Streaming Shortlist: Apple And Disney Look To Muscle In On HBO And Netflix's Emmy Success

With both Disney and Apple making a sizable impact on the year’s race, it shows those companies pivoting to streaming TV is working and could be heavily profitable for investors.

Companies like HBO and Netflix have traditionally competed for top billing, but it's hard to not notice the impact of their rivals, as others have made massive strides in 2020.

This weekend’s Emmy Awards carry a larger meaning as its voters embracing streaming signals the escalation of a tide shift - one that carries big implications to Wall Street.

To succeed in today’s cord-cutters market, savvy investors know to make savvy choices they need to look beyond the numbers, as sometimes important information isn’t on a balance sheet.

In the world of streaming, news from the major players breaks all the time, changing the competitive landscape, and with so much happening, investors can easily miss something important.

The streaming market is crowded - main-streamers, niche services, webisodes and all points in between are continuing to slowly take full control over the television landscape. A lot can happen in a week and investors can easily miss something important.

The "Streaming Shortlist" is a look back at the week in streaming and the companies that made the biggest moves - whether shareholders realized it or not. To succeed in today's cord-cutters market, savvy investors know to make savvy choices; it is about more than just numbers, and some of the most important information sometimes isn't on a balance sheet.

In this special edition of "Streaming Shortlist," we'll focus exclusively on this weekend's Emmy awards and what they mean to investors across each of the major services…plus why awards actually matter so much overall.

Entering the Emmys on Sunday, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has the most nominations with 160, up from the 118 it earned in 2019. That's a massive jump and enough to boost it over rival AT&T/HBO (NYSE:T) which enters with 107, which is down from the 137 they had in 2019. Yet the nominations that have really shook up the field belong to Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL)and Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) which each notched nearly 20 nods a piece, many in key categories.

Although before I begin, I want to set the stage a little because I know there is a contingent of people who don't understand the value of the Emmys and similar awards as it pertains to the world of investing.

I understand the skepticism.

Many see it as a glorified popularity contest that has little to do with the financial world and will have little effect on the company's future.

The problem is that's just not true.

I agree it is a glorified popularity contest - and one that is in desperate need of a refresh, but now more than ever it matters in the larger financial picture. When CNBC does a piece on Netflix's dominance in pop culture or Bloomberg profiles Disney's streaming growth, these networks start to transcend being "just" entertainment companies.

It puts them in the same boat as more traditional publicly-traded companies such as Boeing (NYSE:BA), Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) - they are just creating content versus physical products. If as an investor you care about where your money is going, then it shouldn't make a difference if it is to new clinical drug trials, banking advancements or a lavish "For Your Consideration" campaign; it all ties back to the same set of questions.

What is the return on my investment?

Is it worth it?

Will it make this company more profitable?

All questions you usually ask yourself about any investment. With streaming, it's no different. In a world where ratings mean nothing and two minutes of viewing is an acceptable metric, we need a universal differentiator, and in many ways, that's awards.

While it is not a perfectly level playing field, it's as close as we are going to get and saying you have an Emmy-winning program means something to both subscribers and content creators and that in turn should mean something to shareholders.

Awards lead to prestige, prestige lead to deals, deals lead to content and all of that leads to subscribers - it's that simple.

To quote Star Wars - "you can't stop the change, any more than you can stop the suns from setting."

That change just now expands to the stock market.

So what exactly does the Emmys mean to each of the major players and why does this year's race matter for each network's 2020-2021 projections?

Let's go case by case and start with the two that have led the pack in recent years - Netflix and HBO.

Netflix - Still A Bridesmaid, Not Yet A Bride

Netflix being a bridesmaid versus a bride is a funny thing to say, right?

It leads all other networks in nominations this year, has been a player in the game for a while and makes strong programming - so what's missing?

A big win.

Netflix is in a weird position where it broke the mold and opened the door for streamers to get recognized in a big way, but it still has yet to take the big prize itself. It's also not even a streaming thing, it's a Netflix thing as voters have welcomed the medium with open arms, but seemingly not always the content of the company that busted down the doors for that shift.

We already in just a few short years have seen the first streaming series to win Best Drama (Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale) AND the first streaming series to win Best Comedy (Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

See the problem?

It has got to be frustrating for Netflix to have been beaten to the punch in these key categories especially since it led the charge to make this content mainstream in the first place. Yes, it's snagged acting and creative awards, but the one that has eluded it for years is still the most impactful.

For investors, this chase for its "white whale" is costly.

It's why it spends so heavily on award season and why it pays ridiculously large sums for certain content. Many shareholders either overlook that fact or just outright dismiss it, but it's all tied together.

Although this year, it may be different.

This year is the year maybe the football won't be pulled away right before they kick it through the uprights. Netflix's Ozark has 18 nominations which is tied for the most nods for any traditional drama and that's usually an indicator of the odds. It also helps its ensemble has been heavily nominated (including a win for breakout rising star Julia Garner) solidifying how much Academy voters like the series.

Of course, on the other hand, it's tied with perennial champ HBO and its new prized entry Succession, which also won a key indicator last year with an award for its writing team…so it's still not a lock.

The takeaway for investors is awards matter to Netflix, they just do, and if you invest with it, you have to accept that's where some of your money may be going. It also hasn't exactly made it unprofitable over the years.

For the company, it is about belonging, and it is about continuing to prove its worth in the space (and not just with TV shows). You expect a high stock price, you expect quarterly gains and profits which are all well and good, but this is a content business and the best content wins out across the board with subscribers.

Landing that content also depends on what you bring to the table and awards are a part of that equation. To come up short every year may not seem like a big deal to investors, but it is big to the company. It is the last missing piece and the one that many at the high levels see as a solidifier of its positioning as the best of the best.

The problem is that even after it eventually wins, it is about keeping that slot, which will prove even more costly.

HBO - Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Crown

(Credit: HBO)

The constant thorn in Netflix's side is HBO.

Netflix has long said "the goal is to become HBO faster than HBO can become us."

The AT&T owned company has had a stranglehold on the Emmys for years courtesy of strong programming like Veep and Game Of Thrones, but with both out of the running, the door is open for a new player to rule.

For investors, this has been an odd year as while HBO is thriving, HBO Max is not.

For reasons, I've outlined previously the new streamer just has a variety of issues and it's diluting the brand. As a result, it's especially important for HBO to keep its win streak going as it needs to prove it is still in control of the content game.

While losing the nomination lead hurts, it's not a back breaker because it's so arbitrary in nature. It depends largely on the individual performances and some shows are just heavier on ensembles and guest casts than others. For the Emmys, it's really more about the collective, and with Succession, the favorite for Best Drama, and Watchmen, a near-lock for Best Limited Series, the pieces are there for another big run.

Although that's also the problem, when you are on top, everyone is coming for you. That means having a misstep like it did with HBO Max makes the core business seem more vulnerable even when they are two separate things.

It reminds me of a great line in Quiz Show, a movie fittingly about TV, where the late great Paul Scofield portraying respected educator Mark Van Doren dramatically explains to his scandal-linked son Charles - "your name is mine."

It's the same thing here…HBO Max is not HBO, but it has HBO in the title, so the two are forever linked.

Perception is everything in this industry, and right now, shareholders are seeing the company fight from a position of weakness even though it really is in a position of strength.

This is about reasserting control, and investors will benefit from a big night because it will remind everyone that despite a rough patch or two, HBO is still HBO no matter what.

Amazon - "Marvelous" Yes, But Also Muted

(Credit: Amazon)

If we are going to talk about the major players, I have to include Amazon, but I'm not going to go as in depth. What investors need to know is it's proven it can play this game as well as anyone and is part of that original "big three" of streaming.

Yet, if I'm looking at current impact, it's very muted.

Amazon's Prime Video has 30 nominations this year (down from 47 nods last year), but 20 of those are from the same show (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). That doesn't even put it in the top five of most nominated networks.

Prior to Maisel, the Emmy darling was Fleabag and Transparent, but even then, that's just three series to break through over the years where HBO and Netflix have had too many to list (plus both Fleabag and Transparent have ended their runs). If Amazon wins more Emmys this weekend (and there's a better than solid chance it will), it won't really move the needle as much as it will for the other streamers because it's tied to less current and continuing content.

That said, Maisel has become such a powerhouse that another round of wins could force those on the fence to finally take the plunge and subscribe - and getting free two-day shipping at the same time doesn't exactly hurt things either.

With The Boys breaking out on the comedy side and the long-gestating The Hobbit series set for some time at some point in the future, Amazon will slowly re-enter the power standings in these races - but if I'm looking at the current field, the company is going to make more money in other categories for now.

Apple - Last Chance To Laugh At Us

(Credit: Apple)

Now this is where it gets fun.

Finally, we have real actual new blood in the race that shake things up and should energize a new group of shareholders.

I always go back to that terrible press conference where Apple first announced Apple TV+ content.

The confused faces of the talent, the bewildered looks from the media, the overall "what just happened" mindset. It's all still fresh to me, because it was so un-Apple like.

And now here we are with Apple rapidly rising and able to lay claim to having 18 nominations across six original programs, a record for a streaming service in its first year. It's an impressive feat and validation for the Apple brand.

Simply put, investors should be thrilled.

This was a statement for them - yes, it missed out on a Best Comedy or Best Drama nomination for a series, but it made a mark. The Morning Show was a big swing and it was purposely the anchor show because of this reason. The company knew it had to come out strong and it did.

For years, outside of Netflix, it was just Hulu and Amazon making noise from the streaming side…yes, it was a very loud noise, but it was just three channels against the world. Now that's essentially doubled in size. Nobody is laughing at Apple's TV platform now, and nobody is doubting its ability to get what it wants and needs to succeed.

I fully expect Apple to remain a player for years to come as it finds its footing and finds new series. I also expect it to win at least one big award on Sunday and then do what Apple does best - leverage it.

This won't be Apple's last dance with the Emmys, and in five years or so, it could grow at the same level Netflix did when it first truly entered the race back around 2013 (earning 14 nominations).

Each of these channels have to start somewhere and Apple shareholders seem to recognize that fact. It should not be lost on them or anyone else how impactful it is what Apple or Disney did to shake up this year's race.

Disney - The Force Is Strong With This One

(Credit: Disney)

Speaking of Disney, it is the rare player to have two streaming services in the mix - Hulu and Disney+ - but keep in mind the company also benefits from ABC's roster and the newly acquired FX. All of which are forces in this weekend's awards and combined account for over 110 nominations - eclipsing HBO.

For investors, though, while all of that is impressive, it comes to down to Star Wars…as it usually does with Disney.

Yes The Handmaid's Tale is an established winner and What We Do In The Shadows is new favorite of critics and audiences, but The Mandalorian is the moneymaker.

I'll be honest I could have made a dozen prediction lists for Best Drama and none of them would have this series on it. It has nothing to do with the quality and everything to do with the race. The Emmys are notorious for being a stick in the mud and not welcoming new programs until forced (i.e. series ending). They also don't welcome a lot of genre plays - which is why Disney+ probably owes a debt to Netflix as the streamer's Stranger Things helped open that door.

The Mandalorian is without a doubt the biggest cog in the Disney+ wheel and everyone knows it. Between the brand itself and "Baby Yoda" (aka "The Child"), this has been the calling card of the service. To have it be recognized with an Emmy nod for Best Drama is icing on the cake.

Even if it doesn't win the award, it's already won because it was included and given an extra showcase to drive network subscriptions. It's one thing to watch because you are a fan, but for those who aren't or on the fence seeing it be recognized and included here will make many take a second look.

Disney probably wasn't planning to be in this position from jump; many people on its own awards team were probably quietly wondering how they pulled this off. The fact it did though should speak to investors who after the setbacks Disney has had in key areas due to COVID need a win, any win to rally around.

For them, the constant has usually been Disney+.

I have to hand it to Disney and Bob Iger as the company recognized the value of its IP and made it work for them in the right way. Netflix, HBO and Apple have come to the same realization, but all went about it in different ways with varying levels of both speed and success.

When you watch the Emmys this weekend (if you choose to), take a second to realize how these companies have essentially flipped the script on a decades-long model that was accepted as gospel for how things had to be.

Investors have seen Netflix break down the walls, HBO pivot to stay ahead, Amazon and Apple siphon off its core business to have a stake, and Disney continue to use its imagination to evolve. Each has a lot of money wrapped up in this field and each will continue to spend to increase its market share.

The stock market cares about streaming's success, and awards play a big part in that equation.

Still don't believe me?

On Monday morning, watch the business networks, read the financial pages and websites, listen to the analysts as they spend time recapping and reflecting on the impact of the night's events…and then tell me I'm wrong.

