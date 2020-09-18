Although the growth impediments are not over yet, some of the industry drivers have brightened in 2H 2020 and indicate a possible recovery in 2021.

CHX's Short-Term Outlook Is Not Constrained

Source

Since combining with Ecolab's (NYSE:ECL) upstream servicing business in June, ChampionX Corporation's (NYSE:CHX) focus has been on chemistry sales because of the resilience in energy production. The second most important driver has been its international operation extension. As a result, Australia and the Middle East have been its robust growth drivers in recent times, offsetting some of the slowdowns in North America. However, it will not shake off the adverse effects of the deterioration in the artificial lift business following the capex fall and production shut-in.

At the operational level, the additional synergies from the merger can partially mitigate the impact on margin following to the top-line decline. In the short to medium term, I think the company's top line and operating margin will remain steady. CHX's other key advantages include a robust balance sheet and positive free cash flows. I do not think the stock price can potentially produce higher returns in the short term. Investors looking for medium- to long-term growth might want to wait for dips in the stock price before investing.

Business Strategies Have Changed After The Merger

In June 2020, Apergy became ChampionX after combining with Ecolab's upstream energy business. Apart from the benefits of geographic diversification, the merger added a stable and global production chemical product line to the company's portfolio.

As the upstream energy faces persistent challenges from oversupply, ChampionX's production chemicals, critical for maintaining production from flowing wells, can become an important driver. Some of the areas where it claims to be an industry leader in production chemicals are corrosion and bacterial management and control, oil and water separation, water shut-off and control, wax and asphaltene management, and automated chemical control. Investors may note that production chemical is a consumable item, which typically experiences smaller declines in a downturn because the producers try to maintain the existing production. The long-cycle nature of the business can help the company achieve sales growth in this business in 2H 2020.

Investors may note that selling products and services to production-related activities represented 84% of ChampionX's revenues in 2019. Production has historically been more resilient through a downturn than the drilling and completion activity. Also, the merger extends relationship with the national oil companies which are likely to see better growth prospects compared to the U.S. counterpart. Following the combination, its international revenues increased by 8x compared to the legacy Apergy. The strategy will insulate it against the current U.S. energy market weakness.

Cost Synergies Leading to Cost Savings

In Q2, the company completed various cost restructuring measures, which amounted to significant savings. After the merger transaction, the company plans to achieve the targeted $73 million of cost synergies within the next two years. It is on course to achieving a $25 million to $35 million run rate by the end of 2020. So, it has accelerated its cost reduction measures within the chemicals businesses and drive improved profitability. I think the negative impact of pricing concessions and under absorption of fixed costs due to lower volume will be offset by the cost savings measures and result in a moderate gain.

What Are CHX's Growth Initiatives?

In the unconventional share resources where the production decline rates are high, CHX fields its artificial lift products, including rod-lift and electrical submersible pump offerings. Both the legacy Apergy and ChampionX have had expertise in selling artificial lift products. On top of that, the new entity will continue to focus on chemistry sales. It also plans to use its digital technology to enhance products and service efficiency. However, artificial lift product sales have declined in the recent months following production shut-in and upstream customers' spending reductions. In Q1, it recorded a $539.2 million goodwill impairment charge related to the artificial lift reporting unit given decreased revenue and operating margin growth forecast.

In the short to medium term, CHX's management is optimistic about its outlook on the steadiness in the crude oil price. As a result, in Q3, it expects revenues in the Production Chemical Technologies and Production & Automation Technologies segments to increase modestly compared to Q2. It also expects the adjusted EBITDA to grow in these segments in Q3. However, it anticipates a decline in the Drilling Technologies segment revenues in Q3, led by continued lower drilling activity. Beyond Q3, the company's outlook remains uncertain.

Changes In Industry Indicators

There are reasons for CHX's management to become somewhat optimistic in Q3 compared to the previous quarter. The sentiment has improved after the average crude oil price has rebounded by 39% after a drop in Q2, although it was still below the price a year ago. Although the U.S. rig count continues to disappoint investors, the resilience in international energy activity can offset some of the weaknesses in North America. I do not see CHX's overall performance improving anytime in the short term because the completion activity has severely crashed in Q3. However, drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells have remained unfazed, which suggests that energy production can rebound in the medium term.

Analyzing Segments: Outlook And Recent Performance

In Q2 2020, the Production & Automation Technologies (or PAC) segment revenues decreased by 44% compared to Q1. Although production-related jobs have been relatively resilient, the overall drop in energy production did affect the segment performance in Q2. Sequentially, the segment adjusted EBITDA margin contracted less than the revenue due to the cost curtailment. As expected, revenues in North America weathered the majority of the fall while the company's top line in Australia and the Middle East strengthened. The company has increasingly diversified away from North America in recent times. Its revenue share from the U.S., which was 76% in FY2019, slipped to 52% in Q2, while the revenue share from the Middle East increased to 15% from 5%.

Despite its effort to improve the digital business, revenues from Digital Products decreased by 32% in Q2 compared to Q1. The company's weakness lies in its reliance on hardware, which suffered from the lower upstream capital budget. Nonetheless, over the medium term, digital revenues should produce a healthy growth rate to grow at a healthy rate as its customers strive to reduce inefficiencies and adopt the company's modular fit-for-purpose approach.

The Production Chemical Technologies, where CHX puts maximum thrust, could not escape the effects of the downturn. The company resorted to pricing concession to protect market share, which resulted in a revenue decline of 15% (sequentially) in Q2. However, it bucked the trend outside of North America. Revenues from international operations remained nearly unchanged, which points to the legacy company's resilience in the production-focused chemical business and its efficiency in gaining international market share.

Free Cash Flow And Debt

In 1H 2020, CHX generated $78 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was 32% higher than a year ago. Despite the fall in revenues in the past year, the CFO improved primarily due to increased cash received from the collection of trade receivables and lower inventory. The capex decreased in the past year, leading to free cash flow (or FCF) increasing by 60% in the past year. It has been pulling back spending and has become more selective on capital allocation, depending on the grading of its leasing customer list.

CHX's debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.7x as of June 30, 2020, compared to 1.4x a quarter ago as its equity base increased substantially following the merger. Its leverage is also lower than some of its peers in the industry. Low leverage can prove to be advantageous in a situation when the energy industry is looking at an uncertain future, and the capital market is squeezed. It has $501 million in liquidity. After the merger, its cash balance swelled by $58 million. Since it has no near-term repayment obligations, the company has limited financial risks.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

CHX's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to increase compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (SPN, FTI, and NR) average of 7.1x. It is trading in line with its past average (17.1x) since Q2 2018.

Analyst Rating

Source

Nine sell-side analysts rated CHX a "buy" in September (includes "very bullish"), while two of the analysts rated it a "hold." None one of the analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $14.46, which at its current price yields ~47% returns.

What's The Take On CHX?

ChampionX's primary focus is on achieving the cost synergies and reaching the operational targets after acquiring Ecolab's upstream servicing business. The merger of the peers has opened up opportunities for geographical diversification and production-related services. The main emphasis is on chemistry sales, which tend to perform better in a downturn because the energy producers try to maintain the existing production. However, the company's outlook has significantly deteriorated in the artificial lift business in North America due to the capex fall and production shut-in. As of now, extended synergies from the merger are the company's best bet against the drop in margin.

Outside of North America, Australia and the Middle East have been its robust growth drivers recently. Some of the industry indicators have steadied in recent months, igniting hopes of a possible recovery in 2021. CHX has positive free cash flows and is relatively free of financial risks. I think investors might want to hold it for gains in the medium to long term. Relative valuation-wise, it is reasonably valued at this price level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.