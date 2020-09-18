The stock has rallied significantly over the past month, and we take a cautious view based on valuation but like Buckle as an income play.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is an apparel retailer with 446 stores across the United States. The company's operations were disrupted this year given the COVID-19 pandemic forcing it to temporarily close all locations. Favorably, conditions have improved since reopening most stores, supporting a positive forward outlook. Indeed, the company benefits from overall solid fundamentals, including a rock-solid balance sheet and consistent profitability. Buckle just reinstated its quarterly dividend following a temporary suspension since March, with the annualized rate yielding 5.5%. While we recognize BKE as a quality stock and attractive income play, we take a more cautious view on shares following a near-30% rally since its last earnings release.

BKE Q2 Earnings Recap

Buckle reported its Q2 earnings on August 21st with GAAP EPS of $0.71, which was a massive beat of $0.65 compared to estimates of just $0.06. Revenue of $216 million climbed 6.0% year over year and also ahead of expectations. Keep in mind that the fiscal quarter was for the period ending on August 1st.

The big story here was a 99% increase in online sales y/y in Q2 and now up 64% year to date. One of the positive operational trends was a 3% growth in units per transaction ("UPTs"), while the average transaction value increased by 7%. Management highlights strong demand in denim, while the women's category has gained momentum. The appearance here is that Buckle's customers remained loyal to the company and found ways to purchase the merchandise even as the stores were closed.

Gross margin at 43.2% in Q2 climbed from 38.6% in the prior year given the top line momentum and the distribution channel mix into online sales. Most stores have now reopened, although many are operating with reduced hours, which allows for smaller teams of employees, limiting labor and compensation expenses. Indeed, a decline in SG&A as a percentage of revenue drove a higher operating margin to 21.1%, compared to 9.6% in Q2 2019.

Year to date, sales are still down 15.1% compared to 2019, but the momentum more recently has been encouraging. The latest development was an update for August comparable store sales, which climbed 1.7% year over year for the month. This follows a 3.8% y/y increase in July.

Buckle ended the quarter with $266 million in cash and equivalents and no long-term financial debt. A current ratio of 2.4x highlights strong liquidity, with the suspension of the dividend back in March boosting the balance sheet position. While management does not offer sales or earnings guidance, the tone of the conference call was optimistic. According to consensus estimates, BKE revenues are on track to decline 8.8% this year and then rebound 10% higher for fiscal 2022. Similarly, a 14.3% decline to EPS is expected to improve by 9% in fiscal 2002.

Dividend Reinstatement

As mentioned, Buckle recently announced it was reinstating its dividend for the current period. The company declared a $0.30 per share dividend for shareholders payable on October 29th. Investors need to own or purchase the stock prior to the ex-dividend date of October 14th to receive the payout. On a forward basis, the dividend yields 5.5% and represents a payout ratio of 66% on the current-year consensus EPS of $1.83.

The payout ratio has averaged around 100% over the past 10 years, including the regular quarterly payout, along with a traditional annual special dividend that has been distributed every year since 2007. Considering the circumstances of this year, it's unclear if the company will continue the pattern of a fiscal year-end special payout, although we believe there is room financially.

A potential additional special distribution at $0.60 per share would maintain the historical payout average for the year at around 100%. On the other hand, it's also possible the board of directors takes a more conservative approach to preserve cash.

Looking back, the dividend suspension in March made in the face of significant uncertainties was unnecessary, in hindsight. For context, the quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share represents a payout of about $12 million, compared to Buckle's $266 million current cash position. The company also generated $76 million in free cash flow in the last quarter, highlighting the long-term sustainability of the dividend, which we believe is safe.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Buckle delivered an overall impressive performance in its Q2 considering the challenging operating environment. Positive revenue growth during this period of 6% for a specialty retailer is really an exception across the industry and highlights the underlying strength of the business and brand momentum. We believe the long-term outlook for the company is positive, with fundamentals indicative of quality stock.

That being said, we are skeptical of how much of the recent operating momentum can be maintained in the current economic environment. It's likely that Buckle benefited from pent-up demand during the quarter - given consumers rushed to buy its merchandise as stores reopened - as one partial explanation for the comparable store sales increase seen in July and August.

Separately, fiscal stimulus measures in the United States, including direct payments to individuals through the CARES Act along with enhanced unemployment benefits, likely also added a boost to sales during the quarter. If the impact of those measures wanes, Buckle could see a growth wall limiting the operating environment for the remainder of the year. We see the risk that estimates underperform to the downside, which could pressure the stock.

In terms of valuation, BKE is currently trading at a forward P/E of 11.8x based on full-year consensus 2021 estimates for the period that ends in January 2021. What we find is that the forward P/E along with ratios like forward price-to-sales and forward EV-to-EBITDA are within a few percentage points of the stock's 5-year trading range. By this measure, Buckle Inc. is near fair value relative to its range of valuation multiples.

Takeaway

In consideration of the strong rally in shares of Buckle in recent weeks, we believe much of the better-than-expected performance and positive financial outlook has already been priced in. We rate shares of BKE as a Hold and view the 12x forward P/E ratio and 11x based on fiscal 2022 consensus as a reasonable multiple. While we think upside in the stock can be limited from the current level, we like BKE as an income play with a 5.5% dividend yield.

Monitoring points for the upcoming quarter include the continuation of sales trends along with financial margins, which will be important for management to maintain. The main risks we see relate to the macro outlook and uncertainty regarding the strength of consumer spending as stimulus measures end and the ongoing uncertainty regarding labor market conditions through next year.

