation that we're looking to move forward and support as we can.

One thing I would like to address, and clearly, it's just a concern or frustration for all of us, is stock prices, okay? First of all, let me just say that if you all -- I've been following, I'm sure you all follow cannabis. The whole sector, from the past year to this year, in some cases, have been down to 80% in share prices, including all the major players, including us, okay? There is a reasons for this. There's various reasons. Number one is the FDA uncertainty on CBD. Everyone has been waiting on FDA to come out with regulations, which has slowed down retail growth in stores and ingestible. A challenge with the FDA is regarding the lack of regulatory guidance is the edibles, the adjustables. You might have seen this earlier, it represents 80% of all the revenues in the category right now. And that is something that is not yet in the big retail, while we're only selling topicals.

Another challenge has been the slow-moving of states. And we see more and more states opening up. Other states are all following what the FDA is recommending. One of the other factors is the pandemic. The pandemic that has occurred has delayed retail orders. But we expect those orders to begin coming in the fourth quarter of this year and in the first quarter of 2021. Again, the retail stores have been concentrating on the main necessities of human lives during this pandemic.

I want to say and be very clear that I understand fully your frustrations, as here, my frustration is as well. As a shareholder that you are, we have accomplished a lot. And my dear investors and friends, our industry has been faced with unpredictable challenges from FDA uncertainties to now the pandemic. But let me just say to you that while hundreds and hundreds of CBD companies have fought for a seat at the table veritas Farms has proven itself the brand trusted by retailers time and time again. And again, this is something that all of us should be very proud. And it's what keeps all of our team working hard every day.

We currently are, like I said to you earlier, an 8,000 big thoughts drug mass retail chains, of a possible 48,000 total locations, which these stores currently have, which clearly affords us with the opportunity for additional distribution in these channels. That means Veritas Farms, your company, is in a strong position to penetrate the remaining 30,000 outlets with edibles as well as topicals in CBD stores once the FDA issues, as much anticipated, a needed guidance or Congress passes this new hemp bill.

We believe still and continue that our company's success, as I look from our original plan, is to reemphasize the increasing of shelf space in the retailers. We're only 1 of 4 or 5 companies out there, while giving continued importance to our e-commerce.

Ladies and gentlemen, just imagine what we could be today. We're so close, and have positioned ourselves to be ready for the exciting future, and growth that will be very soon in the later part of this year and in 2021.

Again, I appreciate your support. I thank you for your support. And we will continue to work very, very hard for the success of Veritas Farms and the shareholder value.

With that, I would like to put Dave Smith on the line. And Dave, if you can please talk a little bit about the operations and what we're working on the outside of it?

Dave Smith

Yes. Thank you, Alexander, and good afternoon to all. Alexander has hit on a couple of points, but from an operational point of view, I just kind of wanted to give everybody on the call an understanding of where we are. As you know, we're vertically integrated. So we're in a pretty critical time and in a year for us. This year, we got in a little bit early in the ground. So first week of June, we were in. Last year, we had an early snow right at the end of harvest. So we've done a couple of things from a technology point of view to improve our predictability of flowering, and that's already -- it's seeing that to a fruition because we're already starting to harvest.

And the product that we're taking out of the ground now has a higher CBD content or cannabinoid content than we had last year, but the significancy of the plants are really healthy. So we're going to be good for inventory. We still have existing inventory crude oil in stock. This is going to definitely prepare us for what we think is the ingestibles entering in the market, and we'll have adequate inventory to support that.

The other thing we have is our charge on the operations side is to bring new products to market. And we bought on a PhD that we had a long search for, and he started the company right before the COVID in the lockdown, but it hasn't stopped us from the new product development programs, as Alex had mentioned. So we're very bullish on new products and how that's going to help us move the company forward. From a sales point of view, as Alex said, we've done a great job at chain retail. That continues to be work in progress as the shift has played on the FDA.

We see a general uptick in the number of stores. And I think that's preparing us to have a very strong close of the year.

So this concludes the presentation part. And now we'll open it up for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I had a question specific about the cash flow of the company and how you're managing with your accounts payable.

Michael Pelletier

Chelsea, thank you for your call. We file everything from a cash flow perspective on our filings in the second quarter. That's what's called the record. And regarding our accounts payable, we keep on working with our vendors and going forward. But again, all information is public record and is filed in the second quarter. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Dave, you mentioned the e-commerce portion, and you talk about the increased sales 300% or whatever number you threw out. The question is, how many dollars is that per quarter? Where did you start in the first quarter? And how do you finish in the second quarter? And are we expanding right now?

Dave Smith

Sure. Very good question. Harvey, and Dave here with Mike, if you can please answer that question.

Michael Pelletier

And the second quarter. Did that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

I didn't hear your answer. I'm sorry.

Michael Pelletier

Okay. Here we go. The first quarter, we had sales of $667,000. And the second quarter, $1.288 million.

Unidentified Analyst

So then in the second quarter, it represented 50% of our sales?

Michael Pelletier

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And the next question, Alex referred to the large liquor distributor. I think we all know who that is. There's only one large one. And are we shipping to any of their stores or locations yet? And how many products are we shipping? How many different items?

Alexander Salgado

Sure. Harvey, good question. Yes, we are distributing and we're shipping to them right now. We're shipping our lip balms. That's our first product that they obtained. And we ship to their distribution centers. And then from there, they distribute it to the individual stores throughout the whole country. They started with 5 states right now, and we're growing from there. But we have additional product lines that they're going into as well, but the first one that they started with was the lip balms.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have any feel for how quickly the hemp legislation is going to move through Congress? And the second part of the question is, once that bill passes, do you think that, that's going to free up the marketability of our shares in terms of our brokerage companies accepting them?

Alexander Salgado

Very good question, Henry. A pleasure speaking with you. Regarding how fast it will go through Congress, certainly, this is the first time it's in a bill in place. And if you recall the intent of Congress back in 2018 when they passed the farm bill was exactly to open up the CBD markets. Unfortunately, the FDA has been slow-moving in getting a regulation out there.

So Congress is now acting and creating legislation. And again, this was the intent of Congress in 2018, and that's what the President has signed. So we are hopefully expecting to move on this thing very quickly. Also, as I mentioned to you before, there's also the OMB, the Office Management and Budget, which has also presented 2 months ago to the executive branch their recommendations for regulation from the FDA. So we see there's a lot of movement on both sides, and we're very optimistic about that.

As to our moving forward with stock prices. I mean, I believe, going back to what I said earlier, Henry, we positioned ourselves as a company among the top leaders. Okay? And certainly, the holdback has been across all the retail chain has been concern to the FDA. So naturally, you would expect that once these open up that -- and the chance for opening up and revenues are going up that it's going to be a much easier transition into the stock prices into revenue and other opportunities moving forward. But thank you for your question on that end.

Dave Smith

One follow-up to that one to Alexander too. There are retailers that have asked -- we have met with and presented ingestible products too. So as Alex mentioned earlier on the call, only 20% -- and I think this is -- I don't think, I know this is across the board that the topicals, which the FDA has kind of left alone at this point, only represent 20% of our total revenue. And I think if you read the reports from other major companies, it's about the same thing.

So there's a heightened interest in the ingestibles because that's where the multiples are to get the fuel for the category to get moving. So I would anticipate in the last few weeks, we've had several Zoom calls with customers that are doing category of use and we've discussed ingestibles. And I think that's what's going to pump the energy into the category again because that's where the volume is.

Unidentified Analyst

I have been watching some of our competitors in this category. And some of them have forged some relationships with some of the essential Oils company that then have a different method of distribution. Have we looked into those categories to see if there's any partnerships to be had there?

Alexander Salgado

Great question, Steve and this, talking to you again. Yes, we've been looking into those possible partnerships as we speak. There's two companies we are looking into right now in that area. And hopefully, soon, we'll be able to make some announcements in that. Dave, I know you've been got working on that for us. Do you want to expand on that, please?

Dave Smith

Yes. We feel as far as research and development on the new product, I think we're pretty good at that. So we're combining some products. We're going to be launching a functional line because as we look for consumer voids in the marketplace and particularly with -- basically, it's been pain and sleep. If you can solve one of those two or help somebody with that -- if you can help with the pain, they're going to sleep better.

But now, I think with the pandemic, we're going to add anxiety into that because it's -- definitely, we've heard from our consumers during this and particularly in a couple of age groups where there's higher anxiety. So we're coming out with a functional line of product that we're working on now internally. We're doing all this development internally. And we see that as a way for us to get into some different channels with the product that's not only going to be made with our hemp product, but also with ingredients that have efficacy within themselves that we can actually use as call-outs on these new products. So that innovation is coming on our side. And as Alexander said, we're always looking for opportunities for assistance in this to grow, but that's something we're very focused on internally.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So you spoke about how you guys were working with vendors to make sure that you're managing your cash flow directly. But as representative from one of the testing companies, I guess the question is, you say that, that's the most important. But as a testing company, we don't feel that it is. Are you going to make improvements in Q3 for that?

Alexander Salgado

Well, we work with various -- Chelsea, we work with various testing companies across the country. We work with 4 or 5 different testing companies at top in the nation that have been approved by recognized scientists and leaders. So we work with them. We work with the -- also with other testing facilities that work with our big retailer chains. So we're always looking for improvement and to be able to expand those relationships with our testing partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, back again. Alex, you mentioned that Winn-Dixie is handling our ingestible gummies. And they're the only chain that we have, what's called big box chain that's doing that?

Alexander Salgado

That is correct, Harvey. They're the only big grocery chain that had accepted ingestible. And gummies is one of the products that we have with them.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. As a follow-up, I have spoken with Dave the other day on another matter, and he said something to me when I should have questioned it then. But he said that in the state of Florida, ingestibles is not a problem. Is that what I heard, Dave?

Dave Smith

Yes. If you look at the hemp bill that was passed and it came in at July 1 of last year, they -- I'm not going to speak on behalf or part of why they chose that decision, but they're one of the few states that has declared it a food. And as long as you have a food handler's license, and we have a food manufacturing license and you get a permit in the state of Florida that it's safe to sell ingestibles. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So again, as a follow-up, so why can't we sell them other product?

Dave Smith

Why can't we sell who? Winn-Dixie?

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I'm saying because Winn-Dixie apparently is the only client you have that's buying ingestible. Why can't you sell them other ingestible product that we have?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, we're selling tinctures in Winn-Dixie as well, not just gummy.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, I didn't know that. I thought it was only gummies, is what I had heard.

Dave Smith

No. its tinctures as well. Yes, they were very bold and went out, and they waited on -- they're actually on the Florida Hemp Council as well, and they waited to get the green light and go forward. The only thing that we had a challenge was, was on the THC call out with the state of Florida. They since have finished that. But, yes, I think, probably it's more over that most of the grocery stores also have a pharmacy. And one of the things that we've heard from customers is there's fear from the federal side that if they were to lose their pharmacy license, then that's something that they don't have the -- I guess, maybe they're not going to push that, but Winn-Dixie, they've done it in 100-and-I-think-60 stores.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, so only in how many stores?

Dave Smith

I think the 160, Harvey, because they have stores in Louisiana right now. Louisiana is one of the most onerous states to get the hemp product in general.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, but I thought they had 500 or 600 stores in Florida.

Dave Smith

No. They've got a lot -- that's what they have all total, including BI-LOs in South Carolina. So we're in some Winn-Dixies in Florida, and we're in BI-LO stores in South Carolina.

Unidentified Analyst

And what other states is this not an issue besides...

Dave Smith

Yes. For adjustables, they're about the only one that I know of that has taken this task.

Unidentified Analyst

So there's only two states, you say?

Dave Smith

Yes. But as a follow-up to Harvey's, there are some -- there are Bartell Drugs out in Washington state, which is a drug -- a smaller regional drug chain. They've taken in ingestibles. Lucky Supermarkets has had ingestibles in for a period of time with no sanctions or letters.

Alexander Salgado

Well, thank you. And again, it's a pleasure to be able to speak with all of you and give you an update as to where we are in the organization. And we're going to keep on working very, very hard as we are to keep moving forward with this company. I feel really bullish on where we're at and where we're headed.

And again, like I said earlier, we put ourselves in a position to succeed out of hundreds and hundreds of companies, CBD companies out there who've tried, and were there. By what we've done, the vertical integration, which is a key component to be able to be transparent and control the whole process, that's a key component to our success.

And our team members, I could not be more prouder. And let me say it again to our team members and to our investors who are -- who know -- who supported us through everything. And again, we're working very hard. We're going to get to the finish. We're going to get to our goals. And again, very proud, as everyone should be. Thank you, and have a wonderful day, and please stay safe. Thank you, everyone.

