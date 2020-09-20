Image source

Restaurant stocks were absolutely pummeled earlier this year, and with good reason. However, many of them have rallied back to pre-crisis highs, and in the case of Mexican food chain Del Taco (TACO), well in excess of pre-crisis highs. Indeed, Del Taco hit a new 52-week high about a month ago, and while it has pulled back from there, the stock is showing a lot of strength.

As we can see, the restaurants have outperformed the broader market in recent weeks, beating the S&P 500 by nearly 10% since the beginning of August. Del Taco has been right with its peer group during that time frame, although that includes a sharp rally and then a decline to retrace the gains. Still, Del Taco is showing strength in a market that isn’t all that strong at the moment.

The problem as I see it, however, is that unwavering enthusiasm for the restaurants as a group has seen the market bid up names like Del Taco to the point where they are well outside of what they can reasonably be expected to produce. By this I mean that the market appears to be pricing in more growth than what I think Del Taco can produce, and thus, the stock is too expensive.

Long-term growth in question

Del Taco is fairly substantial today at around 600 units in 15 states. While not the largest fast-food chain by any means, Del Taco is still a force to be reckoned with. That’s great, but the problem it poses is that when a chain reaches the size of Del Taco, it becomes increasingly more difficult to grow on a percentage basis. The simple fact is that the larger the base gets, the more difficult it is to expand the base meaningfully.

Del Taco has managed to grow revenue over the years, and the damage to 2020 results appears to be pretty limited. That’s a good thing as many restaurants are seeing catastrophic revenue numbers for this year thanks to shutdowns. Del Taco’s model is setup well for a post-COVID world, however, as it is takeout- and delivery-friendly. That’s why the damage is limited, and why Del Taco should see a rather muted impact from COVID.

The problem is that this isn’t going to help it grow, which is what it needs to justify the current price of the stock.

As we can see above, Del Taco’s comparable sales growth has decelerated for four consecutive years, with 2020 nearly certainly making five years on the trot. That sort of disappointment doesn’t go over well with investors as my experience suggests investors place probably a bit too much emphasis on comparable sales for restaurants. This is an important metric, but it isn’t everything.

The interesting thing is that for next year, analysts have Del Taco producing its largest comparable sales gain since 2016 at +4.7%. That enthusiasm, I believe, is what is responsible for the rise in the stock we’ve seen lately. Given that this is but one metric, I don’t see that as single-handedly justifying such a rally. Also, it is worth keeping in mind that very high expectations for any company tend not to be overly bullish since it is, by definition, difficult to meet those expectations.

The other problem Del Taco has that I believe the market is ignoring to an extent is margins.

This has been a problem for a long time, as you can see above, and there doesn’t seem to be any sort of respite in sight. I’ve plotted earnings before taxes margin above, but irrespective of the measure of operating earnings you choose, the story is the same. Del Taco has seen its gross margins decline steadily over the years, and while it has produced some SG&A leverage, the offset has not been enough to keep operating earnings from falling. Until Del Taco proves it can move margins in the right direction – or at least arrest the seemingly-perpetual declines – I think earnings will have a hard time moving higher.

A sky-high valuation isn’t helping

The thing is that it isn’t like Del Taco is a growth stock darling that has temporarily fallen from grace, with the market giving it the benefit of the doubt. On the contrary, earnings growth has been quite elusive.

In the past four years, the company has been around 50 cents of EPS annually, with this year slated to be just half of that. Even the rebound next year to normalize revenue levels isn’t slated to bring normalized earnings, and the reason is the weak margin outlook I mentioned above. The simple fact is that Del Taco has shown absolutely no ability to produce stable margins over time – let alone growing margins – and thus, expecting the company to see some massive level of growth in the coming years seems imprudent to say the least.

Unfortunately for longs, that is exactly what the stock is pricing in. Shares are priced at 21 times next year’s earnings and 17 times 2022 earnings, which is currently expected to be 47 cents per share. That means that not only is Del Taco currently expected to take at least two years to get back to normalized earnings, but it is already fully-valued on those earnings, two years before they may or may not occur.

I’m not saying Del Taco won’t hit 47 cents in EPS in two years’ time, but even if it does, 17 times earnings is full value for an also-ran restaurant chain with poor margins and limited growth prospects. In short, there are much better options if you want to own a restaurant stock, and while anything can happen in this market, I think Del Taco’s path of least resistance is down.

