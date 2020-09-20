SecureWorks posts a resilient FQ2, but the billings decline, along with weaker guidance for FQ3 and fiscal 2021, is concerning.

As one of the largest MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) out there, SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) offers investors exposure to growth in the security outsourcing space. But even though FQ2 results were strong at first glance, the guidance miss highlights many of the drawbacks to the long-term outlook. Not only has the growth outlook slowed considerably (the latest FQ3 guide calls for Y/Y revenue declines), but there's also uncertainty around execution and headwinds in security consulting amid a challenging macro backdrop. Even at c. 1.5x fiscal 2021 revenue, I am cautious on SCWX shares.

Modest FQ2 Outperformance Clouded by Decline in Billings

FQ2 results were positive relative to some fairly underwhelming expectations heading into the announcement. Total revenue and annual recurring revenue rose c. 1% Y/Y as newer products such as the Red Cloak Threat Detection and Response (TDR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions showed healthy adoption trends. As a result, total customers and recurring revenue for the Red Cloak offerings grew significantly in the first half of the year, driving the user base on its cloud-based Red Cloak TDR offering to over 200 (out of the 5,500 total customer base).

Source: FQ2 '21 10-Q Filing

The positive performance on the TDR and MDR fronts highlights SCWX's progress in shifting towards more recurring software solutions from the security and risk consulting business, which declined -4.8% Y/Y for the quarter. Overall, revenue from the managed security solutions segment (where TDR and MDR are currently accounted for) grew 3.4% Y/Y and accounted for c. 77% of total revenue in FQ2.

Source: FQ2 '21 10-Q Filing

Admittedly, the ongoing software transition is positive, considering the higher margins which come with software revenue, but it does add execution risk to future results. Thus far, FQ2 billings offer little comfort, considering the -4% Y/Y result (down from the +5% Y/Y increase in FQ1). The fact that management did not offer a great deal of color on this (other than that a) collections have remained consistent and b) it does not see any systemic issues within billings overall) adds to the uncertainty around future growth trends.

FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 FQ4 '20 FQ1 '21 FQ2 '21 Total Billings 140.5 144.0 146.7 142.6 134.8 YoY Growth 6% 9.1% 4.5% 5% -4%

Source: Company Data

Operating Margin Outperforms Amid Software Transition

Encouragingly, non-GAAP gross margins did expand to 59.7% for FQ2 (up c. 340bps Y/Y), benefitting from the ongoing transition towards higher-margin managed security services and pure software products. Meanwhile, the non-GAAP operating margin of 7.2% also benefited considerably from COVID-19-related savings (e.g., c. $0.6 million in reduced travel expenses), which should normalize over the medium term.

Source: FQ2 '21 10-Q Filing

The improved margin profile led to a narrowing in GAAP net losses to a -0.9% net margin for FQ2 (improving from -7.5% in the year before), with non-GAAP net income (adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization, and tax benefits) turning significantly positive at $8.4 million.

Source: FQ2 '21 10-Q Filing

Weak Guidance is a Concern

Disappointingly, total revenue guidance for FQ3 '21 and full-year 2021 came in under consensus expectations - FQ3 revenue is guided to reach $137-$139 million (implying a c. 2.4% Y/Y decline), while the full-year revenue guide at $556 million (midpoint) only implies 0.6% Y/Y growth.

The margin outlook for this year is encouraging, but there remains limited visibility around long-term growth and profitability. I would also highlight the uncertainty around the security risk consulting business, which will likely see headwinds in the near term amid a challenging macro backdrop. The execution risk involved with the shift toward software/managed security is also worth considering.

While the company is operating with greater efficiency relative to historical levels, it also remains unclear how opex trends in a post-COVID-19 environment. Accelerating Services revenue growth, for instance, comes with higher selling costs. Meanwhile, a likely normalization in operating costs as the economy recovers could also see margins come under pressure.

The latest full-year guidance for Operating Cash Flow would seem to support this view – it implies a steep decline of c. 27% Y/Y at the midpoint. As management highlighted, the guide already incorporates a major receivables collection in FQ4, resulting in a back-half-weighted cash flow profile.

Ongoing Transition Comes with Execution Risk

SecureWorks is currently in the midst of a transformation toward becoming a product/managed services company - a shift from its managed security/consulting business before. That has major implications for the margin profile (if successful) over the medium term, but the growth implications are less clear.

With the focus increasingly on incident response, there is no guarantee that SCWX will replicate the success of the Mandiant segment for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Crypsis (since acquired by Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)). Thus far, MSS growth has slowed, and I am concerned about both the sustainability of the TDR and MDR growth coming out of the pandemic and ongoing declines in the rest of the business.

Delve Acquisition is a Step in the Right Direction

Alongside the FQ2 '21 results, SecureWorks also announced the Delve Laboratories acquisition. Delve delivers cloud-based, AI, and machine-learning-powered SaaS products that enable asset discovery and classification, vulnerability assessment, and risk prioritization across the network, endpoint, and cloud environments.

I see the acquisition as a positive overall. It expands the existing product portfolio, allowing it the scope to more comprehensively address security needs – for instance, more accurate and prioritized asset data and better threat detection. Delve's VM solution also holds value both as a standalone product and as an integration into the Red Cloak SaaS platform. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed, but the company has guided toward a close over the coming weeks.

Low Multiple, But Lack of Growth Keeps Me on Hold

There were several puts and takes in the quarter, but the improved profit profile and M&A are likely helping to support shares despite the weak guide. Admittedly, the steady progress toward a more software-oriented business will be positive for the margin profile, but without growth (the current FQ3 revenue outlook implies Y/Y declines), I see little reason to get more constructive on shares at c.1.5x fiscal 2021 revenue. With execution risk also ever-present amid a challenging macro backdrop, I remain firmly on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.