Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) was a bullish selection made about a year ago. I mentioned the stock as a Bottom Fishing Club pick caught in a downdraft taken to the extreme. Today, the stock price has recovered some of its 2019 losses, although wild swings have been part of the mix with the coronavirus economic shutdown.

If you believe, like I do, that higher rates of money printing will lead to greater commodity inflation and the severe downturn in oil/gas markets is coming to an end soon, Cabot remains a terrific risk-adjusted choice to prepare for an upturn in natural gas specifically.

Image Source: Company Website

I also think natural gas may perform better than crude oil in coming years, as overall U.S. demand remains relatively stronger, while byproduct supplies of the stuff begin to decline. The global bust in energy prices from the coronavirus pandemic is hitting crude harder as its utility is more related to transportation vs. primary natural gas demand coming from homes and businesses and electricity generation. As crude oil production in the U.S. is already in steep decline from the price collapse of early 2020, the gas byproduct pulled out with it is also being shut-in and turned off. Basically, I expect the fundamental rebalance of gas supply/demand to be quicker than crude oil. In the end, it’s even possible a shortage of U.S. natural gas could develop if crude oil quotes remain lower longer in 2021-22.

Natural Gas E&P Leader in America

Cabot’s record of outperforming natural gas prices and peers the last decade is well documented. The company is perhaps “the” leading natural gas-focused exploration and production company in America, a premier blue-chip asset with industry-low finding and extraction costs, alongside growing reserves/production. The drilling and pumping business is focused mainly in the Marcellus Shale region, located in Pennsylvania.

Some business data points for the difficult 2020 fiscal year include falling (and industry-low) cash costs, minor free cash flow generation and a strong balance sheet, all during modern-record weak natural gas prices well beneath $2.00 per Mcfe (and MMBtu).

Image Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

Below are some price performance comparisons from several months to 3 years for Cabot vs. peer natural gas producers EQT Corp. (EQT), Range Resources (RRC), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Antero Resources (AR), and the general diversified oil & gas Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE). Notice Cabot has been the long-term winner out of this group, given the same $10,000 investment.

In addition, with the smart use of price hedges during 2020 (around $2.40 per MMBtu for most of its production for the full year), Cabot has remained the most profitable major natural gas producer in the U.S. industry. Below I have pictured net profit margin as a data point over the last five years for this group of competitors.

Investors in Cabot receive the peer-group high in dividend yield above 2% annually. You can review this idea below. (The return of capital through share buybacks since 2017 is also an industry high.) The current cash distribution is also better than the S&P 500 equivalent yield of 1.7% vs. trailing dividends and well above the entire Treasury duration curve for coupon yield.

Lastly, Wall Street recognizes the company’s stellar balance sheet, profit margins and management of assets as unparalleled in the sector. Short interest ratios (those betting against Cabot’s future success) are quite low vs. other oil & gas enterprises. Below is a comparison graph of short interest vs. outstanding shares.

Strong Trading Momentum Signals

What’s caught my attention the last week is Cabot’s strong performance in the face of a big drawdown in natural gas spot prices. Insiders and Wall Street generally appear to add capital to new share ownership near a bottom in commodity quotes.

I have circled in green the last two instances when Cabot rallied aggressively in the face of sliding natural gas pricing. Both the early 2019 and 2020 occurrences proved interesting and successful points to purchase shares for a trade 3-6 months in duration, especially when measured against future S&P 500 price changes.

On a 15-month chart, Cabot is looking healthier by the day, after reviewing a number of momentum indicators. For starters, the stock may be finishing a classic head-and-shoulders bottom formation. I have outlined the two shoulders with a green “S” and the low trade in February with a green “H” below.

The Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume lines have all held up reasonably well the last 12 months. The entire technical picture in 2020 is more positive than the vast majority of S&P 500 stocks I research, particularly of late. The super-strong Negative Volume Index indicator since July, without much price movement, could be signaling a lack of supply for the shares. And, this vacuum of supply could easily exaggerate a Cabot upward move, given a sharp rebound higher in the natural gas price. The fact that Cabot has risen the last few weeks against a rotten general U.S. equity market decline of close to 7% is also noteworthy.

Final Thoughts

Given all the possible moves in the stock market going into the hotly-contested November election, I am projecting a period of outperformance from Cabot vs. the S&P 500 into early 2021. A stabilizing economy by the spring, after the coronavirus situation calms down and the effect of all the Federal Reserve money printing comes to the fore, should generate a Cabot share price well north of $20. Could a big sell-off in U.S. stocks the next month pull the quote closer to $17 first? Sure, but a move above the green trendline on my last chart through the summer high trades (currently around $20.20) could bring in plenty of trend-following investors. I rate the odds of a share price above $25 next year far better than a number below $15.

I am using Cabot as a long commodity selection in a diversified long/short portfolio with close to zero market direction exposure. I strongly believe this equity fits nicely for most investors wanting oil and gas holdings, especially as a hedge against out-of-control Fed money printing and a declining U.S. Dollar value over time.

After Cabot’s 2020 dip in earnings, Wall Street analysts are projecting a rapid jump for 2021-22 back toward a normal range in the $1.60-1.80 per share area. My view is this current lowball expectation can climb substantially above $2.00 a share with $3.00 Mcfe (and MMBtu) natural gas prices by the end of next year. A 20-30% drop for U.S. Dollar in the foreign exchange markets may combine with declining supplies (as a byproduct of crude oil pumping drops significantly into 2021) and rebounding economic demand to support this critical energy market.

