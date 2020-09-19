Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Merger Monday

The week kicked off with some dealmaking as Nvidia (NVDA) agreed to buy SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) chip division Arm for $40B in cash and stock, which will have wide-ranging implications for the global semiconductor industry. Gilead Sciences (GILD) further announced it would acquire biotech company Immunomedics (IMMU) in a $21B deal that will expand its availability of cancer treatments through innovative drug Trodelvy, an FDA-approved treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The therapy could ring up $3B-$5B a year in annual sales if it proves to work safely against other cancers, Jefferies & Co. analyst Michael Yee said in a research note.

'Time Flies' at Apple event

Instead of an iPhone 12, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled its latest watch models (some versions don't need to be paired to a phone) and a refreshed line of mid-range and low-cost iPads. It also talked software at the "Time Flies" event, with iOS 14 now set to be released on Sept. 16. One of the biggest announcements was the long-awaited services bundle. Called Apple One, customers will be able to access iCloud, Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, News+, and Fitness+ for $15/month for individuals or $20/month for families.

Oil demand may never be the same

BP (NYSE:BP) became the first oil major to call the end of an era many thought would last another decade or more, saying the relentless growth of oil demand is over in its latest energy outlook. Oil consumption may never return to levels seen before the coronavirus crisis took hold and even the firm's most bullish scenario sees demand no better than "broadly flat" for the next two decades as the world moves away from fossil fuels. The forecast helps explain why BP has recently said it would shrink oil and gas output by 40% over the next decade and spend as much as $5B a year building one of the world's largest renewable-power businesses

Go Deeper: Go deeper: IEA warns on 'fragile' oil recovery.

Congressional report blasts Boeing and FAA

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure released a 238-page filing, in the works for about 18 months, that painted a Boeing (NYSE:BA) that prioritized profits over safety. Numerous design, management and regulatory failures during the development phase of the 737 MAX had preceded the "preventable death" of 346 people in two crashes of the popular jetliner, as well as an FAA that was unable to ensure passenger safety. The report comes as regulators are in the final stretch of recertifying the 737 MAX, which has been grounded worldwide since March 2019. Boeing has also been hit with the coronavirus pandemic that has roiled air travel demand and recently discovered flaws on some 787 Dreamliners.

Biggest software IPO of all time

Snowflake (SNOW) made a splashy debut on Wednesday as shares doubled in value to give the cloud company a market capitalization of more than $70B (well above the $12B it was valued at in February). Why so much excitement? Snowflake's (NYSE:SNOW) data warehouse, which allows companies to analyze and manage multiple data sources, has massive revenue growth and caught on to the shift towards remote work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns? Following the wild session, Snowflake's Price/Sales ratio approached ~190x on a trailing twelve-month basis, while it is very richly valued compared to other cloud businesses.

Terms of a TikTok deal

The Trump administration spent Thursday reviewing proposals on the TikTok-Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) partnership, which still has many moving parts. TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) agreed to list the video-sharing app on a U.S. stock exchange, which could happen within a year, though there are still concerns over whether the Chinese parent would be allowed to retain a majority stake in the new company. Adding to the drama, the U.S.confirmed it will bar folks from downloading TikTok or WeChat (OTCPK:TCEHY) apps beginning September 20.

Fed reaction

Market sentiment soured mid-week following the latest Fed meeting, which was the first since Chairman Jerome Powell announced a greater tolerance for inflation. While the FOMC said interest rates could stay anchored to the zero-bound through 2023, Powell kept asset purchases at current levels and sounded some alarm bells. "More fiscal support is likely to be needed," he declared, signaling the Fed can't rescue the "highly uncertain" economy alone and Congress needs to act quickly on another coronavirus relief package.

Extension of bank dividend curbs

Due to heightened economic uncertainty, the Fed also said it was considering extending its caps on banks' dividends and stock repurchases for the rest of the year. The central bank made the announcement along with its release of hypothetical scenarios for the second round of stress tests that it's requiring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike an earlier round of stress tests this year, the Fed will release the results of the tests for each of the 33 lenders, rather than providing aggregate results for the group