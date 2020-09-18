With relative resilience as a telecoms player to the eventualities of COVID-19, we see very good reason to pick it up.

Even if the rebranding does nothing, the company is transitioning well enough to be a great portfolio income generator, even when writing-off income from terminal businesses.

With the terminal decline of much of its consumer and a good portion of its non-consumer businesses, it's hard to give it a value, but its dividend is definitely sustainable.

CenturyLink, now Lumen, is one of the best income propositions on the market outside beleaguered exposures like US oil.

It's interesting to see that CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), which will shortly be rebranded as Lumen Technologies, is still at depressed levels despite its telecoms profile. Naturally, the legacy landline exposures are quite gross, especially when juxtaposed with the high-tech names that, until recently, were on a tear. Nonetheless, it is currently presenting as an attractive income proposition with a yield above 9%, and we think that the transition away from legacy businesses into a vital telecoms infrastructure player will be enough to stop what some analysts predict: further dividend cuts. If we adjust the income with very conservative assumptions to get a cash flow proxy figure, we can determine that the company should have ample margin to pay out the dividend. Compared to other yield monsters on the market right now like in the US pipeline space, which faces real threats to its business due to the weakness of its shale-based counterparties, Lumen seems a much less risky, yet high-yielding opportunity. As such, we rate it a confident buy for the dividend hungry investor.

Understanding the Transition

First, it is important to understand the Lumen transition. For the time being, much of the focus on Lumen has been on their significant consumer business a third of which is terminal.

Landlines are on a rapid decline, essentially having died in the course of 15 years. Yes, some people still use landlines, but the infrastructure is becoming increasingly underutilised, and landlines will inevitably become an extinct breed once provision becomes unsustainable for an anyway dwindling market. In addition to landlines, other businesses, much more marginal, are also in total decline within the consumer business. They have been relegated to the 'other' category and have been taken off life support with no marketing efforts being attempted for those businesses.

In terms of EBITDA, the company has been doing a good job of keeping things flat despite the persistent double-digit decline in the landline business.

This has been the result of the transition effort into their enterprise business, where they provide more relevant infrastructure. These businesses, primarily IP and Data Services but also Transport and Infrastructure, have been the strategic focus of the company and were further bolstered by the Level 3 acquisition. This acquisition added the following to the pre-acquisition Lumen topline:

We believe that the infrastructural businesses across the consumer and enterprise businesses will be enduringly cash generative. With enough contribution to the business mix, even assuming the disappearance of other business lines, Lumen should have no problem in keeping up its ample dividend.

Payout Analysis

The payout analysis will follow the principle of conservatism to produce an estimate for the income, under very negative scenarios, that would be available to pay the dividend to shareholders. Below are the results of the analysis, whose assumptions and considerations are later explained.

The payout ratio of 55%, adjusted for highly accelerated declining affects in terminal businesses/uncompetitive businesses, CAPEX (to sustain the non-terminal businesses), and income write-offs of several less competitive business, shows us that there is plenty of margin between the income that we can rely on and the dividend. We assumed here that the capital structure would be kept constant as well as the current dividend.

Voice

Starting with Voice, which is the landline exposure specific to the consumer segment (the most vulnerable), we will extrapolate the 12-13% rate of decline that we have seen in the past few years for 15 years into the future. We will apply this decimal as a discount (which ends up being 0.12) to the current sales and EBITDA under the conservative assumption that these long-term declines become dramatically accelerated into the near term due to the economic pressures of COVID-19.

Voice and Collaboration

This segment includes the landline exposure for the non-consumer businesses, as well as infrastructure and applications for VoIP. The latter is a business that we are more optimistic about, especially in the current environment, as Lumen's customers feature famous names like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), and other collaboration platforms. As for landlines, within certain non-consumer segments like enterprise, the market seems to be quite healthy, with only a 2% net decline in Enterprise Voice and Collaboration in the 2018-2019 period. Although less healthy, SMB shows similar trends relative to the consumer segment. The wholesale segment looks as bad as the consumer segment. Based on weights of each of the non-consumer segments, I have extrapolated an average discount factor (0.48) to apply to the Voice and Collaboration EBITDA, in addition to an initial 10% decline due to COVID-19 and cable cutting from smaller customers. Again, this discount factor is from an acceleration into the present of 15 years of persistent decline.

IT and Managed Services

This segment includes more attractive exposures to datacenters and cloud, including applications and platforms seemingly similar to what exists in IBM's (NYSE:IBM) markets of interest. However, like NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the years before, it has been performing terribly, with declines similar in some years to the terminal landline business. In order to not spend too much time forecasting this smaller and less competitive segment, I have written it off entirely for the purposes of conservative analysis.

Regulatory

This involves essentially subsidies to compensate Lumen for costs in uneconomical aspects of their provision of services. I have written this off as it is volatile, has declined of late, and is subject to political whims.

Other

This includes some failed business lines in TV that are basically being put down. I have written it off.

Risks and Conclusions

The more positive segments are broadband, which is flat, and all the other segments that relate to data infrastructure like fiber and VPN, connecting enterprises and SMBs to the cloud, the edge, themselves and each other. These segments are performing well and account for almost 70% of revenue.

It's fair enough to assume that these businesses should be robust going forward. Much of these services have tailwinds in megatrends like industry 4.0, cloud and 5G, where fiber infrastructure will need to form the backbone of short-range 5G mobile connectivity.

Moreover, the capital situation is positive. The company has endeavoured to refinance a substantial portion of its debt that should produce a few hundred millions in interest expense savings given the current, low interest rate environment.

Risks are, of course, present, as in any transition story. First of all, price appreciation is uncertain, even if the dividend is likely since near-term catalysts are not particularly strong. The terminal businesses could see exacerbated decline due to COVID-19 that could weigh on the stock price, and even their infrastructure businesses might suffer in the more economically vulnerable small and medium enterprise segment. Moreover, the very process of transition could be costly, and the success of 5G is not certain.

Nonetheless, it is a stock that yields 9% that has infrastructure-like economics and margins. Moreover, it is relatively resilient to COVID-19, at least to a similar, although inevitably lesser extent, as telecom players like Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T). With a 55% payout margin on our adjusted cash flow proxy, we would happily move forward with it as an income proposition, even if there are short-to-medium-term risks to dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.