Organic growth was negative due to decline in transactions, impact of COVID-19 on On Premise business, and the shift in tax payments.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) is a digital payments company that provides services in the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company’s performance in recent years has been unremarkable, to say the least. Its 5-year revenue growth rate is 4.4%, pretty anemic compared to most of the software companies that I track.

The Q2 2020 YoY revenue growth was a measly 2%, and that was only due to last year’s acquisition of Speedpay. Ignoring that acquisition, revenue declined by 10%, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19. On the bright side, billings increased by 6% YoY and total recurring revenue grew by 4% YoY.

Despite the subdued performance, I believe that ACI Worldwide will be a good investment going forward given the stock’s low price, large contractual backlog ($5.8 Billion over the next 60 months), expected increase in transaction volume, and a new high-growth opportunity.

Due to lack of inspiring historical performance, the company sports a price/sales ratio of 2.31, well below the software industry average of 7.31. This alone is one very good reason for owning this stock: there is likely more price upside potential than downside risk.

The long-term backlog of $5.8 billion provides financial stability in this uncertain economic environment.

In addition to the backlog and expected recovery in the economy, ACI Worldwide estimates that the global payment transaction volume will grow by 11.5% CAGR between 2019 and 2024. The company’s revenue should, of course, grow in conjunction with the increased transaction volume.

The most exciting part of this investment may be the high-growth opportunity, that of real-time payments, which grew more than 60% YoY for Q2. Real-time payments currently represent approximately 10% of total revenue. The company management plans on shifting resources to high-growth areas such as real-time payments and emerging markets.

Cost Containment

Company management has been hard at work reducing costs, not only in response to COVID-19 but also as part of shifting priorities to become a high-growth organization. The cost cutting activities are described in the latest quarterly report:

We've actioned approximately $30 million in cost reductions in response to COVID-19 by reducing the use of contractors, T&E expenses and other non-HR expenses for the rest of 2020. This is in addition to the approximately $20 million in annual and ongoing cash cost reductions that we implemented as we enter 2020 pre-COVID.



Further as part of our new strategy work, the team here is identifying additional cash cost savings by flattening our organizational structure, eliminating duplicative costs across our new organization and reducing our global facilities footprint. We anticipate that a good portion of the savings will be reinvested behind growth initiatives. Odilon and I and the rest of the management team are heavily engaged in this review, and we plan to provide more details at our November Investor Day.”

The cost controls have paid off, translating into improved profitability for the quarter:

Our efforts to improve our operational discipline helped generate significant profitability growth in the quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $78 million, up 42% from Q2 last year.



Consolidated net adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 35%, up from 25% last year, which represents nearly 1,000 basis points of improvement. It's important to note that this growth is not just a result of the incremental Speedpay contribution, as EBITDA also grew on an organic basis, improving 25% compared to Q2 last year. We saw profitability improvement in both our On Demand and our On Premise businesses on an organic basis.



The solid growth in EBITDA delivered strong cash flow from operating activities of $68 million in the quarter, up more than 370% from Q2 last year. And we have significant liquidity as we ended the quarter, with $129 million in cash and $300 million available on our revolver.”

Stock Valuation

The plot below illustrates how ACI Worldwide stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward EV/Sales versus forward revenue growth. Note: Please refer to a recent article for more information on the scatter plot relative valuation technique.

ACI Worldwide is sitting below the best-fit line on the scatter plot, suggesting that the stock is undervalued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

Investment Risks

The future performance of ACI Worldwide really depends on an improving economy. It seems unlikely that we will see a vaccine until at least the spring of 2021, and that depends on everything going well in Phase 3 trials for vaccine candidates. In my opinion, it will be at least a year before we see a return to normalcy.

ACI Worldwide intends to focus on high-growth opportunities, including real-time payments and emerging markets. The success of the company going forward will depend on how well it competes and executes in these markets.

Summary and Conclusions

ACI Worldwide provides electronic payment services to more than 6 thousand organizations around the world. According to the company's latest quarterly report:

More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services.



Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises, through a third-party public cloud environment or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience.

While past performance by ACI Worldwide has been unremarkable, I am expecting great things from this company for the future. Revenue will grow as the economy recovers. In addition, payment transaction volume is expected to grow by 11.5% CAGR from now to 2024. And the market for real-time payment is soaring, up by 60% in Q2.

ACI Worldwide has a low stock price with a price/sales ratio of 2.31, far less than the industry average of 7.31. Company management has been cutting costs in order to boost profitability with a vision of shifting its resources towards high-growth areas, including real-time payments and emerging markets.

I believe that there is more upside potential than downside risk for this investment. Therefore, I am giving ACI Worldwide a long-term Buy rating.

