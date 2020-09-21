I look again at the topic of owning vs. trading this stock and explore why it has historically been so hard to achieve success doing the latter.

I have been an odd Apple bull lately, believing for a few weeks that the stock has run too far, too fast in the past 12 to 18 months.

I have previously defended the position that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a stock to buy and hold for the long term, not one to trade. This line of thinking is basically what makes me an Apple bull over a longer time horizon, while allowing myself to hold more bearish opinions about the stock in the immediate term. In other words, I would not buy Apple today to sell it in one month, but would do it to sell it in ten years.

I have supported this idea by looking at history. On average, Apple's monthly returns have hovered between 1.5% and 2.2%, depending on whether the stock is held for one month or five years. The problem for quick-on-the-trigger traders is that, the shorter the time frame, the more they have exposed themselves to sharp losses. See Apple's maximum monthly loss graph below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Today, I explore the own vs. trade subject one step further, once again by looking at historical data.

Trying to get the timing right

Traders have a number of tools at their disposal to try and figure out when to buy or sell a security. A very common one is the use of moving averages. For example, consider this trading approach:

If a stock's 10-month moving average crosses the 21-month moving average on the way up , buy the security.

, buy the security. If a stock's 10-month moving average crosses the 21-month moving average on the way down, sell the security.

Using this strategy on the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) over the past 20 years, for example, would have been very successful. A Nasdaq trader would have made 10.2% in annual returns vs. a Nasdaq holder's 9.3%. Maybe even more importantly, the trader would have largely sidestepped the 2000 bubble burst and the 2008 Great Recession, exposing his or her portfolio to a maximum peak-to-trough loss of only 34% (vs. the Nasdaq holder's 68% worst ever drawdown).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Apply the very same strategy to Apple stock and the results are far from ideal. Check out the graph below, also in log scale. An Apple trader (blue line) would have severely underperformed an Apple holder (red line) since 2000. In addition, the trader would not have completely avoided the large losses, in fact never recovering meaningfully from the 2008 selloff until last year.

I even made the capital mistake of playing around with the moving average parameters, with the full benefit of hindsight: three months, six months, twelve months, 36 months. Never, as far as I can tell, would a market timer have topped the performance of an AAPL holder over time.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Why is this the case?

In my opinion, AAPL is so hard to trade because the stock moves fast and turns sharply compared to the behavior of a more diversified portfolio of stocks, like the Nasdaq. Before a buy or sell signal becomes clear to a trader, AAPL has already made a full move up or down.

For instance, the Nasdaq's volatility (i.e. annualized standard deviation of the monthly returns) has been about 22% since the peak of the dot-com bubble. By contrast, Apple's volatility over the same period has been almost twice that much: 40%. Try to time entries and exits, and a trader is only likely to get caught up in a whirlwind.

The most bearish of bulls

Where does this all leave me? I remain an Apple bull, believing that the company and stock will benefit from a number of positive developments over a multi-year period of time:

the 5G upgrade cycle should breathe life into a mature smartphone market (the graph below helps to visualize);

Apple's services segment continues to expand and morph, adding products and reinventing marketing practices (e.g. Apple One);

the Watch and AirPods mark only the beginning of what the wearables business could become, with more developments in AR and VR still ahead;

large quantities of cash should enable investments in new technology or a bump in dividend payments.

Source: IDC

That said, I also believe that Apple has run too far, too fast in the past 12 to 18 months. Yes, shares are roughly at the gateway of bear territory, and dip-buyers may feel tempted to trade into a long position. But once again, timing entries and exits is a very tough proposition.

In my view, it is more advisable to either buy the stock and not check one's broker statements for a while, other than for rebalancing purposes, or not get involved with AAPL at current levels at all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.