Recent Stock Purchase: September 2020

These days it seems that no portfolio is immune from those dreaded dividend cuts, but by staying the course and continuing to invest and diversifying greatly mitigates any of the nastiness.

In total, I have put $3,571.11 of fresh capital to work in September and stuck very close to my September stock considerations.

I have been busy buying up some stocks this month and was happy to put some fresh capital to work to try and recoup some of my lost dividend income, courtesy of the numerous cuts bestowed upon my portfolio.

As you know by now, I make a stock purchase every single month no matter what is going on in the world and despite the doom and gloom headlines. Perhaps I am naive or more of an optimist that we will get through these dark financial times somehow. Either way, I have been busy buying up some stocks this month and was happy to put some fresh capital to work to try and recoup some of my lost dividend income, courtesy of the numerous cuts bestowed upon my portfolio. I know the only thing in my power is to dollar cost average my positions, buying at near all-time highs while also buying during big time swoons, and staying diversified to mitigate those dividend cuts we have all become familiar with in 2020 and let the market do what it will do. With that being said, I continued to nibble and add to my portfolio:

I have added to my taxable account 13.4627 shares at $37.13 for a total investment of $499.87 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in AFL now totals 388.8612 shares with a market value of $14,628.96.

I have added to my taxable account 11.6590 shares at $42.88 for a total investment of $499.94 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in MO now totals 268.597 shares with a market value of $10,974.87. I also hold 47.1363 in my ROTH account.

I have added to my taxable account 9.5603 shares at $52.29 for a total investment of $499.90 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in SO now totals 170.9693 shares with a market value of $9,150.28.

I have added to my taxable account 6.8910 shares at $72.55 for a total investment of $499.94 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in ED now totals 83.6425 shares with a market value of $6,350.98.

I have added to my taxable account 7.7881 shares at $64.19 for a total investment of $499.91 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in GILD now totals 38.3601 shares with a market value of $2,494.94.

I have added to my taxable account 37.1294 shares at $28.86 for a total investment of $1,071.55 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in T now totals 169.7383 shares with a market value of $4,934.29.

In total, I have put $3,571.11 of fresh capital to work in September and stuck very close to my September stock considerations. Again, I have no idea about the immediate future, but long term, and with a diversified portfolio, I feel I can weather our current economic storm. Of course, these days it seems that no portfolio is immune from those dreaded dividend cuts, but by staying the course and continuing to invest and diversifying greatly mitigates any of the nastiness.

What do you think about my recent stock buys? What are/was the plan for your September? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long AFL, MO, SO, ED, GILD, T

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.