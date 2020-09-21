Inflation Is Coming: How It Plays Out

Co-produced with Trapping Value

The Federal Reserve made an explicit commitment to allow inflation to firmly overshoot its 2% goal. The stock markets have been on this story for some time and have firmly risen as the Federal Reserve embraced the "ease to please" policy. But will they succeed? We go over the macro forces of inflation and deflation that are battling it out and tell you the one key factor that's important in the medium term. We also go over which market holds the key to the Federal Reserve's success and is devaluing your hard-earned dollars.

By Some Measures The Fed Already Has Succeeded

Investors tend to have their favorite measures of inflation. Some prefer the consumer price index or CPI, while others look at core measures that exclude food and energy. We embrace a wide range of metrics as their combined movement, as well their relative moves to one another, tells us a lot more than sticking to a pet metric. As can be seen below, the average of the varied metrics that we look at shows that inflation has been around 2% over the last decade.

Source: CaclulatedRISK

Even during the depths of the 2008-2009 deflationary panic, these measures still cumulatively held more than 0%. This goes to show that deflation is a rather unlikely outcome with a fiat currency.

The Federal Reserve's Latest Change

Despite inflation having averaged rather close to the Federal Reserve's target, the Central Bank policy has shifted. In their eyes, the risks of undershooting the 2% target are now significantly higher than overshooting it. The recent speech at Jackson Hole suggested that the Fed has gone “all-in” on inflation.

The persistent undershoot of inflation from our 2 percent longer-run objective is a cause for concern. Many find it counterintuitive that the Fed would want to push up inflation. After all, low and stable inflation is essential for a well-functioning economy. And we are certainly mindful that higher prices for essential items, such as food, gasoline, and shelter, add to the burdens faced by many families, especially those struggling with lost jobs and incomes. However, inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy. Inflation that runs below its desired level can lead to an unwelcome fall in longer-term inflation expectations, which, in turn, can pull actual inflation even lower, resulting in an adverse cycle of ever-lower inflation and inflation expectations. Source: Federal Reserve Jackson Hole Speech

They want to avoid this spiral where lower inflation creates a self-perpetuating cycle and hence made an indirect blanket commitment to try not to tamper with inflation in this cycle until it gets really high.

We have also made important changes with regard to the price-stability side of our mandate. Our longer-run goal continues to be an inflation rate of 2 percent. Our statement emphasizes that our actions to achieve both sides of our dual mandate will be most effective if longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent. However, if inflation runs below 2 percent following economic downturns but never moves above 2 percent even when the economy is strong, then, over time, inflation will average less than 2 percent. Households and businesses will come to expect this result, meaning that inflation expectations would tend to move below our inflation goal and pull realized inflation down. To prevent this outcome and the adverse dynamics that could ensue, our new statement indicates that we will seek to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time. Therefore, following periods when inflation has been running below 2 percent, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time. Source: Federal Reserve Jackson Hole Speech

Would You Cheer?

If you replaced "inflation" with "cost of living increases" in Powell's speech, you likely would be rather upset at the message being sent. Why on earth would the Central Bank want to increase inflation, especially when so many things that households struggle with, are already rising far faster than the pace of overall cost of living? Unfortunately, we do not get a say in these matters and all that investors need to decide is whether they will succeed or fail at this targeting.

Reasons They Might Succeed

Central Banks have always been busy fighting the last battle and this time they are so afraid of the non-existent deflation, that they might really succeed at creating lots of inflation. They also have been assisted by a legion of bond bulls who refuse to take any threat of inflation even remotely seriously. Money continues to pour into bonds and cash as if there was a zero possibility of the Central Banks succeeding.

We would note that the cash category is also very bond heavy as there aren't any good shorter-term alternatives to get returns.

Investors rushing into bonds are suppressing longer-term interest rates. This in turn is creating inflationary pressures as real long-term rates are being suppressed below inflation, not by the Federal Reserve, but by investors who refuse to believe the Federal Reserve.

Other Factors Playing out in Favor of Higher Inflation

Impact of Money Printing : As stated in many of our previous reports, today the world is awash in liquidity due to massive money printing by Central Bankers across the globe. All this money will be chasing goods and services. We have been seeing this already manifesting in homes as demand for housing is soaring and home prices in the United States are at all-time highs. I expect demand for cars and household items will also pick up. Higher demand will naturally result in higher prices as we are currently witnessing in home prices.

: As stated in many of our previous reports, today the world is awash in liquidity due to massive money printing by Central Bankers across the globe. All this money will be chasing goods and services. We have been seeing this already manifesting in homes as demand for housing is soaring and home prices in the United States are at all-time highs. I expect demand for cars and household items will also pick up. Higher demand will naturally result in higher prices as we are currently witnessing in home prices. Higher Oil Price : Capex cuts and falling oil rigs have resulted in much lower global oil supply. So far demand has been dampened due to COVID-19 pandemic. However as life returns to normal, supply will not be able to keep up with demand. Today, oil price is at around $40 a barrel, and few oil companies are willing to invest with oil below $50 a barrel. We have explained in several of our reports why oil price could double from here . Of course, oil price directly impacts our purchasing power since it increases the cost of travel, transportation, cost of producing goods, among others. Higher oil price will be gradual but sure. It's one of several catalysts for higher inflation.

: Capex cuts and falling oil rigs have resulted in much lower global oil supply. So far demand has been dampened due to COVID-19 pandemic. However as life returns to normal, supply will not be able to keep up with demand. Today, oil price is at around $40 a barrel, and few oil companies are willing to invest with oil below $50 a barrel. We have explained in several of our reports why oil price . Of course, oil price directly impacts our purchasing power since it increases the cost of travel, transportation, cost of producing goods, among others. Higher oil price will be gradual but sure. It's one of several catalysts for higher inflation. A Booming Stock Market : The stock markets were hitting new all-time-highs every few days in August. Those who were fully invested have seen their net worth grow. A booming stock market increases wealth, liquidity and purchasing power. I believe that this bull run has plenty of room to run, and if you feel you have missed out, it's not too late. The trick is to find value stocks and avoid the expensive ones. With interest rates at all-time lows, and expected to remain so, and few other investment opportunities, equities will remain in favor.

: The stock markets were hitting new all-time-highs every few days in August. Those who were fully invested have seen their net worth grow. A booming stock market increases wealth, liquidity and purchasing power. I believe that this bull run has plenty of room to run, and if you feel you have missed out, it's not too late. The trick is to find value stocks and avoid the expensive ones. With interest rates at all-time lows, and expected to remain so, and few other investment opportunities, equities will remain in favor. House Prices at Record highs: Low interest rates together with low mortgage rates are very bullish to real estate prices, and especially residential real estate. Families afford to own more expensive homes, and those that are renting can save money by purchasing a new home. If we add to this that a whole new generation of millennials will need to live independently, this will result in a big boost in demand for residential housing. Today, despite the pandemic, the housing market is booming. US existing home sales have surged to a record 24.7% last July. The marks the second consecutive month of record sales gains. Also, the median existing-home price was $304,100 in July, up 8.5% from a year ago. This marks the first time ever that median home prices in the United States have exceeded $300,000 mark. The housing market today sits in a perfect storm, and it's a big part of the "consumer price index" or CPI which is used to measure inflation pressures.

Near-Term Challenge: Banks Credit Are Still Tight

While the Federal Reserve has expanded the monetary base to the maximum it can, one factor has kept the velocity of money slower – one of the key reasons is that banks have tightened their lending.

Source: FRED

If companies view assets as cheap in light of the Federal Reserve's policies, then they should be gunning for new loans. But banks are showing the opposite. It seems that banks have tightened credit standards because of fear of COVID-19 economic impact. This has created an environment for low growth in loans.

Source: FRED

However, the economy is clearly improving despite the ongoing pandemic. This has been re-informed by the latest jobs numbers. The US unemployment figures showed the unemployment rate falling to 8.4% for August from 10.2% in July. It was a nice surprise as economists expected it to be at 9.8%. This shows that the US economy is a resilient one and can turn around. Banks will have to loosen lending standards as the economy stabilizes, and the Fed continues supporting businesses.

Inflation Will Come Sooner than Most Expect

Taking the factors discussed in this report, including excess liquidity, a large amount of cash on the sidelines, a booming stock market, improving housing market, higher oil prices, and expected loosening in bank lending, this creates a perfect storm for higher inflation.

In fact, the massive amount of global money printing alone will get us there, without taking into account the other factors. Money printing comes at a cost, and it will be in form of inflation. Inflation will eat up your cash savings and purchasing power. Don't wait for the last minute to protect your portfolio against such a scenario. The markets are forward looking, and inflation hedges will become more expensive as investors use their cash savings to buy them. I already have started hedging mine and recommending these hedges to members of our investment community.

