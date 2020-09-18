Thesis

Resolute Mining's (OTCPK:RMGGF) recently withdrawn FY 2020 production and cost guidance (following a 10-day strike notice from mineworkers' union at the company's Malian operations) has hit the share price hard. Considering the current prices, one may assume that the stock is technically attractive; but I disagree. In my view, RMGGF's business performance is tainted by a plethora of issues relating to its operations, financials, as well as overall business management.

This article will highlight the key red flags in RMGGF's balance sheet and income statement. Broadly, these issues relate to the company's liquidity and debt profiles, outstanding share count, revenues, and profitability (including EBITDA margins). We'll also discuss the operational challenges that hinder the company from taking maximum advantage of the prevailing high gold-price environment. Finally, we will discuss RMGGF's pricing and considerations for potential investors who wish to expand their gold miners' portfolio by investing in a geographically-diversified junior gold miner.

Figure-1 (Source: Proactive Investors)

When we think about RMGGF's H1 2020 performance, the word 'average' comes to mind. Let's see why.

Financial performance

Balance Sheet: RMGGF's total assets at June 30, 2020, were ~$1.367 BB (that declined marginally from ~$1.385 BB, at the end of December 31, 2019). Without detailing every single item on the balance sheet, I'd jump straight to the company's liquidity profile which I believe needs to be highlighted. RMGGF's 'cash and cash equivalents' at the end of H1 2020 amounted to $62.3 MM and were significantly lower than its total debt of ~$308 MM ($54.86 MM+ $253.28 MM). While the total debt has substantially declined from $426 MM (as at the end of FY 2019), the cash position is barely enough to meet the impending short-term debt repayment of $54.86 MM.

Further, we cannot rely on RMGGF's OCF (read: Operating Cash Flows) to solve the problem. To put that into context, the company finished H1 on a negative net OCF position of $11.2 MM. The unimpressive cash profile leads to a quick ratio of ~0.77x which is not in line with that of a peer gold miner namely, B2Gold (BTG). Moreover, considering its liquidity profile, I believe RMGGF's debt is a bit on the higher side (Figure-2) as depicted by the relative debt to equity proportion of RMGGF (34%), compared with BTG (8%). With a weak liquidity profile that's increasingly pressurized by the outstanding debt, one way out for RMGGF could be to issue additional shares; but that would result in dilution of existing shareholders' equity in terms of bottom line profitability (or EPS).

[Author's Note: Some readers may think that BTG is not an appropriate candidate for comparison with RMGGF. I'd partially agree considering BTG's strong operational and financial profiles. However, I have compared the two companies since both of them have their flagship properties located in Mali, and are 'producing' gold miners].

Figure-2 (Source: YCharts)

The company's unexciting liquidity profile also downgrades its dividend outlook. On that note, RMGGF last paid a dividend (semi-annual) in 2018. Considering its negative TTM-free cash flows of ~$34 MM together with a share count that sharply increased from 737 MM to ~1.103 BB over the past couple of quarters (Figure-3), I believe RMGGF's liquidity profile isn't strong enough to enable dividend payments in the near future (despite the fact that current gold prices are significantly higher than they were in 2018).

Figure-3 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Income Statement: RMGGF's H1 2020 revenues clocked in at $290 MM (H1 2019: $193.6 MM) recording a whopping YoY increase of ~$100 MM, thanks to a stronger gold price environment. While RMGGF's revenues during the March and June 2020 quarters are significantly higher than those recorded during the past few quarters, they were almost flat with revenues recorded 3 years ago (Figure-4). Meanwhile, the company's profitability continued to decline during the same period. This is evidenced by the fact that net income sharply dropped from $30.9 MM to $17.1 MM during the comparable period.

Figure-4 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Interestingly, gold prices recently have had a massive run up compared with the upward gold trajectory witnessed during early 2017 (Figure-5). However, this favorable catalyst failed to reflect on RMGGF's revenue profile, leading us to believe that an improvement in the company's operational performance is direly needed to enable RMGGF to benefit from this bullish gold market.

Figure-5 (Source: GoldPrice)

Operational performance and challenges

During H1 2020, RMGGF produced ~218 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) of gold at an AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) of $1,020/oz. Meanwhile, the company's average realized gold price during H1 was $1,427/oz. RMGGF principally derives its gold production from the Syama (in Mali) and Mako (in Senegal) gold mines. The Syama Complex is the company's flagship asset that accounted for ~56% (or 121.2 Koz) of gold production during H1. The AISC for Syama's H1 gold production came out at $1,095/oz compared with Mako's $758/oz and demonstrates that a greater proportion of RMGGF's production comes from a relatively high-cost mining asset.

[Author's Note: In my view, none of these locations can be termed as Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (and by 'jurisdictions' I refer to the element of geopolitical risk in these countries; the more the risk, the higher the Tier-based categorization). In fact, the risk rating would ideally lie somewhere between Tier-2 and Tier-3.]

Note that RMGGF is actively pursuing exploration activities at Syama to improve the mine's production and grading, going forward. A positive side to Syama's operational outlook is the near-term completion of the Tabakoroni Underground Mine's PFS (read: Pre-Feasibility Study), that's expected in H2 2020 and will unlock opportunities for increased production in future. As shown in Figure-6, Tabakoroni's expected AISC of $789/oz is way below Syama's current AISC of ~$1,100/oz and can help improve Syama's mining dynamics once Tabakoroni comes online. Nonetheless, Syama operations are still capable of generating healthy operating margins (per ounce of gold production), considering the current gold prices that exceed $1,900/oz.

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation-August 2020, pg.17)

However, the essence of the issue with RMGGF's flagship asset is its geographical presence (in Mali) that poses a varying degree of risk to RMGGF's operational outlook. Malian geopolitical risk profile includes a decade-long civil war that entails rising terrorist insurgency, as well as the recent military coup imposed in the country. Although the military coup does add an element of uncertainty to the macroeconomic operating environment in Mali, I believe the prevailing situation does not pose a real threat to RMGGF's Malian operations. I say so because the coup leaders have promised elections in the near-term. In this context, I find it appropriate to include a statement from a spokesman of the coup-makers, who stated,

All international agreements will still be respected and international forces, including the UN mission in Mali and G5 Sahel, will remain in place "for the restoration of stability.

[Author's Note: I don't prefer to include a political discussion in my analysis. However, given the political scenario in Mali, I found it necessary to include a bare statement of the facts.]

As discussed earlier, the Mali-based Syama gold mine is the backbone of RMGGF's operations. A more recent twist to the Malian story came when the mineworkers' union in Mali announced to go on a 10-day strike principally over differences with RMGGF's management. Consequently, the company had to withdraw its production guidance for FY 2020.

To put that into context, RMGGF's FY 2020 production guidance was ~430 Koz at an AISC of $980/oz before it was withdrawn by the company. RMGGF's Q2 gold production was recorded at ~107 Koz. If we prorate this production to the 10-day period, this could result in ~12 Koz of lost gold production. We don't know if the strike is extended beyond the initially announced 10-day period. Then again, considering the current high gold price environment, and RMGGF's liquidity profile that's in a fix, I believe the lost gold production may take a toll on RMGGF's revenues and liquidity. Another aspect to the Malian strike is to look at the role of RMGGF's management in managing relationships with the mineworkers' union. The company stated in its news release of 9th September:

The Company is considering how to respond to the strike notice and intends to continue to seek the Union's understanding and support for the appropriate actions, consistent with Malian labour laws, being taken to maintain the safety and sustainability of operations at Syama.

It is pertinent to mention here that while RMGGF's Malian operations are troubled on account of differences between company management and the mineworkers' union, BTG's management has kept its Mali-based operations (at the Fekola mine) pretty safe from the ill-demands of unions, ever since the project was commenced in 2017. In my view, this somewhat explains the role of a company's management in keeping unwanted troubles at bay (and something which RMGGF's management needs to improve, going forward).

Considerations for Q3: If the company's operations were to run unimpeded, I'd expect RMGGF's Q3 revenues and earnings to improve on a QoQ basis considering the higher average realized gold prices during Q3 that'd also result in the expansion of RMGGF's operating margins. However, the operational challenges at Syama would largely counter the positive impact of rising gold prices on RMGGF's share price.

Investor Takeaway

Considering the company's troubled balance sheet, lackluster financial performance despite a favorable gold price environment, and the operational challenges facing its Malian operations (and of course, the opportunities), a million-dollar question now is whether (and to what extent) investors should consider initiating a position in RMGGF?

To answer that question, I think we should first take a look at the technical price chart of the company (Figure-7) which reveals two major trends witnessed during the past 6 months; a bullish trend that peaked towards mid-July, followed by a bearish trend. It's interesting to note that while gold prices continued their upward trajectory during July (Figure-8), RMGGF's prices failed to follow suit. In my view, this implies that RMGGF's fundamental/operational concerns have hurt the share price regardless of the gold price performance. Meanwhile, the current share prices are at the lower end of the near-term trading range (between $0.79-$1.10) and provide a momentum-trading opportunity. RMGGF's recent price trajectory follows the mild recovery in gold prices from ~$1,900/oz to ~$1950/oz. However, since gold prices are broadly consolidating within the range of $1,900-2,000/oz, I don't expect them to fuel a significant boost in RMGGF's stock price.

Figure-7 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

Then again, considering its fundamental performance (including operational challenges and opportunities), I think it won't be easy for RMGGF's stock price to build a significant upside trajectory in the long term. There are long-term growth opportunities being pursued by the company (including the Bibiani project in Ghana), but I think a lot of patience is required to see an effective conversion of these future opportunities, to RMGGF's cash flows. It's uncertain if gold prices may sustain their rally by the time the Bibiani project comes into production. Simply put, there are more attractive opportunities in the junior and mid-tier gold miners' space.

Nevertheless, for those investors wanting to buy this junior gold miner to geographically diversify their gold investing exposure, I'd suggest to take the lead from ETFs that hold this stock. For reference, some of the prominent gold ETFs holding RMGGF include VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), and Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ). RMGGF comprises of 0.25%, 0.39%, and 3.38% respectively of the net assets of these ETFs. Perhaps a suitable investment strategy may be to allocate 1-3% of your gold portfolio to this junior gold miner.

