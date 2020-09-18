Current common shares are worth a penny or two based on the new equity they are expected to receive.

Overall debt still remains higher than ideal though, as the credit facility debt is carried over into a new credit facility and a second-out term loan.

Lonestar Resources (LONE) announced a restructuring support agreement that will eliminate its bond debt and preferred shares. While the elimination of the $28 million per year in bond interest will help the company's competitiveness, it may still have future problems due to a high remaining amount of debt. There doesn't appear to be any new money coming into Lonestar, and the company's current credit facility debt (less paydown from the monetization of hedges) is being rolled into a new first-out secured credit facility and a second-out term loan facility.

Despite restructuring, Lonestar will still need to be careful to manage and reduce its remaining debt. Its current common shares appear to be worth only a penny or two based on the value of the new equity they will receive.

The Restructuring Support Agreement

The restructuring support agreement calls for Lonestar's $250 million in unsecured notes to be exchanged for 96% of its new equity. The company's $105 million in Series A-1 preferred stock will be exchanged for 3% of its new equity, while the current common stock will be exchanged for 1% of its new equity. This is subject to dilution from the Management Incentive Plan (reserving 8% of new equity) and warrants given to the credit facility lenders that will allow them to purchase 10% of Lonestar's new equity.

Lonestar's hedges will be terminated in exchange for an estimated $30 million in cash proceeds. Combined with its positive cash flow in the second half of the year, this may result in the company's credit facility debt being paid down to around $245 million.

On the plan effective date, 80% of the credit facility debt ($196 million in this example) will be converted into a new credit facility that is expected to mature in late 2023. The remaining 20% ($49 million) will go into a second-out term loan that will also mature in late 2023. The term loan will require quarterly payments of $5 million starting at the end of 2020.

Other Effects Of Restructuring

Reducing Lonestar's annual interest costs by $28 million should reduce its unhedged breakeven point (maintaining production levels) to mid-$40s WTI oil, making it fairly competitive.

The company's projections for 2021 have it generating $18 million in positive cash flow at $44 WTI oil, including the effect of hedges and credit facility interest costs. This includes a $56 million capex budget that is expected to increase total daily production by around +2% (for 2021 versus 2H 2020), but results in a -8% decrease in daily oil production over the same period.

(Source: Lonestar Resources)

Valuing Lonestar

Lonestar's PDP reserves have a PV-10 of $303 million using mid-$40s WTI oil. The company's total proved reserves have a PV-10 of $447 million. While this is higher than its projected year-end debt of $245 million, Lonestar's $13 million per year in cash G&A reduces its overall value below its reserve value.

(Source: Lonestar Resources)

Another way to look at it is that the company's 2021 unhedged EBITDAX would be around $87 million at $44 WTI oil. A 3.0x multiple to that would value Lonestar at $261 million, or $16 million above its debt. A $5 increase in oil (to $49 WTI) would increase the company's unhedged EBITDAX by approximately $12 million, resulting in a $297 million valuation ($52 million above debt) using the same multiple.

This results in a valuation of approximately 6 cents (at $44 WTI oil) to 20 cents on the dollar (at $49 WTI oil) for Lonestar's unsecured notes based on the new equity they are set to receive.

The company's current common shares are only worth around 0.6-2 cents per share based on the 1% of new equity they are set to receive.

Conclusion

Lonestar Resources is eliminating its bond debt through restructuring, with the unsecured noteholders getting 96% of its new equity. The company's unhedged breakeven point appears to drop to the mid-$40s for WTI oil with its reduced interest costs, allowing it to be competitive going forward. However, it still retains a significant amount of credit facility debt (in the form of a new credit facility and second-out term loan).

Lonestar's debt is still around 2.8x unhedged 2021 EBITDAX at $44 WTI oil, which is more than ideal. The company's main focus going forward will be to try to manage and reduce its debt. Its current common shares appear to be significantly overvalued based on the 1% of new equity that they will receive.

