Autozone's stellar financial management is praiseworthy, but with the stock trading at a historically high valuation in the face of subpar fundamentals, its stock is best avoided.

AutoZone stock has had stellar performance over the past few years as the company has continued to grow without jeopardizing its balance sheet.

Of all the companies I've research, AutoZone (AZO) is among the most stable. The auto parts company has nearly constant margins, constant leverage, and almost always trades at the same valuation. This has made it very attractive to many investors, particularly with its slow but steady revenue growth over the past two decades. Best of all, AutoZone's growth has been fueled by reinvesting its profits into new business at an extremely strong return on invested capital, meaning it has not needed to rely on leverage expansion or shareholder dilution to grow.

To demonstrate, see how AutoZone's revenue, cash-flow, and financial debt have all grown at a strong pace in near lock-step fashion over the past decade:

As you can also see, the excess profits that are not invested in expanding operations have been put into share buybacks. The company does not pay a dividend, but its record of share buybacks over the past decade equates to a yield of about 6.5% over the past decade, though the pace has declined in recent years.

This is all good news, but it is worth pointing out that AutoZone is currently trading at the high-end of its historical valuation with a TTM "P/E" ratio of nearly 20X. When it traded near this level in 2016 the stock subsequently declined nearly 40%. It also briefly declined 35% peak-to-trough from its 2019 high (when it was trading at 20X) to its March low. See below:

This valuation is historically high and is not a bullish signal for the stock. Still, the company has seen surprisingly strong demand in the COVID environment as many consumers used stimulus checks to make vehicle repairs. Unfortunately with stimulus over and many households struggling to make ends meet, the opposite trend may appear over the coming year.

AutoZone Facing Competitive Threats

While the company is fundamentally attractive, its stability makes it relatively predictable. AutoZone and its competitors like O'Riley Automotive (ORLY) and Advance Autoparts (AAP) have benefited tremendously from a macroeconomic trend away from 'mom & pop' auto parts retailers due to the greater economy of scale available to major chains. Most importantly, the ability of AutoZone and competitors to have direct relationships with aftermarket manufacturers and cut-out middle-men for greater profit margins.

Today, that 'easy-to-beat' is all and the U.S is perhaps inundated with auto-parts stores, increasing the long-term threat of price warring among the major chain retailers. To make matters worse, Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) have taken note of the high-profit margins that can be made in the auto parts business and have begun to wade into the waters. This has increased concerns that the auto parts retailers will slowly go the way of Barnes & Noble (BNED) and Toys R Us.

Of course, AutoZone and its peers have competitive advantages over larger companies, for now. The most important is the simple fact that the auto parts industry is customer service oriented - consumers walk in not knowing what parts to buy for their specific vehicle, but are quickly helped by a knowledgeable employee. Amazon has created an online system that enables users to filter for vehicle specificity, but most consumers likely feel more comfortable working with a human. Additionally, many people wind up in auto parts stores with an immediate need to replace an item, making one-day Amazon shipping too slow for many customers.

This is not to say that Amazon and Walmart are not formidable threats. Economic times have been good, allowing people to spend more on higher quality service. However, if people's pocket-books are running low and they need to replace a car part for a lower price, Amazon and Walmart may finally attain the advantage they need to garner repeat customers.

Thinking Long-Term on Demand

With most towns and cities having multiple auto parts stores, retailers like AutoZone can no longer rely on creating new stores in order to increase revenue. They'll either need to expand operations at a given store, or there will need to be an increase in same-store demand.

This is problematic with commuter culture dying. Most of AutoZone's demand comes from those looking to do a DIY vehicle fix, but if vehicles are seeing less milage there will be a drop in demand. Even well-before COVID, the rate of people driving to work was on a relatively rapid decline. This is even more pronounced today with COVID causing a boom in potentially permanent stay-at-home workers.

Of course, there is also the problem of tariffs. A significant portion of auto parts is not made in the United States, making AutoZone highly exposed to trade wars. This has not been a major news story in 2020 as geopolitics has shifted toward more important short-term matters, but I would not be surprised if increased tariff measures return in 2021 regardless of who wins in November. This forced the company to increase prices last year which threatens to decrease demand in times of greater financial stress on consumers.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there is a lot to like about AutoZone, but not currently enough to make it a strong buying opportunity. On the positive side, the company has had a strong track record of stellar financial management and has successfully warded off threats from Amazon and Walmart.

That said, competitive pressures will likely increase over time, particularly considering many consumers will be looking to reduce spending due to the poor economic environment. Even more, the long-term demand growth outlook for AutoZone appears to be stagnated. There is not much need for new stores, particularly with the long-term commuter outlook declining.

AutoZone's forward fundamental outlook is not as strong as it has been. Despite that, the stock is trading at the high-end of its historical valuation which is a sign that the stock is overvalued and likely headed lower. Importantly, it does not appear to be so overvalued that it is a short opportunity, but enough that investors should avoid the stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.