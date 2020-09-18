Restaurant stocks were brutally punished early on in the pandemic-driven selling this year. That’s with good reason, as many of them were closed for extended periods of time. However, the group has been resilient since the first round of panic selling, and has outperformed the market since the bottom.

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) has been a beneficiary of this, and shares trade today at nearly the same level they were before the panic hit.

The stock has performed in line with its peer group, more or less, and that has been good enough for Dunkin’ to round trip its prior losses earlier this year. Normally I’d want to find a stock that had outperformed its peer group, but in this case, Dunkin’ has enough going for it fundamentally that the above relative strength is good enough.

A long runway for growth

Dunkin’ has experienced explosive unit growth in the past decade or so, but with its franchise-only model, dollar-basis revenue improvements can look underwhelming. Still, it has been plenty good enough to produce strong earnings growth.

Source: TIKR.com

The reason is because Dunkin’s model affords it significant operating leverage. One of the perks of a franchise-only model is that operating costs can be kept roughly constant, irrespective of how big the store base is. That’s exactly what we see above.

Revenue has moved steadily higher in the past few years, while SG&A costs last year were actually lower than they have been for the prior three years. That means that each incremental dollar of revenue contributes an incrementally greater proportion to operating margin, which is exactly what Dunkin’ has been doing for years.

Source: TIKR.com

EBIT margin has risen steadily in recent years because of the SG&A leverage the company has achieved. Given that it continues to grow the store base, and comparable sales, there is no reason to think this won’t continue. And the beautiful thing about the franchise-only model is that there is no effective cap on how high margins can go. It is limited only by the amount of revenue the company can generate, and there is no end in sight at this point for Dunkin'.

In addition to robust margins, Dunkin’s model affords it very strong cash generation due to low capex.

Source: TIKR.com

In the franchise model, the franchisee incurs the heaviest load when it comes to capex, so the $270+ million Dunkin’ generates in operating cash annually is more or less unencumbered. With ~$250 million at its disposal annually, Dunkin’ has put it to good use for shareholders.

One thing Dunkin’ has done is reduce the float over time.

Source: TIKR.com

Buybacks have been irregular in size but over the years, the share count has moved in the right direction steadily. With so much spare cash, Dunkin’ has to find something to do with it, and it has made good use of its cash in reducing the float. This boosts earnings-per-share as the denominator of the equation is smaller, thereby spreading dollar earnings over fewer shares. I love a good buyback, and that is something I’ve always appreciated about Dunkin’.

In addition, Dunkin’ has been a strong dividend growth stock for nearly a decade. The company did forego a payment earlier this year during the panic, but I don’t read too much into that. Many companies did the same thing as the extent of the pandemic was unknown at the time, and Dunkin’ was simply being cautious.

Source: TIKR.com

Apart from that, the company’s payout has risen sharply since 2012, growing in the high single digits in most years. And as you can see, the payout ratio is only about half of earnings, so it isn’t like Dunkin’ is stretching itself to pay the dividend. I think Dunkin’s dividend growth runway is long, particularly considering the earnings growth trajectory it is on right now.

Speaking of that, we can see that despite the company’s impressive history of earnings growth, there is almost certainly more to come.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings will be down this year due to store closures, so I’m pretty much ignoring 2020 numbers as an outlier. Looking forward, EPS is currently estimated at $3.11 for next and strong growth after that. Dunkin’ trades for 25 times next year’s earnings right now, which sounds a bit dear, but that is in line with Dunkin’s historical valuations. It is also in line with other high-functioning franchise-heavy restaurant chains, so I’m not the least bit turned off by 25 times earnings.

The bottom line

Dunkin’s constant stream of new stores, its intense focus on menu innovation, and the favorable economics of its franchise-only model collectively create a very compelling package. I wouldn’t say the stock is necessarily cheap at 25 times forward earnings, but it is fairly valued. The chance to buy Dunkin’ below fair value came and went earlier this year, but for long-term holders, I think there is value in the current price. And if it sells off a bit from here, all the better.

The company’s strong cash generation will afford it the ability to continue to return cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, and its EPS growth should remain pretty steady in the 8% to 11% area for the foreseeable future.

Dunkin’s model is also very pandemic-friendly because it has drive-thrus, and its products are easily delivered without deterioration in quality. However the winter goes, I think Dunkin’ will continue to be a winner, and I think it is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.