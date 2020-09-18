When running a Monte Carlo Simulation to estimate the intrinsic value for the shares, a very impressive 82% of the results were above the current price, indicating low downside risk.

Even if the company only reinstates its dividend back to two-thirds of its previous level, investors could still see 25% per annum returns across the next three years.

The company's fundamental strength remains solid with a strong financial position and history of dividend coverage, meaning that it can afford to increase its dividends in the future.

Introduction

Even though oil prices have firmed up lately, the share prices of many large oil and gas companies have continued sliding down towards their lows during the fear of negative oil prices. One such example is the Anglo-Dutch supermajor Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), which presents investors with another chance at a desirable contrarian dividend investment.

Background

Unlike many of its large peers, Royal Dutch Shell surprised the market by rushing to reduce its dividends by a very significant two-thirds right at the start of this latest downturn. The company actually retains a strong financial position, despite what this hasty decision would normally otherwise have projected. When this is combined with its historical dividend coverage, the company should easily be capable of increasing its dividend once operating conditions recover, as the two graphs included below display.

One concern for dividend investors is the prospects of a new shareholder returns policy that could see share buybacks take a larger role in the future. This means that regardless of Shell's future financial performance, it stands to reason that its dividends may never see a full recovery. Please refer to my previous article if interested in more details regarding this topic.

Simple Valuation

Royal Dutch Shell is a mature investment that was traditionally sought for its steady dividends, and whilst the company's recent dividend reduction has tarnished its record, a simple valuation approach based around its dividends is still suitable. This simply assumes that the company's dividend yield will continue trading around 5% going forward into the future as it has frequently done historically, as the graph included below displays.

The next primary assumption is regarding the future direction of its dividends that are now only one-third of their previous pre-COVID-19 era level. Due to the prospects of a new shareholder returns policy that quite likely foresees more share buybacks than previously, it seems too risky to assume that the company's previous dividends will simply be completely reinstated once operating conditions recover. Given this situation, a conservative middle-of-the-road scenario would foresee Shell's quarterly dividends remaining unchanged at $0.32 per ADR share for the next three years, before increasing back to only two-thirds of their previous level at $0.64 per ADR share and subsequently growing at 2.50% per annum perpetually into the future.

It was assumed to take three years before the dividends increase to account for a margin of safety given the uncertainties regarding when this downturn will end, as it primarily stems from a once-in-generations pandemic. If this were to eventuate, the company share price would increase to $51.20. This would produce a compounded annual return at an impressive 22.87% as of the time of writing, before any dividends and associated tax consequences. Once its dividends are included, this further increases the compounded annual returns to a massive 25.87% before any associated tax consequences, which would certainly help to propel any investment portfolio higher.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since Royal Dutch Shell is are primarily desired by income investors, its intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces the company's free cash flow with its dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

The valuation produced a result of $35.69 per share based on the same scenario previously outlined, which indicates that Shell's intrinsic value is 29.31% higher as of the time of writing. This means that the intrinsic value for its shares is materially higher than the current share price, even if the company's dividends were to never make a full recovery, as previously discussed.

To further illustrate how the odds are stacked favorably in the long term for investors, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. It can be seen in the graph included below that a very impressive 82% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above Royal Dutch Shell's current share price. These results speak to the desirable value and low downside risk that the shares currently offer investors.

One final consideration to review is the inflation-adjusted payback period for its dividends, as the quicker a shareholder sees their capital returned, the less their probability of losing money in simple non-risk adjusted terms. After reviewing the graph included below, it can be seen that it only takes around 12 years for the company's dividends to repay the initial investment, assuming that inflation averages 2.50% per annum. This is reasonably fast, as evidenced by the example scenario that was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum perpetually into the future.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.12 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on the 17th September 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

It has been rather surprising that investors are getting another opportunity to acquire Royal Dutch Shell shares at under $30, especially since the era of negative oil prices sits in the rear-view mirror. Whilst the road ahead may not be perfectly smooth, following this analysis and the share price sliding down lower in the last month, I believe that upgrading my rating from Bullish to Very Bullish is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Royal Dutch Shell’s Second Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.