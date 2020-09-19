Zscaler's (NASDAQ:ZS) recent earnings report offered plenty of positives and largely affirmed my positive view of its long-term positioning as a secular beneficiary of the shift toward secure and efficient access for remote work. That said, there are competitive risks on the horizon, particularly from Palo Alto Networks' (NYSE:PANW) Prisma Access. I also question the sustainability of the exceedingly strong billings momentum in recent quarters and how the trajectory changes post-COVID.

Like many of its software peers, multiples have also meaningfully re-rated - ZS's current ~28x fwd EV/Sales multiple screens expensively even relative to its security and SaaS peers. Perhaps it's my value bias talking here, but I tend to favor buying stocks on disappointment (vs. the rampant optimism in ZS). High multiples need to be matched with high expectations, and I'm just not seeing how the price matches the value at these levels.

Lots of Growth from Another Solid Quarter, but Also Signs of Normalization

There was a lot in the recent 4Q earnings report for growth investors - revenue growth of 46% YoY was handily above consensus, driving $125.9m in quarterly revenue. Billings of $194.9 million further outpaced revenue growth (+55% YoY) on increased adoption of both Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA). The latter offering has been particularly strong and now accounts for ~29% of new/upsell business in FY20 (vs. ~14% in FY19).

The revenue strength in 4Q largely justifies management's decision to reinvest into the business via expanded sales capacity (+60% headcount in FY20) and a broader solution portfolio. Net retention has also remained strong throughout, coming in at 120% (up from 118% a year ago and 119% in the prior quarter), allowing ZS to step up sales of ZIA and ZPA throughout the existing customer base and new customers as well. In total, ZS's customer base reached 4,500 (+15% Y/Y), with smaller businesses (i.e., non G2K) driving much of the growth this time around.

Tellingly, though, 4Q activity has been more balanced relative to the prior quarter, which saw accelerated adoption of ZPA as enterprises rushed to improve access amid COVID-driven lockdowns. While ZPA did still account for ~29% of new and add-on Annualized Contract Value (ACV) for the full year, it was still well off the 3Q peak (~43% contribution).

"I mean, ZPA was at 43% of our business total new and upsell business in Q3. ZPA for the year is 29%, and it was around 28%, 29% for Q4. I look at the dollar amount of ZPA in Q3, Q4. It's pretty comparable." - 4Q20 Transcript

>20% Operating Margin Target Intact Amid Step-Up in Investments

There was a price to pay for all that growth - gross margins for 4Q were impacted by ZS's "augmented use" of Azure/AWS to meet the surge in traffic (ZPA traffic was up >10x). Going forward, ZPA and ZIA margins should improve as ZS moves back to its data centers, but newer products like ZDX still run on Azure, so incremental growth here will be a short-term headwind to margins. But no worries longer term - as Zscaler scales and moves these products to ZS cloud, margins will naturally expand in line with ZPA and ZIA.

Operating margins at 6.2% benefited from operating leverage, particularly at the sales/marketing line, as incremental revenue largely dropped through to the bottom line. On a YoY basis, Q4 (non-GAAP) margins still declined 200-300bps, though, as management did not let up on investments, particularly in the buildout of ZS's go-to-market initiatives.

That said, management still guided for FY21 operating margins to remain roughly flat YoY at ~8%, reflecting continued investments in building out the sales force. No changes to the long-term margin outlook, though, as guidance remains for 20-22% by FY24, which implies a fair bit of optimism around the margin expansion path post-FY21.

Slower Billings Growth Outlook Raises Concerns Around Momentum

The revenue guide was well above consensus for both 1Q and FY21, though skeptics like myself were likely watching the FY21 billings guidance a lot more closely. The current forward year guide at $710-720m implies ~30% billings growth YoY, a notable deceleration from the ~41% YoY growth in FY20.

That said, there wasn't much qualitatively to suggest ZS's 3Q/4Q outperformance were one-offs - commentary was bullish on the pipeline and the aggressive hiring/investment plans in the year ahead. Thus, the key debate likely turns to the durability of the current momentum in a post-COVID world. The slower billings guide would seem to point toward some demand pull-forward in FY20, but if we are at the cusp of an accelerated shift into cloud-based Zero Trust architectures, these numbers could well prove conservative.

Competitive Risks to the ZIA/ZPA Outlook

A key tenet of the ZS bull case is its improved positioning post-COVID, as the company looks to accelerate the displacement of incumbents (e.g., Symantec Blue Coat with ZIA in secure web gateway). But with next-generation firewall (NGFW) players all moving into cloud-delivered arenas, the competition looks set to heat up. In particular, competition from similar firewall-as-a-service offerings like Cisco (CSCO) Umbrella and Palo Alto Networks Prisma could slow ZS's momentum going forward.

Prisma Access, for instance, has comparable use cases, and given PANW already has a large installed base and established enterprise relationships, I think ZS's cloud platform could come under pressure - even if it is more mature. Expect the competition to move beyond feature gaps into pricing (e.g., discounting tactics) as differentiation becomes more challenging. As the following responses from ETR+ suggest, ZS's price increases earlier this year have not been popular - expect pricing pressure on upcoming renewals.

Another key adverse implication of a competitive marketplace is the shift in customer mix toward small business customers - a segment that typically comes with higher churn (and by extension, lower retention). Thus, while the company is moving ahead with its investment plans in anticipation of future growth, the >20% medium-term margin target is far from a given.

Rich Multiple Skews the Risk/Reward

ZS has clearly been a significant beneficiary of the work-from-home shift in recent quarters, but the sustainability of current growth trends is in question. Specifically, I question how much demand has been pulled forward in 3Q/4Q, particularly amongst existing customers. Plus, competitive risks are also top of mind, and the emergence of comparable offerings such as PANW's Prisma could see pricing come under pressure in the upcoming quarters.

That said, I do acknowledge the secular tailwinds around remote working and Zero Trust Architectures (a security approach treating all network traffic as untrusted), with improving sales productivity potentially driving upside to the FY21 guidance. But I wonder how much of this has been priced in at the current ~28x fwd revenue multiple, which screens expensively even by SaaS standards. With a fair bit of optimism already priced in, it might be better to await a better entry point to get more constructive on the stock.

A quick note on additional risks - given ZS's move to rapidly expand its sales force to build new pipeline opportunities (+60% YoY headcount growth), I also expect some degree of sales disruption in the short term under new sales leadership. Additionally, ZS's exposure to larger transformational deals also leaves it exposed to longer sales cycles in the current environment. Should these risks filter through to the P&L in the coming quarters, I see the potential for significant multiple compression.

