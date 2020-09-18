Main risk: Vistra is not a typical utility but a merchant generator, with 38,000+ MW of capacity and depends on the Texas power market for over 2/3 of EBITDA.

Vistra's free cash flow is expected to be over $2 billion per year over the next several years, which represents over 20% of VST's market cap.

Investment Thesis

We believe that Vistra Corp. (VST) shares offer investors one of the most attractive opportunities within the utility sector with total return potential of ~50% over the next 12-18 months that is based on compelling valuation, strong free cash flow, and a potential upgrade to investment grade status by mid-2021.

In today's current market where tech is a crowded trade and investors are hunting for opportunities, VST is unique. VST does not fit within the growth bucket compared to technology or the the utility bucket as VST owns over 38,000 MW of mostly merchant generation capacity, not regulated assets. However, VST does present as a solid value opportunity with a P/E ratio of just 9.0x NTM EPS and a PEG ratio of just 0.5x. We also see potential catalysts over the next year which could help VST shares achieve a higher valuation.

The main catalyst for VST derives from the company's $2+ billion per year of expected free cash flow, which comprises over 20% of VST's $9.2 billion market cap as noted from recent company guidance and analyst consensus estimates shown below. We expect VST's annual free cash flow to be directed towards paying down debt. As CFO David Campbell, stated on the 2Q 2020 conference call:

Vistra remains committed to reducing our leverage in 2020 as we approach our long-term leverage target of 2.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA. As of July 31, we have paid down nearly $750 million of debt in 2020.

VST also disclosed in its 2Q 2020 earnings slide deck its intention to reduce debt by over $1.3 billion in 2020. VST's debt reduction positions the company well to for reaching investment grade status by mid-2021. Such an achievement would be likely to unlock larger pool of potential investors and, once obtained, excess cash flow can be used to repurchase shares, providing additional upside to the stock price through both investor demand as well as potential upside to EPS. Indeed, VST has stated its shareholder friendly intentions. Again as CFO Campbell stated on its earnings call:

You can expect that our plan for 2021 and beyond will remain aligned with our core tenets of maintaining a strong balance sheet, being opportunistic and disciplined with respect to growth investments, investing in retail and renewable growth opportunities only when our internal return thresholds are met and, in aggregate, returning most of the cash available for allocation to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Management discipline in regard to return thresholds helps contribute to the very strong free cash flow it expects to generate this year and in the years to come. Note also in the table below the relatively spartan capital expenditure budget expected by analysts in the coming years.

Putting together these factors, we believe that VST offers investors a compelling opportunity with a ~50% upside over the next twelve months, which would put its shares among the best opportunities within the utility sector, in our view.

Risks and Controversies Regarding VST

The main bear case on VST is the backwardated curve in the Texas power market contributes to a flat to mildly falling EPS and EBITDA over the next few years. According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) May 2020 semi-annual Capacity, Demand, and Reserves (CDR) report the summer of 2020 reserve margin was expected to rise 200bp from its previous forecast, to 12.6%. The outlook for capacity reserve margin outlook beyond 2020 is 17.3%/19.7%/18.0%/15.9%/14.1% for 2020/2021/2022/2023/2024/2025. That said, the additions to generating capacity are expected to be primarily renewable energy sources, meaning that 15,000 MW of coal retirements could occur by 2030 (assume 7,500 by 2025) and that volatility in power markets could increase despite the reserve margin increases. The potentially rising volatility in power markets increases the value of VST's natural gas generating capacity in the Texas power market. Also, according to a recent note published by Credit Suisse (link not available), the CDR tends to inflate reserve margins by including projects that simply apply for a capacity slot, even if a project never breaks ground or is repeatedly delayed. Both VST and NRG Energy (NRG) report that less than 50% of announced projects included by ERCOT in the CDR report ever get built. Consequently, reserve margins are likely to be tighter than the CDR report indicates.

Secondly, VST's fleet of power plants are subject to volatile power and fuel prices as well as the commodity price cycle. Its power plants also lack a clear competitive advantage in the commodity sensitive merchant power industry and rising natural gas prices could squeeze VST's profitability, particularly since the fall in oil production from the Permian means less associated gas. As a result, VST lacks an obvious economic moat.

Third, VST has a lack of long-term contracts because it is primarily a merchant generator where 2/3 of its revenue comes from its participation in the Texas wholesale and retail power market. Offsetting the market risk is that with the very low churn in retail/wholesale markets (under 0.5%), little difference exists between VST's merchant generation experience and actual contracted capacity. There could be risk on the sustainability of the $20/MWh gross margin on its power sales but again the offset is the volatility in power markets especially on hot weather and low wind days when VST's margin capture is large.

Fourth, despite the compelling valuation and catalysts on the horizon, VST has lagged the Utility Sector as represented by the XLU. Even after achieving investment grade status and unlocking stock buy backs thereafter, the lack of regulated assets in its portfolio still may not appeal to investors.

Conclusion

We believe the valuation on VST is compelling. The significant $2+ billion in annual free cash flow to be directed toward paying down debt to enable VST to reach investment grade status by mid-2021 also provides a significant catalyst. The key issue for realizing value in VST is weighing the flat to declining EBITDA outlook and potentially rising reserve margin in Texas vs. the major catalyst of getting to investment grade by mid-2021 and unlocking a larger investor pool and stock buybacks. The outlook appears to favor the bull case in our view. The slowdown in fossil fuel activity could inhibit industrial demand but the offset is greater work from home that stimulates inelastic residential air conditioning demand in the hot Texas climate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My firm, Principal Street Partners owns shares of VST across our various investment products. We have no plans to acquire additional shares of any of the securities mentioned over the next 72 hours.