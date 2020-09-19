Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 20

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Brady Corp. (BRC) 10/8 10/30 0.2175 0.22 1.15% 2.10% 35 Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 9/28 10/20 0.16 0.17 6.25% 3.16% 16 Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 10/15 10/30 0.385 0.395 2.60% 0.86% 13 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 11/18 12/10 0.51 0.56 9.80% 1.12% 19 Realty Income Corp. (O) 9/30 10/15 0.2335 0.234 0.21% 4.50% 27 Texas Instruments (TXN) 10/29 11/16 0.9 1.02 13.33% 2.94% 17 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 9/29 10/15 1.042 1.044 0.19% 6.30% 23

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Sept. 21 (Ex Div 9/22)

None

Tuesday, Sept. 22 (Ex-Div 9/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 10/5 0.77 122.54 2.51% 18 Philip Morris International (PM) 10/13 1.2 78.08 6.15% 13

Wednesday, Sept. 23 (Ex-Div 9/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 10/9 0.3425 61.83 2.22% 16 Medtronic plc (MDT) 10/16 0.58 107.6 2.16% 43 Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 10/15 0.4075 34.99 4.66% 15 Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 10/9 0.3 97.42 1.23% 15 Sempra Energy (SRE) 10/15 1.045 119.98 3.48% 17

Thursday, Sept. 24 (Ex-Div 9/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Tower Corp. (AMT) 10/16 1.14 245.5 1.86% 10 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10/9 0.46 54.2 3.39% 10 Toro Company (TTC) 10/9 0.25 83.03 1.20% 11

Friday, Sept. 25 (Ex-Div 9/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 10/20 0.17 21.49 3.16% 16

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 9/22 0.63 2.1% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 9/25 0.95 1.4% Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 9/25 0.26 3.8% Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 9/25 0.255 2.6% BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 9/22 3.63 2.6% CME Group Inc. (CME) 9/25 0.85 2.0% Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 9/24 0.26 0.7% Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 9/25 0.20375 3.7% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 9/28 0.43 1.1% L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) 9/22 0.85 1.8% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 9/25 2.4 2.4% Insperity Inc. (NSP) 9/25 0.4 2.4% Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 9/25 0.56 5.6% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 9/24 0.65 2.3% Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) 9/24 0.14 4.7% Steris plc (STE) 9/24 0.4 0.9% Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 9/25 0.65 2.8% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 9/22 1.25 1.6% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9/24 0.26 1.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

