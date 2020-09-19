We think the company is a little richly valued and investors should wait for better opportunities to take or add to positions.

Introduction

This time we are writing up a company formed by two companies that date from the earliest days of oil exploration and production companies in the U.S. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) formed in the 2002 merger of these independent oil giants, a time when industry consolidation was rife. BP (NYSE:BP) bought Amoco, Standard Oil of Indiana, and ARCO - Atlantic Richfield Company - in a very short space of time. Anadarko bought Kerr McGee in this era. There were many others then as well. Bigger was better in oil and gas...until recently.

We think at the present time, the great assets, which we will discuss in this article, are tempered by reduced cash flows in the current low oil price environment. There is a legitimate concern that in a few quarters, in spite of having ample liquidity, COP's management might proactively cut the dividend. There are a number of examples of this occurring post the 2020 oil price crash. Given all that, we are neutral at the company's current stock price, but might be tempted for long-term growth at a slightly lower price.

But before we launch into an asset and financial review, a point of interest, if I may.

A little history of the early American oilfield

If you would like a great read on the early days of American E&P companies, I recommend this book to you. It is relevant to this article as it discusses the early days of the two companies that now make up ConocoPhillips.

I read it when I was 25, and just starting out in the oil business. It had a profound effect on me. It is a story of glory, guts, deception, courage, daring, dirty dealings, heartbreak, and exultation, written by a woman born of the industry and a pioneer in her field.

Follow this link (Ruth Sheldon Knowles) for more information on this incredible lady. You can't fail to be impressed with her accomplishments in any time period, but in the early part of the last century...women just didn't do stuff like this. Ruth Sheldon Knowles was a trail-blazer and her name should be remembered.

On to business.

ConocoPhillips

As you can see from the graphic below, the company operates from a global footprint. It won't surprise me to hear that some of these assets are on the market, given the prospect rationalization now underway in the Super Major boardrooms. This follows COP's exit from Deepwater in 2015. There were about $4 bn worth of divestitures in 2019 that contributed to the company's financial performance.

ConocoPhillips

We don't have time to discuss every box on this chart and what it means to the company, so in this article, we focus on its positions in key shale plays, The Montney, Bakken, the Permian and Eagle Ford. I expect my fingers will be numb after that. These plays contribute a quarter of its total daily production of just over 1.3 mm BOEPD before the curtailments of the second quarter. Along with that, we'll hit our usual way-points on debt, debt maturity, cash flow, and valuation metrics.

COP lectures us on the importance of rock quality

Well, where have you heard the title of the slide below before, "Most of the Value from..."? If you didn't answer from the "Fluidsdoc," you're new to the platform, or just not paying attention. Hopefully you're paying attention!

The "sweet spot" referred to in the slide before describes as what the industry refers to as Tier-1 acreage. Tiers are loosely defined, but basically Tier-1 wraps up the best metrics of permeability, pressure, organic carbon content of the rock, oil and gas ratio, oil quality...essentially every virtuous aspect of the reservoir. I talk a lot about the importance of rock quality and I am happy to get some support from a big operator.

I'll decode one term it uses here as it may not be familiar to rookies. "Landing Zone" describes the casing exit into the horizontal leg in the productive interval. This is where drilling engineering and geophysics come together. Ideally you want your casing exit to be in the "sweet spot" of the reservoir. The closer the landing zone is to max perm in the reservoir, the greater the odds are the well will achieve max productivity. There are other reasons as well- hole stability and mechanical risk mitigation being among them. Let me summarize, selecting the landing zone is one of the most critical factors in the success of the well and controlling well costs.

COP Investor presentation-Shale Technical Teach-in

COP's Unconventional Focus

COP Investor presentation-Shale Technical Teach-in

The Permian

We've talked quite a bit about the Permian in the last 10 or so articles. I am going to bet that you all could write this section, and spare you a recap. I mean, seriously you're probably having day dreams about the Upper Wolfcamp, like maybe it's in your backyard about 10,000' feet down and there's a drilling rig on the way... Put those thoughts out of your head, we're going to have to make our money the old fashion way...we're gonna have to earn it.

Just a few quick points then.

COP is not extraordinarily blessed with a massive footprint at 170 M acres. But in real estate, especially "subterranean" real estate, it's location that counts. And, in that category "it rung the bell."

ConocoPhillips

It looks like COP has big plans for this Northern Shelf acreage as it's so conspicuously highlighted on the slide above. Acreage which exhibits a preference for liquids. But it doesn't appear those plans are immediate as this Feb 2020 slides notes it is in a learning phase here. COP will keep one rig in the Permian for the rest of the year.

Stratus Advisors

The company has been high grading its Permian footprint recently with asset sales focusing on non-core acreage. This Northwest shelf area seems to figure prominently in its plans for growth, once they are past the learning curve previously discussed.

Rystad

Note the tendency for wells in this area to be oil prone.

Rystad

Historically much of this acreage brings in IPs higher than 40-50 barrels per foot of interval. With the 7-8,000' foot HZ legs common now, that gives an upside EUR potential of +/- 400 M bbl, or cash potential of $16 mm in two years or less.

Rystad

The point I would take away from this slide as regards wells in this Northwest Shelf area would be it has lower break-evens than wells in many areas farther south.

The Eagle Ford

COP is keeping four rigs busy in its Eagle Ford acreage. Noted by the outlined areas in pink, it largely straddles the oil and gas condensate windows.

Stratus Advisors

The bulk of COP's acreage occurs between 6,000 and 7,000 feet in the Eagle Ford.

Shale Experts

Pay thickness should be mostly 150-210' of vertical thickness.

In summary COP's acreage for the Eagle Ford should be competitive in today's market and is largely Tier-1 quality.

In a Hart Energy article last fall, a COP executive noted its B/E costs in the Eagle Ford as low as $20 bbl.

The Bakken

COP has a large presence here and is thusly exposed to the risks associated with the potential shutdown of ET's Dakota Access Pipeline.

Stratus Advisors

If you follow down from the graphic above to the one below you can see COP's acreage lies largely in the most prolific and lowest unit cost area of the Bakken.

Hart Energy

In the graphic below, you can see the strategy COP applies to long-term developments, like the one now underway in the Permian. COP is now in the harvesting phase of the Bakken with well-understood concepts of the structure, rock quality and well spacing.

Shale Experts

The Montney

Just this month COP made a move to enhance its Canadian footprint with purchase of Kelt Exploration's (OTC:KELTF) Inga/Fireweed acreage in the Montney. You can see this section lends itself well to the "cube" style development thesis COP has been shown to prefer. It is also consistent with our thesis presented in a couple of articles recently for Canadian production to get a boost from lack of production in the shale plays of the U.S. Here is COP's press release on the Montney deal.

Kelt Investor presentation

Here COP COO Matt Fox discusses the state of play for the Montney:

The transaction adds adjacent acreage to the East roughly doubling our position to almost 300,000 acres with 100% working interest. And like our current position, it's in the sweet spot of the liquids-rich window of Montney. In fact, the liquids content is slightly higher than the new acreage. - Source

Ok, I went a little crazy with the slide pasting impulse as we went through the hurdles on COP's shale plays. I think the exercise was worth as we now have a better feel for the quality of COP's shale acreage.

I would sum up that it appears to be mostly top-notch stuff and should help COP drive its unit costs down.

Debt and Liquidity

ConocoPhillips carries about $15 bn of long-term debt. With its stockholders' equity of ~$31 bn that yields and enviable ratio of 0.47. As you can see there are no near-term maturities that would result in a loss of sleep. With cash and equivalents of ~$7 bn and an available similar amount on its revolving credit line, it is in a very strong liquidity position with access to ~$14 bn in ready cash.

COP Filing

Cash flow from operations

Year to date, COP has generated cash from operations on a $4.6 bn run-rate. This would have been better, but the company took non-cash write-downs on the value of assets sales and investments in the quarter that won't be repeated in Q-3, Q-4.

Capex has been cut to $4.3 bn, and the company has been paying the dividend of $0.42 per share. With 1,072 mm shares outstanding, this is an obligation of about $455 mm per quarter, or $1.8 bn for the year. Clearly, there is a long-term problem for COP if oil prices don't rise a bit.

This is worrying. Not Friday the 13th kind of worrying as we expect that oil prices will turn in COP's favor soon.

Valuation

On a flowing barrels ratio, COP comes out to ~$37 k PFB, making it not exorbitantly expensive as compared with competitors. For reference, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) straps out at ~35 k PFB, and Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) ~45 PFB.

Catalysts for the stock

I really don't see any near-term catalyst for the stock that hasn't already been discussed. The recent Dept. of the Interior approval for the Willow project in Alaska is a two-edged sword. If there is a regime change in Washington in a couple of months, you can count on this being tied up in court at the very least.

I should also state the obvious that improved product price realizations will cure a lot of ills.

Which brings me to the restart of curtailments. The restart of ~225 k BOEPD will be accretive to earnings in Q-3 and fully by Q-4. This will drive increased cash flow and could substantially close the gap on covering the dividend. Let me be clear, a lot of my apprehension about COP has to do with dividend coverage. If that gets better, it drastically changes my outlook.

COP management comments on production curtailments and restarts:

We've estimated our curtailments for the quarter at approximately 225,000 barrels of net oil equivalent per day, roughly 145,000 BOE per day of that total was sourced from the Lower 48, and you can see the breakout of the Big 3 unconventional fields. We estimate Alaska at 40,000, Surmont at 30,000 and we had some minor curtailments in Malaysia and in Norway. As we announced in our recent operations update, we're beginning to restore production in the areas where we had actively curtailed during the second quarter. - Source

Your takeaway

I am a little surprised not to be able to give COP a stronger recommendation here. Neutral is the best I can do, putting me in line with some other SA authors' evaluations.

I think the stock has run ahead of its fundamentals and would wait for a pull back to test the waters. I seldom resort to technical analysis as I am not much of a Quant, but thought it is worth a check in this case. The chart appears to support my contention that COP is a little richly valued at its current trading price and sage investors might do well to hit pause on the "buy" button.

Technical Analysis

In summary, I like the company, but think there are better opportunities in the market today. We have discussed a bunch of them recently, and a number of them would do a better job of putting your money to work. In particular we like Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) which we recommended in an article recently: "Parsley Energy: A Standout Pure Permian Player".

If the price of COP were to get near ~$30, in the next few weeks, I would probably push the buy button and open a position. It's come close to that in recent weeks and depending on the price of WTI, there may be another chance in the low $30s.

Longer term if the gap closes between capex, dividend coverage, and cash from operations, this could look like a pretty good price. I've laid it out, and now you have to decide what fits your risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.