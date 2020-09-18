The Mulesoft acquisition has now helped position Salesforce.com as a core platform for digital transformation, something that was most clearly evident this quarter.

Evidence of its transformation from just a sales management tool has been emerging over the last few years.

Salesforce.com (CRM) again demonstrated strong results, above investor guidance and analyst expectations. While the business is best known for its flagship sales cloud product, the results from the business during this latest quarter demonstrates the power of a platform-based approach to easily land and expand into existing customers. It is for this reason that the business continues to remain a core holding of the Project $1M portfolio.

Sales Cloud is the beachhead for the Salesforce empire

While Salesforce still remains the original SaaS (Software as a Service) company and is now well into to its third decade of growth, having been founded in 1999, the business is showing few signs of becoming long in the tooth.

The company most recently reported quarterly revenue growth of 29%, which would be the envy of many nimbler, less well-aged growth businesses.

Source: Salesforce Q2 Investor Deck

In the time since founding, Salesforce has become much more than the original sales funnel management tool that started the Salesforce empire. However, Sales Cloud is still a strongly growing segment with significant upside, something that was in evidence from its 13% growth rate.

Sales Cloud continues to help enterprises fill their core need to have their sales teams quickly and easily manage sales pipeline and sales opportunities from wherever they are in the field. It delivers significant productivity enhancements to a sales force to help maintain sales efficiency, while still providing the needed visibility that sales management requires.

The Sales Cloud remains a key tool for sales leadership to be able to communicate progress toward sales goals, understand where the business is with respect to progress in a given quarter, and be able to remediate and address productivity issues or poor performers.

Salesforce has significant mindshare within the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market. In fact, at many companies, it is expected that new sales people will have a working understanding of Sales Cloud. Sales people themselves are known to actively push Sales Cloud as their preferred tool to manage a sales pipeline and funnel to ensure that they can maintain existing productivity and not have to be trained on a new system.

This strong market presence shows up in market data. The company has been accelerating market share gains against competitors such as SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL) in the market for CRM.

Salesforce now has nearly 20% market share in CRM, compared to other competitors who are in the mid- to low single digits in terms of market share. While the CRM market is fairly mature, the runway for growth is strong, with a compound annual growth rate of almost 13% expected over the next 4 years.

Source: Salesforce Q2 '20

Salesforce platform approach is starting to pay dividends

While Sales Cloud is the historical growth engine of the business, in recent years, Salesforce has significantly augmented its capabilities and has been successfully pursuing a land and expand approach, something which is now bearing significant fruit. What's helped drive Salesforce's success here is a platform strategy, which allows the company to layer on additional capabilities that coexist with the core Sales Cloud.

In fact, each new module further reinforces the core value of the Sales Cloud and provides more meaningful data and context to allow a business to view its broader interactions with both potential and existing customers. Salesforce's service, marketing, commerce and platform cloud will be the more dominant drivers in the company's growth over the next decade.

Service Cloud, which now generates almost as much revenue today as Sales Cloud, helps an enterprise to deliver customer support and operations management. This is a very natural function to have managed alongside a core CRM capability. There are synergies in having a platform approach to manage trouble tickets, and then associate them to customer data contained in the CRM system and allow for appropriate prioritization based on size and value of a given customer.

Marketing cloud also helps track marketing effectiveness and campaign outreach and attribution to eventual account creation, helping marketing teams understand the effective value that they generate from marketing spend.

Each of these segments are large opportunities in their own right, with robust growth prospects.

Service Cloud now contributes $1.3 billion per quarter revenue and is growing at 20% annualized growth, while Marketing & Commerce Cloud is the smallest of all the of the clouds, contributing $0.7 billion in Q2 revenue and growing at 21% year over year.

The Service Cloud market segment is expected to grow at 17% annualized over the next 4 years, with marketing cloud experiencing a 21% annualized growth in its addressable market over the same period.

Source: Salesforce Q2 '20

Finally, Salesforce Platform, which is the fastest-growing segment of all, currently has quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and was built off the Mulesoft integration.

Salesforce Platform provides a way for enterprises to connect and integrate software as a service application data that exists across cloud platforms and on premises to provide a unified view of a customer, across both Salesforce clouds as well as third-party applications. It does this through providing a variety of API interfaces to allow such data to be pulled in, without requiring expensive custom development or middleware licenses.

Salesforce Platform is positioned to benefit from digital transformation. As enterprises rush to be more data-driven organizations, an increasing number of software packages and tools will be used in this process. Salesforce Platform is an enabler for businesses to transform by allowing enterprises pull in their data in a consistent way into a central repository through an integration work flow. Through this process, Salesforce helps turn these individual applications and services with siloed data into a useful, consolidated picture.

Valuation

Salesforce's valuation ratio has generally been very consistent over the last few years, with a price-to-sales multiple that has generally been within 8x-10x sales. The company's most recent results have pushed this multiple up a little, though not terribly above its longer-term range.

While revenue growth will likely pull back a little into next year, the company's platform positioning and enterprise demand to consolidate various SaaS application data into a single view should continue to propel Salesforce platform growth going forward. When looked at in this context, the spike in the company's valuation from historical trends can be rationalized.

Key Risks

One of the largest risks associated with an investment in Salesforce is the acquisitive nature of the company's business strategy. Mulesoft has been a follow-up to other large recent acquisitions, such as Tableau and Datorama.

The risk of such an aggressive acquisition strategy is high integration risk, talent retention and the challenge of systems not interfacing in a cohesive matter. In Salesforce's case, the company appears to have the integration of acquisitions down to an art form, however, there is always a risk that it may overreach and erode shareholder capital in this process.

Concluding Thoughts

Salesforce is cementing its transformation toward a platform-oriented business, an approach which is clearly paying dividends based on current results. Its platform approach is helping the company to land and expand and layer in other related Salesforce cloud capabilities which leverage the core Sales Cloud data and provide enterprises with additional productivity tools and insights on their customers' behavior.

Additionally, Salesforce Platform, built upon the company's Mulesoft integration, helps to unify data not only across Salesforce clouds, but equally importantly, third-party data, which will provide enterprises with a consistent view of the activity that takes place within a company.

All of this is available at a relatively undemanding forward price-to-sales multiple of 10x sales. With Salesforce likely to continue growing revenue at a rate of 20% for the next few years, this seems to be a business that is poised to deliver good returns over the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.