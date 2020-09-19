The Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) is a leveraged CEF focusing on global equities, with some smaller investments in emerging market debt and currencies. LGI, unlike the vast majority of its peers, has slightly outperformed comparable global equity index funds, while boasting a strong 7.23% distribution rate and an attractive 10.93% discount to NAV. LGI is a strong global equities fund and is particularly appropriate for income investors or retirees who wish to invest in higher-yielding alternatives in this space, but without sacrificing potential capital gains and returns.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Lazard Asset Management

Distribution Yield: 7.23%

Expense Ratio: 2.05%

Total Returns CAGR (NAV - 10Y): 10.12%

Fund Overview

LGI is an actively-managed leveraged CEF focusing on global equities, with some sizable investments in short-term emerging market currency and debt. LGI's overall asset allocation and holdings are as follows:

(Source: LGI Factsheet)

As can be seen above, LGI's holdings are reasonably well-diversified across countries, regions, and industries, providing investors with international and global equity diversification, both of which have been proven to reduce portfolio risk and volatility.

Most importantly, at least in my opinion, is the fact that international equities generally sport lower prices and valuations, but higher yields, than comparable U.S. equities, which should lead to stronger returns moving forward. International equities have actually outperformed these past few months, a trend which I expect to continue:

Data by YCharts

LGI provides investors with more or less equivalent international diversification compared to a global equity index fund like the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) or the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH). LGI, unlike these other funds, has/is:

Leveraged, which boosts both gains and losses.

Concentrated holdings, boosting rakes, and making performance dependent on management choices.

Underweight U.S. equities, which has been a drag on past performance.

Invested in emerging market debt instruments as a form of carry trade.

Invested in forward currency contracts as a form of speculation and/or hedging.

These are all important, relevant differences, although the net effect on performance, risk and volatility seems to be quite small. I've included a more in-depth explanation of these below, but feel free to skip to the performance section if you wish, as these end up not being all that relevant.

Leverage

LGI, like most CEFs, is a leveraged fund, with an effective leverage ratio of 12%. Leverage amplifies both gains and losses, leading to greater, long-term gains, especially during bull markets, but also greater losses during downturns. Leverage also reduces risk-adjusted returns, as interest rate payments are a constant drag on performance.

LGI's leverage ratio of 12% is quite a bit lower than the CEF average of 20%-30%, reducing expected returns and risk for the fund versus its peers. LGI's modest use of leverage is, in my opinion, a net positive for the fund and its shareholders, and is particularly beneficial for more risk-averse investors who wish to avoid excessively risky overleveraged funds.

Concentrated Holdings

LGI's holdings are heavily concentrated in a couple dozen names compared to thousands for most global equity index funds, including VT, and hundreds for most of its peers. LGI's top 10 holdings comprise 61.5% of the fund versus 13.8% for VT, a very large difference as well.

LGI's concentrated holdings serve to boost the fund's overall level of risk and also mean that the fund's performance is strongly dependent on management decisions and execution, both of which have been reasonably good in the past.

Underweight U.S.

LGI is slightly underweight the United States, with U.S. securities comprising just over 50% of the fund's equity holdings, see above, versus just under 60% for its index:

(Source: VT Corporate Website)

LGI's underweight U.S. equities have been a real drag on the fund's past performance, as these have significantly outperformed for the past decade and counting:

Data by YCharts

I'll be taking a closer look at LGI's past performance in a second, but investors need to be aware of the above.

Emerging Market Debt Investments

LGI, unlike the vast majority of its peers, invests in some emerging market debt instruments, effectively exclusively government bonds. These investments are basically equivalent to the fund's leverage, 14.3% versus 12.0% as a percentage of total assets, so I think we should analyze them as a form of carry trade.

Some context first.

Interest rates are generally quite low in developed countries, due to a combination of government/central bank policy, deep capital markets with well-developed financial institutions, and an excess of investors with a dearth of worthwhile investment. The opposite is true for most developing countries, which tend to offer investors greater interest rates on their securities.

As such, a fund like LGI can easily access cheap debt from U.S. financial institutions, invest in higher-yielding securities from emerging markets, and profit from the spread. From looking at the fund's latest annual report, it seems that the fund is able to access credit with a weighted average interest rate of 3.12%, and invest it in short-term emerging market debt with much higher interest rates, usually between 5% and 8%. Although there is some foreign currency exchange risk, one can generally hedge this risk using cross currency swaps and other derivatives and still come out ahead, which bring me to my next point.

Forward Currency Contracts

LGI invests in emerging markets forward currency contracts as a form of hedge and currency speculation. These contracts could be used to hedge the fund's foreign currency exchange risk, although I couldn't find any document claiming this, and from looking at LGI's annual report, it does not seem like these contracts are being used as hedges. In any case, these contracts are generally profitable for the fund, so LGI's managers seem to know what they are doing:

(Source: LGI Annual Report)

LGI differs from its index in myriad ways, but these mostly serve to modestly increase the fund's level of risk and volatility in theory if not in practice.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at the fund's performance.

Performance Analysis

LGI's performance throughout the years has been reasonably good if perhaps not outstanding. LGI seems to slightly outperform global equity index funds during bull markets, recoveries, and in the long term, but moderately underperform during downturns, including the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. LGI's performance is almost certainly explained by the fund's modest use of leverage. Price performance is generally a bit stronger than NAV performance, as the fund trades with a yield-boosting discount.

LGI also seems to perform as a lower-risk, lower-reward version of the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO), my other top global equity CEF pick, almost certainly due to its lower leverage ratio.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - AlphaVantage - Chart by author)

In my opinion, LGI's other strategic choices or investments don't have a significant net effect on the fund's performance, and leverage explains most of these results. This is just my opinion, but it is definitely consistent with the evidence presented above.

LGI is also consistently one of the best-performing global equity CEFs on both a price and NAV bases for most relevant time periods.

(Source: Cefdata.com)

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, LGI seems like one of the best global equity CEFs out there, as its overall investment and asset allocation strategy has led it to slightly outperform its index and moderately outperform its peers.

It is important to remember that the fund achieved these results even though it underweights U.S. equities which have performed exceedingly well for years on end. Performance could materially improve if this stops being the case, as has happened for the past couple of months:

Data by YCharts

Finally, and due to the above, LGI generally underperforms relative to the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

But has outperformed these past three months as international equities post comparatively stronger results:

Data by YCharts

Distribution Analysis

LGI, like the vast majority of CEFs, follows a managed distribution policy in which income and excess capital gains are returned to shareholders in the form of monthly distributions, while trying to preserve shareholder capital and prevent distribution cuts. LGI's managed distribution policy is, in my opinion, particularly well-suited for income investors and retirees, who might prefer to receive stable monthly distributions, while preserving, but mostly ignoring, capital gains.

LGI's distribution policy has been reasonably successful in the past, with the fund offering a comparatively strong 7.23% distribution yield...

Data by YCharts

...with no long-term distribution cuts, although constant year-to-year movements...

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

...while ensuring extremely little NAV erosion since inception:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, LGI's investors should expect the above to continue, meaning they should expect to receive a strong and stable 7.23% distribution yield, but little in the way of capital gains. This is a reasonable tradeoff and probably of greater interest to retirees and income investors.

As a final point, and as briefly mentioned above, LGI's distribution, as that of most equity CEFs, is mostly funded through asset sales and capital gains, with net investment income, basically dividends minus expenses, only accounting for 17.1% of the fund's distribution:

(Source: LGI Annual Report)

Discount and Premium Analysis

LGI is currently trading with an attractive 10.9% discount to NAV, very slightly higher than its 10% average:

Data by YCharts

LGI's discount is a strong benefit for the fund and its shareholders, as it boosts the fund's distribution and could lead to capital gains if discounts narrow as economic and market conditions improve.

Conclusion - Strong Global Equity Fund

LGI's strong 7.23% distribution yield, slight market-beating performance, and attractive 10.9% discount to NAV make the fund a great investment opportunity, and the fund is particularly well-suited for retirees or income investors looking for global equity funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.