As a tech investor who is focused on value, I'm really liking the current pullback in tech stocks. There are plenty of fantastic companies and technologies out there that I've shied away from buying due to the sheer fact that they were too expensive. Now, with many tech stocks down double-digit percentages since the beginning of September, several names have crossed over into my "buy" column.

Smartsheet (SMAR) falls into this group. Smartsheet is a collaboration tool that helps teams to manage their workflow and coordinate projects together. The global pandemic and the rise of virtual teams, in my view, has made products like Smartsheet even more relevant, even if near-term execution is hindered by a more cautious IT buying environment.

Since the start of September, and spurred by a mixed earnings release in Q2, shares of Smartsheet have slid ~25% from all-time highs near $60:

Data by YCharts

I myself sounded off a cautionary warning on Smartsheet jin June when shares had cratered for the first time, and were then trading in the high $40s. Since then, however, a couple of things have happened that now make me tilt bullish on this name:

Valuation looks more attractive. Having slid lower than in May/June, Smartsheet now trades at a reasonable multiple of revenues. More on this shortly.

At Smartsheet's current share prices near $44, the stock trades at a relatively mild valuation multiple of ~13x forward revenues. We can draw up a bucket of other ~30% software growers, meanwhile, that are still trading at richer valuation multiples even after the recent tech pullback:

Data by YCharts

There's room to move higher here, in my opinion. I've utilized the recent pullback to initiate a small long position in Smartsheet, and I believe in the stock's near-term rebound potential.

Q2 billings were soft, but not unexpected given COVID-19

Let's now dive into Smartsheet's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Smartsheet Q2 earnings results Source: Smartsheet Q2 earnings release

Smartsheet's revenue in Q2 grew 41% y/y to $91.2 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $86.5 million (+34% y/y) by a strong seven-point margin. However, the market did take note that Smartsheet's revenue growth did drop off quite substantially relative to 52% y/y growth in Q1.

Revenue, however, was not the main concern - but rather it was billings. Revenue only captures a single quarter, but billings is a longer-term indicator of how Smartsheet's deferred revenue backlog is building up as well. Unfortunately, Smartsheet suffered its second straight quarter of billings deceleration to 22% y/y, down eight points from Q1 and at its lowest level since the IPO:

Figure 2. Smartsheet billings trends Source: Smartsheet Q2 earnings deck

Smartsheet's management team went into a bit more detail surrounding the sales landscape during the Q&A portion of the Q2 earnings call. CEO Mark Mader noted that while trends have been improving and pipeline build in August was extremely heavy, conversion rates are still lagging behind pre-pandemic trends - largely echoing what many other software companies have said about lengthening sales cycles. Per the commentary on the call:

I'll speak to what we saw in the quarter, we did see a month-to-month improvement throughout the quarter. As I shared on the last call, we had healthy pipeline coming into the quarter. And while conversion rates against that pipeline are not yet at pre-COVID levels, we did see stair-step improvement throughout, so that was really good to see. We did have our largest pipeline build month just set again in August. So, customers are engaging in conversation. They're interested in how we can add value, and you know, we're hopefully looking to extend this pattern into the second half."

CFO Jennifer Ceran also added that Smartsheet is still dealing with a round of downgrades/hesitation to expand from customers, a trend that began in April. This led to net revenue retention rates slipping four points to 128%, versus 132% in Q1 (we note, however, that this is still high relative larger and more mature SaaS companies which have net retention rates in the ~110s). On the bright side, however, she mentioned that churn was "stable" in the low 8% rate and not materially above. the company's expectations.

Still, we do want to note several factors that may be pulling billings down only in the near term/may increase billings in the longer-term horizon:

Customer concessions. Like many other software companies, Smartsheet has provided concessions and discounts with the hope of retaining customers rather than losing them. These amounted to $2 million in the quarter, which cost Smartsheet three points of billings growth. This program ended in June, however, so this growth should come back.

Like many other software companies, Smartsheet has provided concessions and discounts with the hope of retaining customers rather than losing them. These amounted to $2 million in the quarter, which cost Smartsheet three points of billings growth. This program ended in June, however, so this growth should come back. Contract durations. Billings come under pressure when companies opt for shorter contract terms than usual. This, too, is a symptom of the pandemic, and doesn't necessarily mean slower demand - it just means these customers will be up for renewal sooner.

Billings come under pressure when companies opt for shorter contract terms than usual. This, too, is a symptom of the pandemic, and doesn't necessarily mean slower demand - it just means these customers will be up for renewal sooner. A recent small acquisition called Brandfolder will contribute $6 million to this year's billings, worth an extra ~3 points of growth.

And we do note as well that it's not all about the top line. Even though Smartsheet's growth has trended downward, we like the fact that the company has squeezed more out of its expense line and come much closer to breakeven.

Figure 3. Smartsheet margin trends Source: Smartsheet Q2 earnings release

As seen in the table above, Smartsheet's pro forma operating margin improved nine points year over year to just -8%, positioning the company to hit breakeven soon. This was primarily driven by a seven-point reduction in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues (owing to lower sales travel expenses, though the company will step up marketing spend for a virtual customer conference in the back half of FY21) as well as a five-point reduction in R&D costs. Year-to-date operating margins have also improved nine points to -12%. Also worth noting: Smartsheet's pro forma EPS of -$0.06 materially outperformed versus Wall Street's expectations of -$0.16.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Smartsheet at its new lower price as we await a rebound in the stock. Looking longer term, collaboration tools remain vital in our brand-new work environment in which more and more teams are expected to convert into remote workforces.

