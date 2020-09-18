Though service revenue makes up less than 20% of the company's total revenue, it is incremental in the company's gross margin.

I am bullish on ABB and believe it is trading almost 20% below its fair value.

ABB Ltd. (ABB) is going through a reorganization process called the ABB Way under the leadership of its new CEO, Björn Rosengren. I have been openly critical of several companies, including ABB, that are reorganizing themselves. The reason I have been so critical is that during the past decade, these companies were reaping the benefits of a booming industry. Yet, they were unable to convert this growth into shareholder value, so they decided to reorganize their corporate structure.

As my readers know, I have been on a mission to invest in the robotics industry, and so far, I have only invested in Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY). My investment thesis is simple and comes in three parts.

In the United States, employees are less productive today than they were 40 years ago. It is believed that much of this decline in productivity is due to shifts in technology and market structure. These shifts in technology and market structure are occurring worldwide, so we can assume employees are less productive globally, and robots will be needed to increase productivity. Employee safety is a concern, which is one reason why ESG investing has become so popular. If we learn only one thing from the global pandemic, the production of necessary day to day products can't depend entirely on human labor. Robots can work continuously, even during a pandemic. Technology is improving, and robots can be used in almost any industry. Years ago, the automotive and electronics industries were the only clients of the robotics industry. Now robots can cook hamburgers. If a robotics company couldn't create shareholder value from 2013 to 2019 when robotics installation CAGR was 15.4%, how will they do so during periods of single-digit growth? Some companies may be able to, and so our work is to discover which ones.

Overview of Past Articles

The company's revenue was adversely affected by the novel coronavirus as expected. During the lockdown, parts of the company's operations were closed down, which is why its revenue declined by 14.2%, y-o-y. Since most of the companies around the world were working from home, the company's service revenues also decline as ABB employees couldn't fully provide their services to their clients.

Operating EBITA margin declined by 0.9 percentage points, from 11.5% in 2Q19 to 10.6% due to lower than average revenue and partially aided by the company's decrease in corporate expenses (travel expenses, for example). These reductions in corporate costs were mainly due to the lockdowns and not company initiatives.

Relative Valuation And Forward Multiples

I am working on my DCF Model for ABB Ltd., and I expect this process to take quite a long time as the company's operations are very complex. Though I will not be presenting that information in this article, I will be presenting some information that should point us in the right direction.

Figure 1 - Growth In Services Is Growing Gross Margin

Source: Company financials

When I wrote my last article on ABB, I noticed that its gross margin had decreased from 31.8% to 31.5% (2019 to 1H20). In my opinion, it would have been more if it wasn't for the cost reductions that occurred due to the pandemic. ABB's gross margin in 2016 was 30.2%, and services represented 18.5% of the company's total revenue. In 2019, services accounted for 19.4% of the total revenue, and the company's gross margin was 31.8%, 1.6 percentage points more than 2016.

From 2016 to 2019, the CAGR for product revenue and services revenue was 3.5% and 5.6%, respectively. The company's total revenue increased at a CAGR of 3.9% during the same period. Since 2016, service revenue has increased, and the division most responsible for this increase was industrial automation. The coronavirus caused service revenue to decrease by 10.8% (1H19 - 1H20) but service activities should return to normal levels as restrictions are lifted.

Sales of services is an area of the company that I believe will add the most value to the company. That being said, it isn't reasonable to think that services will ever make up a majority of the company's total revenue.

Figure 2 - Same Size Analysis - Income Statement

Source: Company financials

Figure 2 demonstrates an issue that occurred in 2019 that I missed the first time I analyzed ABB, but before I get into that, I want to explain something real quick. I don't particularly appreciate when analysts use the companies' adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, EBITA, and so forth. ABB's EBITA in Q2 2020 had nine adjustments, and one of those adjustments begins with the words "certain other." My issue with adjustments, besides subjectivity, is that until today, I have yet to receive adjusted dividends or adjusted capital gains in my wallet.

Certain circumstances call for adjustments to be made, and the 2019 profit margin I believe is one of them. On average (2016 - 2019), other income (expense), income from disc ops, and provision for income tax represent 0.2%, 3.1%, -2.1% of the total revenue, respectively. Other income was above-average due to an adjustment to fair value that occurred because the company exited the solar business. My calculations show that the company's profit margin would have been 9% and not 5.5% if it wasn't for the fair value charge.

Figure 3 - Relative Valuation Model

Source: Companies' financial information from Seeking Alpha (Peer average does not include ABB)

Figure 3 fully demonstrates the situation that I came across while estimating possible exit multiples for ABB. ABB is trading below the average of its peer group in every multiple, even the forward multiples. Besides Kuka (OTCPK:KUKAF), every comparison company is trading at higher multiples than ABB. Why is that?

The market is having problems identifying if the new organization structure is actually reducing costs. The cost savings that are occurring are being distorted by the adverse effects of the pandemic and by the cost incurred as a result of divestitures and layoffs.

Without Power Grid's results, the company's EPS will be drastically reduced. This is known and I believe the market has already accounted for this price.

Conclusion

I am bullish on ABB and believe it is trading almost 20% below its fair value. As the company continues to increase its service revenue, gross margins will improve enough to make up for the loss in EPS caused by the divestiture of the Power Grid operation. The company's cost reductions are being masked by the changes that are taking place in the company and by the coronavirus.

As with all robotics companies, an investor should only invest in ABB if it plans to hold the shares for more than three to five years at the least.

