The SPY And QQQ End The Week Teetering At Key Levels (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 9/14-9/18)

My Friday column contains two sections. The first uses the analytical format developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore that organizes economic data into long-leading, leading, and coincidental buckets. The second looks at the chart of ETFs that track major averages.

Long-leading indicators

Burns and Moore use mid-rated bond yields to determine the level of financial stress. Since the time of their writing, several Fed banks have developed indexes which more broadly measure the same thing:

All three indexes -- which spiked during the Spring lockdowns -- have returned to more normal levels.

Third-quarter earnings estimates are still weak. From Factset (emphasis added):

The estimated (year-over-year) revenue decline for Q3 2020 is -3.9%, which is below the 5-year average revenue growth rate of 3.4%. Five sectors are expected to report year-over-year growth in revenues, led by Health Care sector. Six sectors are expected to report a year-over-year decline in revenues, led by the Energy and Industrials sectors. ... The estimated earnings decline for the third quarter is -22.2% this week, which is slightly smaller than the estimated earnings decline of -22.4% last week. Overall, the estimated earnings decline for Q3 2020 of -22.2% today is smaller than the estimated earnings decline of -25.4% at the start of the quarter (June 30). Eight sectors have a recorded a decrease in their expected earnings declines due to upward revisions to earnings estimates, led by the Energy, Consumer Discretionary, and Financials sectors. On the other hand, three sectors have a recorded an increase in their expected earnings declines due to downward revisions to earnings estimates, led by the Industrials and Utilities sectors.

Earlier this week, I noted that the market is over-valued based on a number of traditionally-used measures. If the above facts play out as projected, these valuation measures will remain historically elevated for some time.

Leading Indicators

This week, the Census reported that 1-unit building permits continue to increase: "Single-family housing starts in August were at a rate of 1,021,000; this is 4.1 percent (±8.7 percent)* above the revised July figure of 981,000." This data series has risen above pre-pandemic levels: The housing market is one of the bright spots of the recovery.

Other leading indicators are mostly positive:

New orders for consumer durable goods (left) and nondefense capital goods (right) continue to rise. Average weekly hours of manufacturing employees are still rising. The yield spread (left) is positive again while the stock market (right) continues to move higher. The labor market, however, is the one "fly in the ointment." The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is an unprecedented 912,000.

Coincidental Data

This week, the Census released the latest retail sales figures -- a 0.6% M/M and 2.6% Y/Y gain. This data series has also returned to pre-pandemic levels:

The left chart shows the absolute level while the right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change.

The Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production data, which is shown in the following table: While this data is increasing, the latest numbers show a smaller rise, which is best illustrated by this chart: Industrial production has recaptured 57% of its losses.

Economic data conclusion: the trend is mostly positive, with most of the key indicators now improving. However, the labor market is a point of concern, especially due to the large number of layoffs. This indicates a fundamental weakness of unprecedented levels.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: Smaller-caps had large gains -- micro-caps rose almost 5%; small-caps gained 2.7%. However, larger-caps were down, with the QQQ leading the way lower. Shorter Treasuries were down fractionally; longer Treasuries were off a bit more. Only four industries were higher this week. Energy -- which has been a laggard for the last few months -- gained the most, tacking on 3%. Industrials and basic materials continue to advance. Three key industries -- tech, consumer discretionary, and communication services -- were three of the largest losers, which explains why the SPY and QQQ were down for the week.

As we end the week, the markets stand at a crossroads. Recent uptrends have been broken and markers have sold off a bit. But the losses aren't large. However, the larger-caps are also right at key technical levels where a bad news report could send the market into a larger sell-off.

Let's start with the IWM: The 30-day chart has no real trend; prices printed a modest double top in August and have since moved a bit lower. Small-caps broke a short trend in mid-August. They have since moved modestly lower but have found support in the lower 150s and the shorter EMAs. The QQQ's 30-day chart shows a clear trend break followed by a price consolidation in the Fibonacci retracmemt levels. The QQQ is on the verge of moving lower; today, prices printed a long shadow that extended losses below the 50-day EMA. But there is just enough support for a technician to argue prices are still consolidating. The SPY 30-day chart also shows a clear trend break followed by a consolidation of losses. Prices are right at the 50-day EMA. Today, they dipped below that level, but closed right below the EMA.

The SPY's and QQQ's charts are right at key levels; all they need is a push to move lower. Thankfully, they didn't do that this week. Let's hope there's good news over the weekend to keep that from happening.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.