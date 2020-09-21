Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) are looking at a reset on prospects for the commercial aircraft industry, which also affects the order inflows where the focus has shifted from looking who can book most orders in a year to containing the order book. Early on in the pandemic, our monthly coverage for order inflow and deliveries showed us that, while deliveries came to a standstill, jet makers were still seeing higher order inflows, which primarily was driven by a strong start of the year for Airbus, but we expected that, along the way, we would see that lead diminish as airlines and lessors would throttle back on new orders and cancel orders, aligning themselves for a stretched market recovery requiring less aircraft in the near future.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of August. While the report seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully interactive infographic built on order and delivery data from Airbus and Boeing but presented in an interactive and more useful way. If you are interested in reading Boeing's monthly overview for June, you can check it out here.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Orders August

Figure 1: Boeing orders August 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In August, gross order inflow increased to eight units from zero orders last month and one order in the month before that:

An unidentified customer ordered three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Enter Air ordered two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

EVA Air ordered three Boeing 777Fs.

Order book changes during August were as follows:

AerCap (AER) cancelled orders for nine Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Aviation Capital Group cancelled orders for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

GECAS cancelled an order for one Boeing 737 MAX.

Icelandair cancelled orders for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. An unidentified customer cancelled orders for three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

EVA Air converted orders for three Boeing 787-10s to three Boeing 777Fs and orders for another four of the -10 variant to the -9 variant.

Air New Zealand converted orders for one Boeing 787-10 to orders for the Boeing 787-9.

During the month, we saw what we’ve been seeing for a while now, and that's very low order inflow and higher cancellations. During the month, we saw some order inflow for the Boeing 737 MAX, including an order from Enter Air signing for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on firm order and two options explicitly showing confidence in the future of the Boeing 737 MAX. However, that was offset by continued cancellations for the type primarily among lessors as AerCap, Aviation Capital Group, and GECAS cancelled orders, while an unidentified customer seems to have cancelled orders but also taken up an order for the same number of aircraft. Order inflow for the Boeing 777F freighter from EVA Air marks the strength of the freighter product, but the conversions from the Boeing 787-10 definitely are a setback for Boeing, which is now facing margin pressures on the Dreamliner program.

So, we are seeing continued pressure, and all combined, it's a net negative as Boeing booked $710 million in orders but had to scratch $1.3B from the order books, meaning that the net orders are sliding even further.

While it all seems bad for Boeing at this stage, year-over-year gross order inflow increased modestly from six units to eight units. So, we are not looking at declines of hundreds of units per month as many had pictured, but all of those relatively small declines year over year, they do add up, and the hit is clearly visible in the cancellation tallies where indeed hundreds of orders, 445 to be precise, have been scratched to date. The hit also is visible when looking at the longer-term averages. The three- and five-year averages for August are 46 and 42 sales, respectively, so Boeing order inflow was far below the moving averages. Also comparing the year-to-date numbers versus last year, we observed a decline of 81 units in gross orders and 436 units in net orders.

ASC 606 mutations, which generally prelude a contractual cancellation, increased by 84 units, 74 for the Boeing 737, and 10 for the Boeing 787. When all ASC 606 mutations for the year turn into contract terminations, Boeing’s net order tally stands at -932 units. So, potentially, over 550 orders are still in the order book but will not be delivered.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Deliveries August

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing August 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2020, Boeing has not provided any detailed guidance, nor do we expect the company to provide any.

In August, Boeing delivered 13 aircraft, an increase of nine units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered two Boeing P-8 Poseidons, which are military aircraft based on the Boeing 737.

Boeing delivered two Boeing 767-300F and two Boeing 767-2Cs, which are base aircraft for the KC-46A military tanker.

Boeing delivered four Boeing 787s, all four were the popular -9 variant.

Boeing delivered three Boeing 777Fs.

Boeing delivered no Boeing 747-8Fs.

What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment from COVID-19 predominantly and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. We’re seeing that, even with the assembly lines operating again, the delivery flow does not reflect that customers are currently not lining up to accept delivery of new aircraft. However, month-over-month, we did see an uptick in deliveries with four passenger aircraft deliveries, four military derivative aircraft, and five freighter aircraft. It’s not a huge uptick, but it's a very precarious increase step in what I believe will be a multi-year process in recovering the delivery flow.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

For 2020, there likely aren’t any order targets for Boeing as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded, possibly well into late 2020, and due to the COVID-19 impact. Boeing booked eight orders during the month vs. 13 deliveries, resulting in a 0.6 book-to-bill ratio in terms of units and 0.4 in terms of value. We currently are at a stage where delivery volumes are dented, so book-to-bill ratios, even when they are above one, are not a true reflection of performance. On top of that, the industry practice of measuring in terms of gross book-to-bill ratios also shows to be insufficient as the gross figures do not capture the impact of cancellations. For the first eight months of 2020, Boeing has booked negative orders (more cancellations than order inflow), meaning that the net book-to-bill would be negative as well, not a strong sign.

Conclusion

The commercial aircraft industry is one that has been disturbed quite a bit. Boeing already was dealing with the shock from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, which dented the company’s ability to secure orders, while the grounding also hit the delivery side of the equation. COVID-19 came on top of that drying up orders even more, and in August, we saw that result in some order conversions to freighters and smaller aircraft. Delivery volumes picked up month over month, but Boeing is in a very delicate spot where it relies on the wide-body deliveries, and that most definitely is not an aircraft class for which airlines are lining up to take delivery. Somewhat helping the company are the military derivates and freighter aircraft, but for now, it looks like Boeing’s cash burn is going to continue, and the best thing we could hope for is the burn off to taper during the quarter. Having the Boeing 737 MAX recertified later this year should be another major milestone that should accelerate a decrease in Boeing’s liabilities.

