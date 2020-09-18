I believe that the market will soon recognize that the real value of the company’s assets is lower than the current share price. This is a clear short selling opportunity.

After delivering liquidation news, the market pushed up Luby's, Inc. (LUB) to impressive valuations. Many traders believe that they will receive $3 to $4 after liquidation because that is what LUB guided. However, I believe that the valuation made by the company is too optimistic. Given the COVID-19 situation and the real estate prices in Texas, the liquidation will most likely return $1.85 per share or something lower. With the market price at more than $2.30, I believe that there exists a good short selling opportunity.

Business Model And Liquidation News

Founded in 1947, Luby's, Inc. operates several cafeteria brands, including Luby's, Koo Koo Roo, Fuddruckers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

After a short period of time during which LUB tried to sell itself, in September the Board of Directors decided to liquidate the business. Shareholders will need to decide whether the liquidation plan makes sense. LUB’s Board of Directors believes that shareholders could receive $3 to $4 per share.

In my view, shareholders will receive a maximum amount of $1.85 per share. The company's liquidation value estimate of $3-$4 is built upon unrealistic real estate prices in my opinion. The COVID-19 pandemic situation and the current state of the real estate industry in Texas don’t justify such valuation. Shareholders need to know this before the next shareholders meeting.

The Value Of The Real Estate

Let’s review the appraised value and the liquidation value that LUB obtained. In order to do so, I studied several transactions of LUB’s business history. The market may have changed, and the prices may be different. However, I believe that studying the transactions provides valuable information regarding the liquidation price that LUB may get.

Most LUB's restaurants are modern with approximately 10,000 square feet. I reviewed several annual reports in an endeavor to understand the construction cost, and the company’s acquisition cost. I could not find this information in the most recent annual reports. However, in 1999, the company reported that most restaurants were worth $2.6 million including land acquisition costs. In order to equip a restaurant, LUB needed close to $1.3 million. Hence, I would say that in 1999, acquiring the location was worth close to $1.3 million or $130 per square foot. In sum, the company invests about 50% in acquiring the location.

Source: 10-k, 1999

Source: 10-k, 1999

Let’s also mention that the acquisition cost may vary significantly. In 1997, the company acquired 20 locations for $14 million in cash, $0.7 million per location or $70 per square foot. To sum up, we need to use a wide price range in assessing the company's real estate value.

Source: 10-k, 1999

The acquisition of Fuddruckers in 2010 offers valuable information about the company’s real estate valuation. The company acquired 59 locations for $63.1 million in cash. The amount of obligations assumed was equal to $4.3 million. So, we may say that the locations were worth $58.8 million. This leads me to a valuation of $1.06 million per location. Assuming that each location has 10,000 square feet, LUB paid $106 per square foot. Notice that the company also acquired trade names, inventories, franchise agreements, and other assets. Fuddruckers was operating when LUB acquired it. If LUB decides to liquidate its business, I would not expect the locations to be worth more than that in 2010. Keep in mind that LUB would sell the real estate, not the business. In the images below, there is more information about the assets acquired:

Source: 10-K - 2011

Source: 10-K - 2011

The Current Real Estate Prices In Texas

LUB has locations in many states. However, most of them are located in Dallas and Houston. Check the table below and remember that the company will receive proceeds for the locations owned and perhaps from the locations leased:

Source: 10-k

Most readers might expect that the price of each location is higher than that in 2010 and 1999, especially considering inflation. In 1999, locations were sold for $70 per square foot, and in 2010, the acquisition was made for $106 per square foot. My research suggests that prices in the same area went up to close to $146-$157 per square foot. I looked for retail buildings with approximately 10,000 square feet in Texas. The websites also mentioned that the new owner could use the location to run a restaurant or a cafeteria:

Source: loopnet

Source: loopnet

Source: Bizquest

Source: Bizquest

Source: Bizquest

I also checked the price of homes in Texas, which, in my view, helps us understand real estate pricing in the area. At most locations, houses are sold for approximately $152-$195 per square foot. Notice that the average price was $335k-$368k, which suggests properties with small square footage - approximately 1,800 square feet. In my opinion, if you sell more than 10,000 square foot, the price of each square foot will most likely be lower than $152-$195. Notice that we are comparing restaurants and houses, so there are many other parameters that we would need to take into account:

Source: Republictitle

Source: Republictitle

Source: Republictitle

There is another very critical factor that must be taken into account. The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to affect the real estate prices in Texas. In Dallas, for example, experts believe that in 2021, the real estate prices would decline by 2.6%. The estimated 2.6% real estate price decline for Dallas is for home prices, not commercial. However, in my opinion, if home prices decline, commercial real estate should decline too.

If LUB finally decides to sell all its assets, it may not be able to do it very fast. As a result, I would expect liquidation prices to be a bit lower than the real estate prices seen in 2020.

Source: Noradarealestate

Appraised Value Is Way Above The Current Market Value

I was very surprised when I checked the appraised value for the company’s real estate assets. Have a look at the list of properties given by the company in its most recent annual report:

“We own the underlying land and buildings on which 57 of our Luby’s Cafeteria and 14 of our Fuddruckers restaurants are located. Two of these restaurant properties contain excess building space or an extra building on the property which have 7 tenants unaffiliated with Luby’s, Inc. We also have one owned other-use property which is used as a central bakery supporting our operating restaurants.” Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

The company says that it owns 52 Luby’s cafeterias, which are worth $153.7 million. Each cafeteria has close to 10,000 square feet. So, LUB believes that it can sell each cafeteria for $2.96 million or $296 per square foot. The company also owns 9 Fuddruckers restaurants, which are valued at $18.4 million; each restaurant is valued at $2.04 million or $204 per square foot. In total, the company disclosed 74 locations valued at $211 million or $2.85 million per location or $285 per square foot.

As said above, sellers of similar assets currently demand $146-$157 per square foot. It means that the company’s appraised value is, in my view, overvalued by more than 90%. That appraised valuation was made in November 2019, so does not appear to incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic. In any case, I think the appraised value is quite optimistic. I invite investors to do their own due diligence on the matter.

I can think about one reason to believe that a building outfitted as a restaurant might be more valuable than the average building. Luby's restaurants might be in high-traffic areas that might be worthy of higher real estate prices. With that said, in 2010, LUB paid $106 per square foot. Even taking into account that location matters, $285 per square foot looks too high of a value to assign.

Liquidation: Analysis of the balance sheet

LUB wants to liquidate its business, which means that the value of the company is mainly its real estate. As of June 3, 2020, the company had $14 million in cash and operating lease right-of-use assets worth $17.7 million. Don’t expect the company’s goodwill, intangible assets or receivables to be worth a lot:

Source: 10-Q

The bad thing about liquidating your business is that you have to pay your contractual obligations. Debt holders get paid before shareholders, so we need to subtract total contractual obligations of $90 million. I expect the company to pay its debt and operating lease liabilities:

Source: 10-Q

With real estate being worth $211 million, cash and lease-rights worth $31.7 million, and debt of $90 million, the balance sheet liquidation value stands at $152 million. It is not far from the estimate given by LUB. The company believes that shareholders will receive between approximately $92 million and $123 million:

“While no assurances can be given, the Company currently estimates, assuming the sale of its assets pursuant to its monetization strategy, that it could make aggregate liquidating distributions to stockholders of between approximately $92 million and $123 million (approximately $3.00 and $4.00 per share of common stock, respectively, based on 30,752,470 shares of common stock outstanding as of September 2, 2020). Aggregate payments will likely be paid in one or more distributions. The Company cannot predict the timing or amount of any such distributions, as uncertainties exist as to the value it may receive upon the sale of assets pursuant to its monetization strategy.” -Source: Press Release

I have a problem with the figure given by LUB. As said, I don’t believe that the company will obtain $211 million. In my view, the valuation of the real estate was made in 2019, when analysts did not know about COVID-19. Besides, the price per square foot used was close to $285 per square foot. I don't think this is realistic. Other locations in Texas are being sold at approximately $157 per square foot.

If we take into account 74 locations of 10,000 square feet at $146-$157 per square foot, we can calculated a real estate value of $116 million. This figure is closer to the current state of real estate prices in Texas, and likely closer to what Luby's will actually receive. Incorporating the current cash, lease-rights and the debt, I reach a liquidation value of $57 million. With 30.7 million shares, I would expect shareholders to obtain $1.85 in cash. I believe that there is currently significant downside likely in the stock price. As of September 16, 2020, the share price is $2.3-$2.5. The liquidation could result in even a lower value than $1.85. I did not take into account any contingent liabilities or claims that the company may face:

“If the Company's stockholders approve the Plan, the Company intends to attempt to convert all of its assets into cash, satisfy or resolve its remaining liabilities and obligations, including contingent liabilities and claims and costs associated with the liquidation of the Company, and then file a certificate of dissolution.” -Source: Press Release

Conclusion

I believe that the company’s real estate is worth $116 million. After carefully reviewing the company’s acquisitions and the real estate in Texas, in my view, $1.85 is a reasonable liquidation value. If the company cannot liquidate its assets fast, the real estate prices in the area may decline, which may lead to a smaller liquidation value. On top of it, the company has to pay interest on its debt, so cash in hand may decline too. To conclude, I believe that the market will soon understand the real value of the company’s assets. This is a clear short selling opportunity.

