Commodity Super Cycle: Hope For Breaking Out Of The Downcycle

We think there are some factors that could positively influence this trend in the near future, particularly as regards oil prices.

Introduction

On a rainy day, a few weeks back, I did some ruminating on the macro factors behind the extended price distress in oil that's been in force for the last half-decade. The objective of this investigation was to look for indicators that might suggest the start of an extended upturn in the price of commodities in general, and in oil prices, in particular.

It's over-simplification to say the world has been plagued - from our perspective anyway - with too much oil and gas and inadequate drivers of demand for them. As it happens, we are in the downstroke of a multi-year recession in the price of commodities. One that only recently began in terms of commodity price cycles and that could possibly have years to go if nothing changes.

In this article, we review the factors that initiate new commodity cycles and examine trends that might shorten this downtrend.

Recent history

In 2011-ish, we crested peak demand in the current cycle and began a period of contraction in commodity as the global economic system never really recovered from the market implosion of 2008. An implosion driven by the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble the year prior. Oil prices continued higher for several years on the potential for supply disruptions, driven by unrest in the Middle East and Africa. Oil prices began to drift lower over the next several years, but remained high relative to the historical average. The decision by OPEC in mid-2014 to maximize their market share took the war-fear premium out of oil and led to a multi-year collapse in pricing. A collapse that's only recently seen its low point.

Commodity Super Cycles

The result of all of this has been the carnage of the last six, going on seven years that has decimated the global oil and gas industry. Particularly in the E&P sector among the Super Major IOCs, we've seen share prices fall as expectations for growth in 2014 turned in discussions of obsolescence as a new wave of alternative forms of energy caught the public's imagination.

Before we go further, let's develop a working definition for the purpose of our discussion as to just what constitutes a commodity super cycle.

Source

The rapid rise of China as the global manufacturer of nearly everything provided the spark or "catalyst" that initiated the current commodity super cycle. Beginning in the early 1990s, China was the buyer of last resort of nearly all raw materials produced globally. If no one else wanted it, they did. What we learn from the graphic above is that these cycles come in waves and are initiated by a "shock" to the global supply system. Growth creates demand, and supplies increase to meet that demand, driving up prices as this happens. When prices reach a certain multiple from a historical mean that varies from commodity to commodity, demand shrinks, and suppliers are left with excess inventory. Prices crash until inventories shrink to modest levels and the next inflection point is reached, be it war, technological, or expansion of a sector's middle class. And, then, a new cycle begins.

It is worrying that, if the past is a guide, and it generally is, we have conceivably another decade of decline before we bottom out and this new cycle begins. Perhaps, this extended downcycle is not inevitable?

Globally, population which drives all economic activity increases by ~80 mm annually. Every dozen years or so, we have a billion new inhabitants of the earth. Population growth at this rate is relatively new phenomenon. Plus, in many areas of the world, the middle class is expanding. Middle classes are one of the key economic drivers as they reach for higher standards of living.

In addition to the bullish trends of population growth and expansion of the global middle class, what other factors are emerging that could impact the depth of the current decline. Or, more importantly, could they reverse the trend and initiate a new commodity super cycle years before it is actually due?

What's different this time?

A difference might be that, presently, a number of new vectors are developing for a resumption of the increase of commodity demand.

India is likely to be one of the next recipients of the flow of global capital due to a number of factors:

In 2030, it is projected to become the most populous nation on earth with 1.5 bn inhabitants, 50% of which are under 25 years of age, and 65% are under 35.

Low wage rates compared to China. $148 per month vs $234 in China.

A rising middle class that, by 2030, will comprise 68% of the country and number in excess of a billion, allowing that are wide bands of income in what is considered middle class in that country.

About 10% of India's middle class is considered highly educated. India currently exports many of their degreed class due to lack of employment opportunities at home. A scenario that could shift if outside capital does indeed begin to flow to India.

Challenges include the diversity of tribes and native tongues spoken in India. Nearly, a thousand variants of ethnicity and hundreds of mother tongues present a challenge to growth and communication within the country.

Nations of the ASEAN trading block present a lesser but still represent a significant and growing alternative to China with a population of 600 mm. Largely youthful in demographics and a common culture of seeking out higher education, these countries are already receiving new capital that might a few years ago gone to China. The key challenge for ASEAN growth is the disparate linguistic differences and governmental structures ranging from legacy potentates mixed with democracy to communist with their attendant restrictions on individual liberty.

China's new middle class is six times larger than just a couple of decades ago. Numbering about 700 mm, this is the largest single group of affluent consumers on the planet. China creates its own huge internal demand for goods and services.

Finally, China remains a manufacturing powerhouse for decades if not perpetuity. A good part of the present conflict between the U.S. and China has to do with China's Belt and Road Initiative that seeks to propel their economy ahead of the U.S. What that means is they will fight tooth and claw to retain their export economy, while at the same time preparing to serve their internal middle class.

The Virus

COVID-19 has slowed the economies of all nations globally. I don't really see it as a factor though in the shift I am describing. The virus is here, we will adapt. Its impact will lessen over time.

Technological drivers: Infrastructure, Electrification, and AI

Just a few bullets on each topic to make the point about these factors that will influence the commodity cycle.

There is a global push to modernize infrastructure in developing countries. Roads, bridges, cellular towers, mass transit, airports, dams, water projects, harbors, to name a few, are being built or upgraded around the world, and in places that have been fairly primitive historically. This amounts to trillions of dollars of spending that will be focused on energy-intensive construction, earth moving, and heavy lifting type work that requires large energy expenditures to carry out. It is also worth noting that aging infrastructure in the U.S. and Europe much of which dates back to the early part of the last century represents trillions of dollars of energy-intensive capex that must be carried out to maintain our civilization.

Electrification of everything is underway. Energy use will increase from population growth and from the change to robotic labor in factories, a shift to cleaner fuels for transportation, and growth of global middle classes. Source

What doesn't get a lot of press is that, in order to generate electricity with the exception of a small but growing fraction generated by solar, and somewhat by hydro, you have to burn something. That fuel is mostly and predicted to remain natural gas.

Source

In the graphic above, 'renewables' are credited with most of the increase in global electricity generation. I think it's wildly optimistic, and there are a lot of folks in California who might be starting to agree with me. When it's 115 degrees outside, you don't care where your electricity comes from, you just want it to be there.

AI will transform the way the world works, and it's a change that's only begun. I wrote an article a couple of months ago that featured an unlikely candidate for a writer whose primary expertise lies in the energy sector.

"Microsoft: Frac To The Future"

As noted in the title, it featured Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), a company that, until a few years ago, was primarily known for its suite of office productivity software. The reason it made the DDR was its entry into the cloud storage and applications space, and its five-year alliance with Halliburton (HAL). I calculated that, over the next five years, the MSFT Cloud platform, Azure, could generate $50 bn in revenue. MSFT is not even the biggest in this space. Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, AWS, is the market leader so far.

The cloud and AI are an abstraction to most of us. The build-out of the hardware and data storage infrastructure necessary to sustain it will be an engineering undertaking the likes of which the world has never seen. Think of thousands of hectares and hectares of server storage warehouses around the world, and the energy to run and cool them, and you see that Lavoisier's constant still applies. There is no free lunch!

In fact, a Fortune article highlighted recently that storing one hugely popular song, "Despacito," in the cloud consumed enough energy to power 40,000 homes for a year. Estimates vary but, one article suggested that running data centers could consume as much as 20% of global energy output by 2040. Whatever the true amount is, one thing that is certain is work that previously was done by hands and backs will now be done by the brains of millions of workers dependent upon the force-multiplier effect of AI. The rub is the energy required to do all of this work remains the same.

As regards oil

We are bullish on oil prices over the short term in spite of the bearish direction this intellectual exercise on commodity cycles revealed. The rate of new drilling falls short of replacing the natural decline for shale wells, that can range from 30% to 60% annually depending on the quality of the rock being produced. The true rate of decline could be as high as 400 K BOPD per month and will be confirmed more exactly with continued storage declines in the coming months. There are, of course, other factors that will influence the direction and timing of oil price changes. These factors are often discussed in more detail in the Daily Drilling Report.

One of the ways we are playing this trend is to closely examine U.S. domestic energy companies for compatibility with our investment thesis of selecting high cash generators with manageable debt maturities and great assets. An example of this effort is WPX Energy (WPX), a company we covered in a public article recently.

"WPX Energy: First Round Draft Choice"

WPX meets the investing criteria mentioned above and is priced at discount to peers.

Your takeaway

As discussed in this article, we think commodities could break out of the downward trend of the last few years. The combination of population growth and expansion of the global middle class, combined with the infrastructure needs to support modern life, will be a powerful enough cocktail to initiate a new commodity expansion cycle. We are particularly bullish on companies participating in the production of petroleum-based energy. Pricing has been severely depressed in the energy sector, and if this scenario starts to play out as I've outlined, these companies could be quickly repriced with higher earnings multiples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL, WPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.