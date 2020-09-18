The reopening of more businesses and the acceleration of demand going towards e-commerce is going to make it difficult for BGFV to retain their customer’s wallet share.

Considering the heavy disruption to the retail market brought by the spread of the coronavirus, Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) had a relatively strong second quarter. While other brick-and-mortar retailers have seen sales declining at a double-digit rate, the company’s net sales for their second quarter saw a decrease of 5.4% compared to their prior-year period.

The pandemic has been a benefit in disguise to the company, and to the sporting goods market in general. Competitors such as Hibbett Sports (HIBB) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) have also reported really strong second-quarter results.

Management is guiding for an increase in same-store sales between a range of 14% to 20% in Q3. EPS for their third quarter is expected to be between a range of $1 to $1.3.

Trading at a P/S ratio of 0.13x and a P/B of 0.68x, BGFV is a cheap stock. The company is also trading at a heavy discount to peers. For example, Dick’s Sporting Goods trades at a P/S multiple of 0.58x, Hibbett Sports trades at a P/S of 0.51x, while Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) trades at 0.55x sales.

We can think of two reasons why the difference between BGFV’s valuation with their peer group could exist. First, the company is not followed by analysts, which makes them trade “under the radar” so to speak. The company is also a micro-cap, which can make it difficult for institutions and hedge funds to own. The second reason why think BGFV trades at a discount to their peer group could be in the fact that the company’s e-commerce channel is undeveloped, whether by design or not:

While e-commerce has been a rapidly growing sales channel and an increasing source of competition in the retail industry, sales from our e-commerce channel are not material to our operations. – 2019 10K

We have seen in this current environment, the importance of having an online channel and omnichannel strategy.

Even before COVID, e-commerce was disrupting brick-and-mortar retailers for years. And now, in the current environment, the shift in demand towards e-commerce has accelerated. This has put, in our opinion, BGFV at a competitive disadvantage to their peers, many of which have spent years investing in developing adequate online capabilities and building the infrastructure necessary to fulfill online orders.

If management decides to make e-commerce a bigger part of their strategy, it could take many years of heavy investment before they could become competitive in the marketplace.

In the meantime, we see retailers like DKS or HIBB increasing their market share as they can offer more value-added services and convenience to their customers. An e-commerce channel also provides them with first-party data analysis of their customers, which can then be used to anticipate changing trends and have better inventory efficiencies.

While the company is trading at a heavy discount to peers, it is hard to recommend BGFV as an investment, especially for the long-term. We believe once conditions “normalize” the tailwinds are going to dissipate, causing pressure to BGFV’s top line.

Solid second-quarter results

BGFV’s reported second-quarter sales of $228M, down 5.4% compared to its prior-year period, and GAAP EPS of $0.52. In a market environment where many brick-and-mortar retailers are seeing double-digit declines in their top lines, BGFV’s single-digit revenue decline looks like a sign of strength. However, if compared to competitors in the Sporting goods market, BGFV was one of the worst performers.

To put the numbers into context, DKS reported sales growth of 20%; HIBB grew sales by 75%; and SPWH showed sales growth of 80%, leading us to believe BGFV lose market share during their Q2.

That said, the company saw month-to-month sequential improvement during their second quarter, and while comparable store sales declined by 4.2% during Q2, management noted that same-store-sales were up by 15.5% by the middle of the quarter, accelerating to 32% during the month of July. The momentum is expected to continue with same-store-sales estimated to increase between 14% to 20% during Q3 compared to its prior-year period.

The highlight of the second quarter came from the expansion of their gross margins by 140 basis points to 31.7%, compared to 30.3% in their prior-year period. The expansion in margins was attributed to a better mix and an increase in merchandise margins of 173 basis points compared to their previous year. Gross margins were also positively impacted by reduced warehousing and store occupancy cost as a result of their cost-containment measures.

Not enough to fight

Even after showing impressive margin expansion and solid EPS for the quarter due to operating leverage, we believe BGFV is going to have trouble in the near-term to expand its top line.

There were many tailwinds benefiting BGFV during its second quarter. For one, there was a consumer shift towards Athleisure apparel as people were looking for comfort at home. Also, with the shut down of gyms, there was a shift in discretionary spending towards gym equipment and other outdoor-related items. We also believe that with shelter-in-place orders and not being able to travel during the summer, people were looking at outdoor activities as a means of escape and relaxation. Malls were also closed for a high number of days during the quarter, and off-price retailers such as Ross Stores (ROST) had issues with their supply chain, causing a good portion of their stores to run out of inventories.

While the above scenarios had a good impact on BGFV and sports retailers in general, we believe there are high probabilities for these tailwinds to disappear in the upcoming quarters. For example, as the virus is contained in California (BGFV’s biggest market), gyms might start operating again and malls would be reopening their doors. The fight for wallet share is going to intensify as more businesses return to their “normal” operating environment.

We expressed our concern at the beginning of the article about BGFV’s weak and immaterial e-commerce channel. If compared to other sporting goods retailers, we can safely assume the company lost market share during the quarter. What pushed their competitors to achieve better results was the increase in digital sales offsetting the decline in their brick-and-mortar stores. BGFV's weak e-commerce channel puts them at a competitive disadvantage.

A delayed back-to-school season and an expected heavy promotional environment during the holiday period could also cause pressure to BGFV’s top line and operating margins.

The Bottom Line

While the expansion of gross margins in a declining revenue environment is highly positive and speaks volumes about management’s ability to navigate the current marketplace, we are skeptical about how BGFV can continue their strong quarter-to-date sales momentum.

The reopening of more businesses and the acceleration of demand going towards e-commerce is going to make it difficult for BGFV to retain their customer’s wallet share.

The momentum behind the stock is strong at the moment. The company’s stock has seen a rapid increase in the past weeks. Momentum investors might do well in trading the stock. That said, we don’t find compelling reasons to believe BGFV could be a good investment, therefore, we have a neutral opinion on the company.

