Paying down debt will create value and is the only option management has after the humbling Time acquisition.

The Time Inc. acquisition is a perfect case study in how not to allocate capital and destroy value for shareholders.

Recommendation

Meredith Corporation's (NYSE:MDP) stock price has been decimated since the acquisition of Time Inc. The stock has dropped over 75% since the release of FY19 earnings, and it became clear the acquisition had destroyed value. In addition, the pandemic added to its woes as the advertising world hit a pause in March.

However, advertising has started to pick back up again, and the TV station business gives MDP a solid cash generator rarely seen in a company trading at such a distressed level. Current year's earnings are skewed due to a large goodwill impairment, but if we look at cash flow for FY20, the business generated $250M after servicing $150M of interest expense and spending $50M on capex. Even assuming a continued decline in the print industry, if management can lower the debt load over the next few years, the current price looks attractive.

Company background and recent developments

Meredith Corporation provides content and entertainment to consumers through media platforms including print (magazines), digital, video, and TV. MDP has over 150M unique monthly visitors to its websites and a subscription base of over 35M. The company's target audience is millennial women and it reaches over 90% of this audience monthly in some capacity. MDP operates in two business segments: National Media and Local Media.

Source: Meredith Corporation

National Media consists of brands including People, Entertainment, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, and Southern Living. National Media's revenue and operating loss for the year ended June 30th, 2020 (FY20), were $2.1B and $170M respectively. The segment's revenues are made up of approximately 50% advertising revenue and 50% consumer-related revenues.

The Local Media segment consists of 17 TV stations located throughout the U.S. There are two independent stations, with the remaining 15 affiliated with networks such as CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC. Local Media's revenue and operating income for FY20 were $770M and $150M respectively. The segment's revenue is generated from advertising on its networks and retransmission fees from cable providers. The operating earnings for this segment are cyclical as it experiences a bump in political advertising during odd fiscal years.

On January 31, 2018, MDP purchased Time Inc. for total consideration of $2.8B. At the time of the acquisition, MDP expected the combined entities to generate revenue of $4.8B and adjusted earnings of $800M. The company subsequently spun off assets not in line with its long-term strategy (TIME, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, and others), but the value from these asset sales underwhelmed and highlighted the value destroyed from the acquisition. The poor performance of the acquisition became clear after FY19 results, with MDP updating its outlook and shocking analysts. The stock has dropped from $55 at the end of FY19 to $14 at the end of FY20.

Analysis

MDP's financials are a little messy due to the Time acquisition, subsequent asset sales, and goodwill impairments, but the overall investment thesis is simple: The Time acquisition was awful for shareholders, but is now substantially complete, the Local Media segment is a consistent cash generator that can help MDP cover interest/pay down debt, and even though the print industry is in decline, the attractive price makes this a low-risk, high-uncertainty bet.

Time acquisition

Let's start with the Time acquisition. In an industry where scale matters, management overreached for an asset it thought gave it the size and reach to compete in the industry long term. The rationale makes sense; the larger the consumer base you have, the more advertisers are willing to pay and the more revenue you have to spread your fixed costs over. But overpaying as much as it did is difficult to justify. Below are some of the key factors showing why:

Time was generating in the region of $150M in normalized unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) before the acquisition, which implies a multiple of 19x and 45% premium to the price it was trading around that time. This is a high multiple for a company operating in the print industry, an industry whose troubles have been well documented since fast internet access changed how consumers accessed their entertainment.

Revenues at Time had been trending down, from $3.5B in 2012 to $3B in 2016 (with zero years of growth over this period). Now I'm not sure about you, but if I were a shareholder of MDP paying nearly 20x cash flow for a business, I'd need to feel comfortable long-term revenue and earnings growth would be positive (regardless of "synergies") to make the math work.

The post-acquisition asset sales highlighted the poor acquisition. MDP sold TIME, Sports Illustrated, and Fortune for a combined $450M. These were three of Time's biggest most well-known titles and left an implied value for the rest of the business of over $2.3B based on the MDP purchase price (Hint: The rest of the business was not worth that).

After the FY19 results were released, management tried to reset expectations due to the poor performance of Time. Analysts on the call were clearly confused by the guidance, with Jason Bazinet, analyst from Citigroup, literally saying, "I do not understand this guidance at all". His main issue was the new guidance did not reconcile with pre-acquisition normalized earnings (National and Local), supposed synergies, and then accretive EBITDA from the acquisition. Management did not produce a straight answer, instead talking about how Time was in worse shape than it originally thought and did nothing to address the simple numbers questions.

The good news for potential investors is the process of integrating Time is now substantially complete and the acquisition provided the company with assets that fit its long-term strategy, a strategy it has proven it can execute on. The addition of brands such as People, Southern Living, Real Simple, and Cooking Light provide opportunities moving forward and its evolving digital presence can help offset the decline in print. Management has also been humbled by the process and appears focused on operations, prioritizing areas that will help create shareholder such as paying down debt.

Source: Time

Local Media & debt

The Local Media segment has been a profit center for MDP for over a decade and delivers an operating margin of approximately 30%. The earnings are slightly cyclical due to political advertising jumping in election years (odd FY for MDP), which slightly skews top-line numbers YoY. Retransmission fee increases over the last decade have increased the cash-generating ability of the industry and results in the Local Media segment generating a pretty consistent $200M of UFCF (annually). Cable providers are pushing for government action and negotiating to the point of allowing stations to go dark on their cable packages. Legislative change doesn't appear too near due to the belief that both sides have incentives to make the deals happen (stations providing content to more customers raise their potential advertising fees and carrying the channel increases the value of the cable providers' offering).

Barring government intervention, the consistency of these cash flows should allow MDP to use any cash flow from the National Media segment to pay down debt. Another positive for potential investors is that management has no option but to focus on lowering debt. The company is leveraged up to its eyeballs (over $3B), has suspended its dividend, and with its average interest rate above 6%, it's the most obvious use of cash. Debt overrunning the company is a risk, but TV stations (or a potential sale) should keep the lights on in a downside scenario and leverage does also increase returns in a blue-sky scenario. A quick look at the enterprise value here confirms this - EV is approximately $4B and debt makes up over 80% of this value.

Print industry decline

The magazine industry decline has been well documented. Individuals are getting more of their information online and bypassing the traditional print channels as they don't want to wait until the end of the week/month for their print version. Advertisers are in turn less willing to pay for space in the issues as they reach fewer people, and the spiral continues. To counter this, print magazines have begun to move to a different model of offering deep dives into more niche areas that online content overlooks for clickbait-style headlines. This has meant reducing the number of issues in some instances and instead focusing on increasing the quality of the content provided to consumers. Hybrid digital/print subscriptions can also help offset print declines and print publications offer brand recognition to assist with this transition.

Management has also proven it can operate in this environment. From 2013 through 2017, it held National Media revenues steady without significantly increasing the debt load. Also, the Time acquisition did, despite the awful price, achieve significant scale, and as smaller publications go out of business, there's potential for MDP to take on that demand.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Valuation

For our attempt at a valuation, we're using a full DCF with a forecast period of seven years and a terminal growth value. We'll perform a sensitivity on both the terminal growth and the discount rate due to their large impact on the output. Key base case inputs are detailed below:

Revenue

National Media revenue growth has been forecast at a CAGR of -4% throughout the forecast period. The decline in the print industry is real, but some of these gains can be offset with gains in digital advertising.

Local Media has been forecast at a CAGR of 2% over the period and takes into consideration the political advertising in odd FY.

Operating expenses (not including depreciation, amortization, and goodwill impairments)

Operating expenses over the forecast period have been forecast at 82%. This is made up of an operating margin from National and Local segments of 85% and 70% respectively. Unallocated corporate expenses have been forecast at 2.5%.

Debt

Debt has been forecast at 115% of sales, and then decreasing consistently to 90% of sales by the end of the forecast period. This is a reduction of approximately $1B over the period (~$140M per year).

Discount rate

9% has been used. Like to use a consistent discount rate as cash is cash no matter what business it comes from and adjust for risk with the margin of safety required.

Terminal growth rate

-2% has been used as the terminal growth rate. The company is in a declining industry, but this is offset slightly by the solid performance of the TV station business.

See below for income statement output along with a sensitivity analysis on the discount and terminal growth rate; this will give us a visual of projected numbers along with potential valuations.

Source: Table created by author

Source: Table created by author

Our DCF yields a value of approximately $21 and MDP currently trades around $14. The value is very sensitive to the discount and terminal growth rates, but the tables above give us an idea of the financial performance we're projecting and the results it could yield.

Risks

If the National Media segment cannot generate UFCF, it will be unable to pay down debt (Local Media cash flow is close to covering interest), and with a declining industry, the equity value will be headed down. To counter this, MDP could sell its TV station business. With the business generating a solid UFCF of approximately $200M, conservatively, you'd expect it could get somewhere in the region of $2B-3B (10x-15x FCF multiple) and use these proceeds to reduce the debt load. If we do some math here, MDP would be left with around $1B in debt, its National Media business, and a sales-to-debt ratio closer to 50%, which is a lot more manageable.

Due to the capital structure and the A shares having under 50% of the voting rights, a sale won't be forced through shareholder activism. However, if management can keep the decline in National Media segment in check, which it has shown it can do, the reduction of debt should have the same value-creating impact.

Conclusion

Mohnish Pabrai, a famous value investor, claims that the difference between risk and uncertainty is not well understood. He likes to make what he calls low-risk, high-uncertainty bets, where "heads I win, tails I don't lose much!". MDP has this characteristic; the Local Media segment generates enough cash to cover interest expenses, and the National Media segment has shown it can operate profitably. Management has a proven track record on this from before the Time acquisition, and the market may be too down on its ability to run the business after one huge capital allocation blunder.

If the Local Media segment gets to the point where it cannot cover the interest obligations, the situation changes and moves away from the Pabrai-style, low-risk, high-uncertainty bet I think this company currently offers.

Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.