EUR/AUD Weakness Prevails, But A New Trend May Begin To Emerge

Provided the euro area can improve its economic record into 2021 (preferably to be "on par" with Australia), our longer-term Purchasing Power Parity model would suggest the potential for significant upside (even above the highs of this year of around 2.00). If recent lows below 1.60 are revisited, this might signal a buying opportunity.

On the other hand, euro area terms of trade are holding up against Australia, and while Australia is flirting with deflation, ECB rates are unchanged on the year while the RBA cut rates from +0.75% to +0.25%.

The EUR/AUD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Australian dollar, has fallen significantly from its recent highs of almost 2.00 in March 2020. The euro drifted downward fairly quickly from its high against the Australian dollar, finding its way back to its previous trading range between 1.60 and 1.65 by June. Since June, EUR/AUD has remained range-bound in this area (as illustrated in the daily candlestick chart below).

(Source: Barchart.com)

When markets trade in ranges for longer periods, we can assume that these markets are fairly confident in their assessment of fair value (at least, for the time being). The rally in March was so far removed from the previous trading range, it was clear that this rise was as a result of mechanical factors. Due to the sudden risk-off activity, EUR (a previously popular funding currency) was bought back as capital was repatriated and short-EUR carry trades were unwound. Meanwhile, AUD (a commodity currency that correlates positively with risk sentiment) was sold off. The combination spiked EUR/AUD.

Trading ranges are also safe places to return to, once the dust settles and markets seek stability. The 1.60 to 1.65 region has clearly served as gravity for EUR/AUD, following the significant monetary and fiscal interventions that have helped to stabilize markets, support risk sentiment, and improve liquidity factors. However, the world is clearly not the same as it was at the start of the year (in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects). It is therefore worth monitoring EUR/AUD, although we have seen zero indication from price action (thus far) as to what the next likely direction is.

FX crosses can trade in ranges for long periods of time, but ultimately fundamentals are likely to diverge to support new trends. Mechanical factors are tough to predict, and considering that the European Central Bank's deposit facility rate is negative 0.50% and the Reserve Bank of Australia's comparable rate is set at +0.25%, it is unlikely that EUR/AUD is a strong carry trade. If carry trades are likely to develop, they are more likely to be found in more exotic currency pairs. However, these pairs are typically riskier; for instance EUR/TRY is technically a strong short from an interest rate perspective, but higher rates of inflation in Turkey make the lira unattractive and hence EUR/TRY has surged (see chart below).

(Source: TradingView)

Since EUR/AUD is no longer an attractive carry trade (it is technically a short opportunity from a rates perspective, but the interest rate spread is too tight to be attractive), we look to other factors. Assessing terms of trade, the fall in oil prices this year has benefited both the euro area and Australia, as both are net consumers of oil products (rather than exporters).

(Source: Trading Economics)

On an indexed basis, we can see from the chart above that Germany (the largest nation in the euro area; shown by the black dotted line) has benefited to a more significant degree this year than Australia (the blue line). However, other European nations have benefited to a lesser degree than Germany, and overall, the difference is not too stark. Terms of trade is one factor of several; in this case, it might support some EUR/AUD upside. However, the difference is certainly not enough to hold back any overarching preference from the perspective of global capital flows and liquidity (which is guided by risk sentiment and confidence).

Current risk sentiment is generally positive, and since EUR is a world reserve currency alongside the most prominent one (the U.S. dollar), and since it is also stronger against USD most recently, we can actually think of EUR as being closer to a safe haven at this juncture. It might not be quite as much a safe haven as the Swiss franc, but the euro is clearly serving as an alternative to the U.S. dollar at the moment. Gold is also in demand, which typically correlates positive with the euro (perhaps most importantly because of gold's traditional USD denomination; dearer gold lends to a weaker dollar).

The Australian dollar is, meanwhile, correlated with risk activity. Australia is a smaller nation, and less sophisticated than, say, Germany. Since it is also somewhat alone in the world (relative to the size, scope and unity of the European Union; unity, that is, that has probably strengthened this year with the talk of potential joint sovereign debt issuance), AUD is likely to be more volatile (and riskier to hold) than EUR. If risk sentiment remains strong, we might err on the side of EUR/AUD weakness; at least to the extent that would invalidate minor biases to the contrary, such as our terms of trade observation that would technically favor upside.

A collapse in risk sentiment could see EUR/AUD spike, however. With EUR/AUD not too far above the 1.60 handle (the bottom of its prevailing range), we might question whether or not risk sentiment is likely to be strong enough moving forward for the pair to break below this barrier. What currency markets do like is growth out-performance though, and on this factor, we would also look to EUR/AUD downside. As we can see from the chart below, the euro area shrunk by -3.2% in Q1 2020, and -14.7% in Q2 2020 (year over year).

(Source: Trading Economics)

Meanwhile Australia shrunk by a far lesser degree; -0.3% in Q1 2020 (basically stable), and -7% year over year in Q2 2020 (technically a significant out-performance, even in spite of growth being negative).

(Source: Trading Economics)

Inflation is also important, especially in light of tighter interest rate spreads. We can adjust yields for inflation to find real yields, which are a better measure of spreads. In the euro area, consumer prices are flirting with deflation (negative -0.2% in August, year-over-year), though previously we were seeing inflation in the range of +0.1% to +0.4% (May through June).

(Source: Trading Economics)

In Australia, we were seeing far higher inflation rates previously, although most recently (in July 2020) we actually saw deflation. This is rather surprising following the rates that exceed in 2% previously (year over year), and it is the first decline in consumer prices in Australia since Q3 1997.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Higher inflation cuts into inflation-adjusted yields, and therefore in Q1 2020, we would technically have favored a stronger EUR/AUD rate on this basis (this being just one factor though). Most recently this story has collapsed, with the potential for inflation rates to show some degree of similarity in Europe and Australia). Nevertheless, euro area inflation has been low for a long time, whereas Australia has typically shown a far stronger ability to maintain higher rates of inflation historically. I would suggest the probability of Australia returning to the 2% (+/- 1%) annual inflation range first, before the euro area, is quite high. Therefore, while the recent deflation (indicated by the data) might support AUD strength (EUR/AUD downside), longer term this probably presents little bias.

On a much longer-term basis, we can also look at Purchasing Power Parity to assess the relative purchasing power of EUR and AUD to see whether the EUR/AUD may be trading at a premium or discount to its PPP-implied fair value. Using the OECD's model data, we find that EUR/AUD is currently trading at a substantial discount. The bands I have added below, around the red line which indicates the implied fair value, are 30% above and below the rolling fair value figure. The current market price is at a 20.4% discount to fair value.

(Sources: OECD and Investing.com)

Relative to history, the current discount is not the steepest it has been, but it is significant, and the period from 2000 to 2009 shows that EUR/AUD is capable of trading at a premium (notwithstanding the weaker period from around 2005 through to 2009, where the pair traded mostly at fair value). The period from 2011 to 2013 served as an excellent buying opportunity. This period began not longer after the emergence of the European debt crisis, which helped to weaken EUR confidence significantly, hence the discount we see in the chart above. At the current juncture, I can see the potential for a longer-term rise in EUR/AUD.

While interest rates have been slashed in Australia this year, they have not been slashed in Europe (the ECB's comparable short-term rate is unchanged this year). Therefore, relative to history, EUR probably deserves less of a discount to AUD. Meanwhile euro area terms of trade are either on par or modestly improving relative to Australia. In the short to medium term, risk sentiment and macroeconomic indicators would currently support a leaning on EUR/AUD weakness, and indeed it is possible that recent lows below the 1.60 handle may be taken. However, much longer term, EUR may prove to be a safer hold than AUD. Should EUR/AUD weakness be found in the medium term, we might want to look carefully at this as a potential buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.