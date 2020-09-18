GDXJ might find support near the $55 level if a corrective trading period is established, but we expect that this new bearish sentiment will only create a brief pause in its broader uptrend.

However, we also expect upcoming earnings performances to build off of the momentum that has been generated with respect to the prices of gold and silver.

For this reason, we might need to see a downward trading period of correction before the next round of earnings reports will be able to lift the gold mining fund.

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF produced gains of over 212.5% since March 13, 2020, and this is far above the fund’s historical averages.

Precious metals markets have shown clear bullish momentum this year, and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) produced gains of over 212% since March 13, 2020. In most cases, these types of gains might send a bearish alert to investors that might be ready to sell the fund. However, we are currently seeing bullish results in corporate earnings from firms throughout the mining industry, and this suggests that GDXJ can continue to move in the positive direction after a period of downside corrective trading has been established. Overall, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF shows signs that the fund can find technical support near the $55 level even if market sentiment turns bearish on the precious metals space, and this leads to short-term pauses in the longer-term bullish uptrend that characterizes the fund.

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 0.53% expense ratio and $6.8 billion in assets under management (AUM). The fund offers geographical exposure that is relatively broad based, and this is helpful for investors looking to mitigate regional risks that might be associated with specific holdings or standalone plays from within the gold/silver mining industry.

GDXJ’s top 10 total holdings currently make up 44.89% of the fund, and well-positioned examples include Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC). Both of these companies show us examples of supportive growth trends in earnings within the industry that might be capable of propelling GDXJ back toward its highs from October 2012. Next, we must take a look at the recent trends in corporate earnings that have been reported by these two exceptional mining firms.

During the second quarter reporting period, Kinross recorded adjusted net earnings figures ($194.0 million, or $0.15 per share) that were more than double the figures reported by Kinross during the prior year. These should be considered to be particularly impressive due to the market’s rising expectations for gold and silver prices. Bank of America recently raised its precious metals price targets to $3,400 for gold and $50 for silver.

Ultimately, this suggests that Kinross will have no trouble beating 2019 earnings figures, where adjusted net earnings of $0.06 per share (at $79.6 million) were recorded during the Q2 period of that year. In particular, Kinross has been able to grow its figures in earnings growth based on improved margins (which rose by 53% on an annualized basis).

Here, investors must note the fact that gold prices rose by only 31% during this period, and so, it is clear that there are operational advantages to owning a piece of this company (as opposed to simply raising exposure in the precious metals themselves). Additional highlights can be found in the quarterly figures for adjusted operating cash flow at Kinross (where the company recorded a 45% gain (reaching $416.9 million). Clearly, we are seeing impressive quarterly performances from this company, and these cannot be dismissed as nothing more than a ripple effect based on historic rallies in gold markets.

Interestingly, similar results in earnings trends were reported by Pan American Silver, and this helps us to confirm the validity of positive trends that are visible in mining markets. During the second quarter reporting period, Pan American Silver Corp. recorded an EPS figure of $0.28. Fortunately, this was a massive beat relative to the average analyst estimates calling for $0.13 to $0.15 per share, and this means that the company has generated an EPS figure of $0.78 over the last one-year period. Overall, these are strong performances, and they suggest that Pan American Silver might be on a path to showing continued earnings growth that is even more impressive:

In all actuality, these bullish earnings trends might help explain the recent surge in net flows that affect valuations in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. In the prior one-year period, the fund has generated net inflows of $151.68 million, and this represents a strong contrast when performances are compared to the outflows that have been present during the last three-year period:

In addition to these clear changes in investor sentiment, we should also consider some of the ways that recent macroeconomic factors could drive further rallies in the price of precious metals. Specifically, we believe that the recent surges that we have seen in global debt levels could lead to inflationary scenarios that favor investors with exposure to either mining companies or direct gold/silver assets. In this way, a global decline in the value of fiat currencies might actually help generate further earnings growth for the junior gold miners in upcoming quarters.

For all of these reasons, we believe that any corrective declines in GDXJ should be limited to the $55 support level that has now been tested on three different occasions. Interestingly, this area also marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from GDXJ’s March 2020 lows.

If the market does, in fact, feel the need to take profits in a collective fashion, we would expect that any new bearish sentiment will only create a temporary pause in the fund’s broader uptrend, and this could mean that valuations are contained within this range. Overall, we expect upcoming earnings performances to build off of the positive momentum that has been generated by rallying price values in gold and silver. All of these factors could help to keep GDXJ contained within our trading range that includes the $55 level as an important zone of support.

