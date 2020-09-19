An Important Warning For A Major Sector Rotation

Alpha can be reached by buying into the high-quality value names today. In this article, I provide two important ratios to consider.

I anticipate a major sector rotation into value stocks, which have been out of favor for some time.

This overheated market sentiment is not sustainable in the mid to long term. The past two weeks indicated a first crack in growth/tech sentiment with the Nasdaq strongly underperforming the Dow Jones.

The acceleration of the economic digitization led to an extreme flow of money into tech/stocks in 2020 with value being left behind. Growth has not been this expensive since 2000.

In 2020 we have witnessed a strong sector rotation into growth/tech stocks and out of value stocks. The Nasdaq (QQQ) had gained 28% year-to-date (and 81% from its March bottom) compared to the Dow Jones (DIA) going breakeven.

Over the past few weeks, I noticed that this was primarily driven by a huge improvement in market sentiment, a strong short-term factor in the stock market which is hard to predict. However, it's important to understand that this can't hold in the mid to long term and that valuations' importance will increase again.

Consequently, I already have written two articles regarding the increasing risks for growth/tech investors and the potential to generate alpha by buying underappreciated value stocks.

Since my last article, the Dow Jones indeed outperformed the Nasdaq and was particularly less volatile during the recent correction as it went down only 5.1% compared to -10.7% for the Nasdaq.

I believe that this recent correction changed market sentiment drastically and that it could be the start of a big rotation out of growth stocks over the coming years, as previously anticipated. This article will discuss the importance of this possible rotation for your investment decision making.

(Source: Insider Opportunities with Tradingview)

The story behind the recent surge into tech/growth

Generally, recessions lead to strong outperformance of value stocks as they are seen as safe havens due to their consistent cash flows and dividends.

However, 2020 was totally different as the recession was accompanied with a pandemic which led to an acceleration of the economic digitisation and pressure on "older" companies. Meanwhile, bonds were a poor option for investors due to the zero percent interest rate environment.

Consequently, there was a huge inflow of money into tech/growth stocks, without caring about valuations, as this was seen as the new "safe haven" for many investors. Stocks like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Salesforce.com (CRM), Zoom (ZM), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), among others, have benefited significantly from this occurrence.

This is displayed in the chart below from JPmorgan, which plots the difference in forward P/E Ratios of value and growth stocks since 1997 (note the importance of forward, which includes the benefits from the pandemic on growth stocks' profits). A positive z-score indicates that value stocks are expensive compared to growth stocks (based on history) and a negative score the other way around. As of Aug. 31, this z-score stood at -1.36, indicating that growth stocks have not been this expensive since 2000, caused by the bullish market sentiment around growth stocks.

(Source: JPMorgan's Guide to the Market)

Warning: Risks are elevated at growth stocks

An overheated market sentiment is unsustainable in the mid-to-long term as stock prices always tend to move to the intrinsic value of the underlying company, which is based on all the future cash flows discounted to today.

The big problem with the elevated valuations of many (I'm not saying every) growth/tech stocks today is the fact that the share price is not only reflecting strong short-term results, but also very high cash flow growth in the far future.

I believe that the recent run-up in growth stocks (prior to the correction) was primarily caused by short-term sentiment due to the pandemic and that most of the tech stocks were/are at "overpriced" levels.

I'm not here to tell you that growth/tech stocks will yield weak returns. I only want to warn you for the possible consequences of being complacent regarding valuations. Most of the growth stocks need to show enormous (almost impossible) growth in the long term to be worth the price of today.

(Source: Insider Opportunities)

It's always interesting to learn from history. A part of what happened during the 2000 bubble can be very relevant to discuss today. Back then, the "this time is different" syndrome also was in place with the unprecedented growth of the Internet, just like the unprecedented central bank interventions today.

What happened is that sentiment around tech stocks became extremely hot and that no one cared about valuations anymore. I don't want to discuss the zero-profit Internet stocks today. I want to discuss the stocks with strong revenue growth and strong margins which also benefited from this run into tech.

Stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Netapp (NTAP) and Intel (INTC) were hot among investors pre-2000 as they looked unstoppable with annual revenue growth of 20%-100% and operating margins of 20%-50%. Why would one care about valuations if they grow that significantly?

Well, as I explained before, if you buy a stock at a P/E Ratio of 100, you are essentially betting on the fact that this company will keep growing tremendously in the long term. Any minor setback due to competition, lower demand, etc., will have a strong impact on the share price. We are 20 years later now and three out of the four stocks mentioned haven't reached 2000's levels yet. It took Microsoft, one of the greatest companies ever, 15 years.

Data by YCharts

And obviously, the scenario today is much less extreme compared to 2000. As you can see in my second chart, the z-score of -1.36 is still much higher compared to the -3.2 at the dotcom peak. However, the underlying idea is the same.

When investing in growth stocks today, ask yourself whether the stock you are buying would be able to generate enough cash flows in the long term to justify the price. And try to look at it objectively, including a possible increase in competition and/or decrease in demand. In my opinion, there are some growth stocks which are worth their high fwd P/E due to their impressive moats such as Microsoft and Intuit (INTU) trading at 31.5x and 36.4x. But several other growth stocks won't pass the question.

It's time to jump into high-quality value stocks

With tech stocks being that overpriced, why wouldn't you take a look at some cheaply valued high-quality names which have been under the radar so far, but will benefit significantly from the anticipated sector rotation?

Note that I write about "high-quality value stocks" and not just "value stocks." What's the difference?

The problem is that most stocks that lagged the market are poor companies which are operating in struggling sectors such as brick-and-mortar retail and the oil industry such as Macy's (M) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). I don't recommend buying them. I strongly recommend reading my recent article on how to avoid such value traps.

At Insider Opportunities, we created a quant strategy to pick out high-quality value stocks.

First, this formula includes the free cash flow yield (free cash flow/market cap). It's a similar ratio to the P/E to discover cheap/value stocks. However, I believe it's much more relevant as the cash flows which can be distributed to shareholders via dividends and buybacks and not the earnings. We don't like capital-intensive companies that generate few free cash flows.

Second, by including the return on invested capital ("ROIC") in our formula, we are sure that we pick out companies that have a strong competitive moat (brand name, technology, human resources...). Companies with a high ROIC (operating income/invested capital) are able to generate strong long-term value for shareholders.

By strictly focusing on stocks which insiders are also buying and adopting a quant strategy, we are able to pick out the winning value stocks to benefit from a possible sector rotation.

An example which we purchased in back in May is HP (HPQ), the leading manufacturer of PCs and printers. Due to the COVID-19 crash, its stock got significantly undervalued, trading back then at a free cash flow yield of 17.79%. Its ROIC of 71.96% indicates that the company generates a lot of shareholder wealth.

CEO Lores and director Bennett benefited from this low price, purchasing ~$200K and ~$1 mln worth of shares back then. Interestingly, insiders were able to catch the bottom back in 2015 as shares more than doubled two years after. I believe in a similar trajectory now as well with recent strong quarterly results and the resumption of share buybacks by $1 bln per quarter, or around 14% of total shares outstanding per year!

(Source: Insider Opportunities with Tradingview)

Conclusion

Valuation does matter. By buying a stock, you purchase a part of all future cash flows discounted to today. If you purchase a stock at extreme valuations, you will be very vulnerable to any negative news.

Growth stocks have not been this expensive since 2000. Or in other words, value stocks have not been this cheap since 2000. I believe that the run into growth/tech over the past months has been primarily based on market sentiment which is not sustainable in the long term. The last two weeks indicated a first crack in this sentiment.

Meanwhile, many value stocks have been out of favor due to short-term concerns, which will fade away soon. There are tremendous opportunities in high-quality value stocks, which can be identified by analyzing the free cash flow yield and return on invested capital.

Don't wait too long... ...to find the winning high-quality value stocks in the market. Try out Insider Opportunities NOW for FREE! Our 46 picks since May 2020 already outperformed the S&P 500 by 10.9% on average, but there is still a lot more long term upside left! Interested how our insider strategy outperforms that significantly? Find more information HERE and get convinced by our 14-day FREE trial! Don't hesitate to try it out, just like this and many other satisfied members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.