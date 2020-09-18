It is noteworthy that China Lilang maintained a high interim dividend payout ratio of 69% for 1H 2020, which raises expectation of generous dividends for 2H 2020 and beyond.

China Lilang's weak 1H 2020 financial performance was in line with its prior profit warning, and the market expects a strong earnings recovery for the company in 2H 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Bullish rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China branded menswear company China Lilang Ltd. (OTC:CHGDY, 1234:HK).

This is an update of my prior article on China Lilang published on July 20, 2020. The share price has declined by -4% from HK$4.36 as of July 20, 2020 to HK$4.17 as of September 17, 2020, since my last update. The company trades at 5.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 13.2%.

Readers have the option of trading in China Lilang shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker CHGDY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1234:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $700,000, and market capitalization is above $600 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own China Lilang shares listed in Hong Kong include Value Partners Group Limited (OTCPK:VPGLF), eQ Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, and Guinness Atkinson Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Relatively High Dividend Payout Ratio For 1H 2020

China Lilang announced its 1H 2020 financial results on August 19, 2020, and a key highlight was that the company maintained its high dividend payout ratio notwithstanding a challenging operating environment as a result of COVID-19.

China Lilang declared an ordinary interim dividend per share of HK$0.12 and a special interim dividend per share of HK$0.05 for 1H 2020, which brings total dividends for the first half of the year to HK$0.17 per share. In comparison, the company paid HK$0.26 in dividends for 1H 2019, comprising an ordinary interim dividend per share of HK$0.18 and a special interim dividend per share of HK$0.08.

More importantly, China Lilang maintained a relatively high dividend payout ratio of 69% for 1H 2020, which is close to the company's historical dividend payout ratio of around 70%.

Sell-side analysts see China Lilang's dividends per share declining from HK$0.57 in FY 2019 to HK$0.41 in FY 2020, before increasing to HK$0.55 in FY 2021. China Lilang offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 9.8% and 13.2%, respectively.

Weak 1H 2020 Financial Performance In Line With Earlier Profit Warning

China Lilang's weak 1H 2020 financial performance was no surprise, and it was in line with the company's prior profit warning.

The company's revenue declined by -29.0% YoY, from RMB1,540.0 million in 1H 2019 to RMB1,093.3 million in 1H 2020, while its net profit decreased by -30.8% YoY, from RMB388.5 million to RMB268.9 million, over the same period. Earlier, China Lilang issued a profit warning on July 15, 2020, highlighting that its net profit is expected to decrease by 30-35% YoY in the first half of the year.

The decline in China Lilang's revenue in 1H 2020 was mainly attributable to the cancellation of certain orders for the prior trade fair and a delay in commencement of the fall trade fair. Orders amounting to RMB140 million for the prior spring & summer trade fair were cancelled so as to "reduce the inventory pressure of the distributors," according to the company's 1H 2020 results announcement. Furthermore, the fall trade fair typically held in 2Q 2020 was held a month later than usual this year because of COVID-19, which led to a reduction in the sale of fall products for China Lilang in 1H 2020 vis-a-vis 1H 2019.

The company's gross profit margin contracted by 2.0 percentage points, from 41.4% in 1H 2019 to 39.4% in 1H 2020, and its operating profit margin also decreased from 30.2% to 28.1% over the same period. China Lilang's weaker profitability in 1H 2020 as compared to 1H 2019 is largely due to negative operating leverage.

Notably, the contraction in China Lilang's net profit margin was milder, as its net margin declined from 25.2% in 1H 2019 to 24.6% in 1H 2020. This was because the company benefited from a lower effective tax rate of 17.6% in 1H 2020, as compared to a 21.2% effective tax rate for 1H 2019. Three of China Lilang's subsidiaries enjoyed a preferential tax rate of 15% this year, as they were awarded the "Advanced and New Technology Enterprise" status.

On the positive side of things, the YoY decline in the company's retail sales narrowed from 40%-45% in 1Q 2020 to 15%-20% in 2Q 2020. This implies that its retail sales have rebounded strongly on a QoQ basis in the second quarter of the year.

On the flip side, China Lilang's inventory days have increased from 111 days in FY 2019 to 185 days in 1H 2020. This is partly due to the cancellation of certain orders from the prior spring & summer trade fair, as highlighted above. More importantly, the company disclosed at its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 19, 2020 that it is targeting to open 100 outlet stores in FY 2020 as part of its plans to accelerate inventory clearance. China Lilang has already opened more than 30 outlet stores in 1H 2020. The e-commerce sales channel is also another area that the company is working on as part of its inventory clearance efforts.

Market Expects Strong 2H 2020 Recovery

Market consensus expects China Lilang's revenue and net profit to decrease by -15% YoY and -21% YoY to RMB3,116 million and RMB638 million, respectively, in FY 2020. In contrast, its revenue and earnings were RMB1,093.3 million and RMB268.9 million, which represented YoY declines of -29.0% and -30.8%, respectively, for 1H 2020. This suggests that the market is expecting a strong earnings recovery for the company in 2H 2020.

Sell-side analyst forecasts are aligned with management guidance. China Lilang is guiding for a minimum YoY retail sales growth in the mid-single digits for 2H 2020. This will represent a strong turnaround from the 40-45% and 15-20% YoY retail sales decline for the company in 1Q 2020 and 2Q 2020, respectively.

E-commerce Sales Channel And Store Network Optimization In The Spotlight

E-commerce was a bright spot for China Lilang in 1H 2020, as its revenue from the e-commerce sales channel grew by more than 1.5 times YoY in 1H 2020.

There are expectations that the company's strong online sales growth momentum will be sustained in 2H 2020. This is because key online shopping events in China, such as "Double Eleven" (November 11 every year), happen in 2H 2020, and China Lilang has historically generated higher revenue in the second half of the year as compared to the first half. In addition, the company highlighted in its 1H 2020 results presentation that it will "continue to conduct brand advertising and promotion" on various online platforms and "organize various promotional sales events to attract more traffic to the online stores." Earlier, China Lilang set a target for e-commerce sales to double YoY in FY 2020, which should be easily achieved.

Separately, China Lilang's store optimization strategy is to open more new stores situated in shopping malls with healthy shopper traffic, to replace underperforming street stores. The company's stores (operated by distributors) located in shopping malls accounted for 24% of its total store count as of June 30, 2019, and the ratio of shopping malls stores to total stores increased to 28% as of June 30, 2020.

Total store count also decreased from 2,821 as of end-1H 2019 and 2,752 as of end-FY 2019 to 2,717 as of end-1H 2020. China Lilang has guided for its total store count as of end-FY 2020 to be at a similar level as that for end-FY 2019. This means that the company will be cautious with new store openings, and will balance that with the closure of underperforming stores.

Valuation

China Lilang trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 6.7 times and 5.2 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$4.17 as of September 17, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 9.0 times and 10.2 times, respectively.

It is noteworthy that the company's net cash balance of RMB1.46 billion as of June 30, 2020 accounted for approximately a third of the stock's market capitalization. This implies that the stock's ex-net cash P/E multiples are even lower than its headline P/E multiples.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Lilang include a longer-than-expected time taken for the recovery of the Chinese menswear market, a failure to sustain the company's strong e-commerce growth, inventory days remaining high for a prolonged period of time, and a cut in dividend payout ratio in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Lilang shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

