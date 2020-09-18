A quick deep-dive into recent results shows us why the company is set to continue performing well, and why today's valuation should be considered appealing.

I wrote about AbbVie about a year ago, and have mentioned the company in many of my monthly and undervaluation-focused articles.

I've invested a sizeable chunk of capital over the past 12 months, investing in pharma and healthcare companies. Over less than a year, my overall portfolio allocation has increased from under 1% to over 4.5%, and given my portfolio size in terms of dollars, this is a significant amount of available capital, even if it's still quite a bit away from what I would consider my desired size.

However, AbbVie (ABBV) was always one of my positions, and always one of the largest ones. It continues to this day to be a 0.8% portfolio allocation, and one I grow slowly and step-by-step.

Let me show you why I've continued growing this stake at this time.

AbbVie - How has the company been doing?

AbbVie continues to hold a very appealing pipeline of medications in various states of registration phases/stages, as well as approved ones.

(Source: AbbVie Investor Material)

The most recent piece of news, provided during the latest quarterly of 2Q20, was regarding the Allergan merger. This merger was finalized/completed in May 2020, with the already-stated goal of diversifying the company's revenue base with entirely new therapeutic areas.

A few noteworthy financial items from the company's 2Q20:

Adj. EPS of $2.34, a $0.21 beat, including the Allergan merger which drove the company's earnings up 16%.

Net revenue up 26.3% YoY, including Allergan (partial quarter), as well as drops due to the pandemic impact from COVID-19.

Important medications like Humira were up in the US, a YoY increase of 4.8%, but lost ground internationally, almost 20% down YoY due to biosimilar competition internationally.

Immunology overall was up 8.1% YoY, with Humira accounting for more than 60% of the immunology portfolio sales.

Hematologic Oncology increased by 25.5%, most of it coming from US Imbruvica sales at $1.28B for the quarter.

Overall, as indicated by the earnings beat we saw with respect to analyst expectations, AbbVie provided a quarter that was markedly better than expectations, with COVID-19 impacts being less severe than expected. In particular effects from Humira, Rinvoq, Skyrizi, and Venclexta were not even close as pronounced as the company had previously expected. This doesn't mean that we're seeing a pre-pandemic patient amount or flow in most segments, but there is stabilization (as we can see in the numbers and beat), and the company considers this promising. Perhaps most importantly, and one of the primary growth drivers for AbbVie, the company's integration of Allergan is going well according to the company.

(Image Source)

What did experience a COVID-19 impact was, of course, the company's Aesthetics business, including Botox, Vraylar, Ubrelvy, and similar products. The trend is, however, that these brands are now performing at pre-pandemic levels again.

This merger was one of the keys for Abbvie, given how quickly we're seeing Humira sales on an international basis flatten - almost 20% YoY in this quarter alone. While the company's pipeline is impressive, AbbVie does need to address its Humira dependency over the course of the next few years.

The company measures its COVID-19 impact thus far around $900M - but by the end of June of 2020, the company's segments had recovered to over 90% in terms of pre-COVID levels, and despite COVID-19, the company managed some impressive 2Q20 numbers. With nearly $10.4B in quarterly revenue including Allergan ($8.4B was from legacy AbbVie sales), the company has started to deliver on some of its merger promises.

(Source: AbbVie Investor presentation)

It still suffers from an overreliance on Humira, which with its nearly $4B quarterly sales represents a massive part of its portfolio and sales, but secondary products are now slowly gaining traction. Brands/medications that performed well during 2Q20 include:

Skyrizi, with FY20 guidance of $1.4B

Rinvoq

Vraylar, which seems set on breaching the $1B in terms of annual revenues

Not all, of course, but some. The company currently mixes advancing programs for existing medications in new disease areas, with several new medications up to enter the market (potentially) within a few years. These include Navitoclax, against myelofibrosis, with a potential for release in 2022, ABBV-951, a new drug against Parkinson's disease, and Veliparib, a cancer medication representing a good potential for the company's oncology segment.

In addition to this, the company has numerous candidates in Phases 1 and 2, which are of course still years off but have already shown promising potential - though this should not be mistaken for results at this stage, of course.

A word on growth in a post-2023 (Humira) stage. At this point, AbbVie has finished the Allergan M&A. It provides at the very least a step towards growth replacing the loss of exclusivity from Humira in 3 years - 2 major growth franchises at this time, and allows the company to invest further in R&D.

(Source: Cancer Health)

The company means to lean more and put more faith in the medicines of Skyirizi, Rinvoq, Imbruvica, Venclexta, Vraylar and Ubrelvy. None of these are currently up to Humira sales, of course, but with further assets now being added to the list, things are looking brighter. The company points to two factors here.

First, the company made guidance 2 years ago where some of these medications would gain single-digit market share positions in order to weigh up for the loss of exclusivity on Humira. This would have been in 2025, according to these projections. Well, Skyrizi is already achieving a current 30% market share, well ahead of its time table. Rinvoq has also increased and currently already stands at 15% market share, and continues to grow. With medications such as these growing essentially at twice the rate that the company had previously envisioned, it's understandable that the company feels some security in this.

Other examples include Venclexta, with a potential indication expansion, and this can turn the medication into a real growth driver. Similar is true for Imbruvica, and even assets like Vraylar has been growing at rates of 80-90% YoY, with plenty of potential still there.

(Source: FiercePharma)

So, looking at a post-Humira AbbVie, things are looking decidedly better than they did around 2 years ago, and many of the company's prospects have turned out significantly better than expected during the initial phases. This is despite the pandemic ravaging the world at this time. What this has done is turn a somewhat uncertain upside into a, as I see things, clearer one.

AbbVie in its current stage until 2023 and beyond will always be about how the company will handle losing exclusivity/protection for Humira, the company's blockbuster drug with over $15B in annual revenues. The company needs to replace the revenue stream originating from this drug, and thus far, it seems to be doing well in preparing for this. Remember, Humira was over 60% of sales in 2017. The most recent number is down below 50%, and this is an excellent trend, set to decline to under 40% in the next few years.

How this goes going forward, we'll simply have to see, even if results in 2Q20 are promising.

AbbVie - What is the valuation?

Here things get, for lack of a better word, fun. AbbVie doesn't have the decades' worth of dividend tradition that I normally look for. We can consider it's Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) tradition to be a positive one, but I wouldn't go so far as some analysts do, including ABT dividend growth traditions in AbbVie's. That means the trends may have a tendency to look somewhat weird.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

How I interpret this is the following. The market knows AbbVie is facing Humira losses in 2023, and the market is uncertain how to treat this with regards to valuation. AbbVie's successes and growth potentials are ignored, and the risks that exist - which do exist - are amplified and given greater relevance.

This results in trading around 9X earnings for the time being. Fine - let's assume, despite the company's successes and good metrics thus far, that an 8-10X earnings multiple is all we can expect from this successful company until, and even after Humira loses exclusivity and biosimilars start entering the market in the US like in Europe.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Forecasting a fairly standard earnings trajectory for the coming 3-4 years results in an 8-15% annual rate of return based on conservative multiples. By conservative multiples, I mean the average weighted P/E-estimates of 8-11 or so. Earnings are set to decline 18% during the year when Humira loses its exclusivity, but earnings post-Humira are still expected to be higher than current Humira-inclusive earnings for FY20, coming in at an estimated 10.43 EPS for the year.

How precise or trustworthy is this? FactSet analysts have a 100% 2-year success rate with a 10% margin of error of guiding towards "correct" numbers here, so I'd say it's fairly accurate and trustworthy.

If we average the company's forecasted earnings until 2023 and including FY23, we get an average EPS of around $11.8/share which I actually believe to be a pretty fair normalized EPS for the coming years, ignoring both the extreme Humira-inclusive ups and the lows in 2023. Based on an 11.8 share price, and the company trading at an 8-10 EPS, this would target a low range of $94.4/share, giving us an upside of at least 4% at an 8X multiple target, and a high range of $118/share at the high range, giving us a 30% undervaluation. How does this square with other expectations for the company?

As tends to be the case, my multiples are slightly below Street targets. S&P Global analysts, 18 of them, have the lowest price target of $96/share, and the highest price target of $127/share. The mean for the targets is found around $109.56/share (Source: S&P Global), which means that in my range, I consider the upside for the company likely to be somewhat higher than these.

The company is A-rated, and while it does have debt, it also has excellent interest coverage. Dividend growth has averaged 20% over the past 5 years, and the company's 6-year dividend tradition is, as I see it, weighed up by the positives here. The company's 3-year forward average PEG ratio is 1.14X, which to me indicates some incredible opportunities. And while a 52% LTM payout ratio is high, this is set to improve somewhat going forward.

Nothing changes the fact that based on virtually any realistic estimate for the company, AbbVie currently trades at a considerable discount of at the very least 4%, or up to 30%. The company also yields over 5%, making it one of the few "safe"-considered high-yielding pharma companies on the entire market.

All of these factors make it a "BUY" in my eyes.

Thesis

My investments in pharma companies can best be likened to my investments in tech companies. I avoid pure growth stocks like the plague, at least for my core dividend portfolio. I doubt I'll ever feel comfortable investing in the type of growth-pharma stocks I sometimes see written about here on SA. I hold considerable expertise in tech, but zero expertise in healthcare and pharma. Due to this, I believe I'll always keep to the safer and more readily available megacorporations in the sector, and spread out amongst pharma, healthcare, medicine development, insurance, and so forth.

AbbVie is a truly excellent company that comes at a somewhat higher risk ratio than my typical investments, such as CVS (CVS), Cardinal Health (CAH), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), and others I typically write about.

However, AbbVie also offers a significantly higher yield - nearly twice or three times that of some of the companies mentioned, and even at conservative valuations and multiples, this dividend and these returns seem "safe" for the time being.

Despite recovering some since its lows, AbbVie is still an undervalued company - and I'm continually adding to my already-large position - and I believe you should consider the same.

Stance

At what I consider to be a likely undervaluation range of 15-20%, I consider AbbVie a "BUY".

