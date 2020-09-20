However, on the ground data shows there is a long ways to go before they can recover.

The Covid-19 outbreak continues to be devastating for airlines. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) dropped more sharply than the broader market, and unlike the S&P 500, has failed to recover.

As I noted in an article in March, the problems airlines are facing are more than just a short-term blip. Warren Buffett who is certainly a patient, long-term investor, sold out of his airline positions.

Airline earnings weren’t nearly bad as expected during the second quarter, and Wall Street Analysts also have low expectations for next quarter. Its possible airlines will get a short-term boost if they can beat these expectations. Yet, on the ground data shows there isn’t yet a light at the end of the tunnel. Unique financing options are providing airlines with a lifeline, although it's unlikely they will be enough to return the industry to its prior level.

Low Expectations

Revenue at most airlines declined 80-90% year over year during the second quarter. Yet, across the board, earnings were a lot less bad than expected. Four of the top five companies in JETS actually beat Wall Street revenue expectations.

Reported Revenue Vs Actual Year on Year Change Reported Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) 19.3% -82.9% Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) -3.1% -88.3% United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) 11.7% -87.1% American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) 12.5% -86.4% Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ:ALGT) 4.8% -72.9%

Other airlines listed in the US and abroad followed a similar pattern.

Longer-term aggregate revenue figures for the industry are also revealing. The BLX Global Airline Revenue Index, which tracks the aggregate trailing 12-month revenue for the industry, dropped by 26% during earnings season. This index also tracks how dismal forward Wall Street expectations for publicly-listed airlines have become. Aggregating Wall Street estimates indicates that analysts expect another 45% drop in 2020Q3.

The stock price of airlines is clearly taking into account these expectations of further fundamental deterioration. It's possible the expectations are too low, and the airlines will again beat guidance. Nonetheless, as the year goes on, the lost quarters will keep piling up. A closer look at traveler numbers and consumer habits reveals there is still a long way to recovery.

Traveler Numbers and Consumer Habits

Although traveler numbers have increased slightly in recent weeks, they are still way below the same level in 2019. This is in spite of the fact that new Covid-19 cases are declining, and lockdowns in most states and countries are easing. Consequently third-quarter earnings and revenue for airlines will still be bad, and it's unlikely there will be a sudden surge in the fourth quarter.

The following chart compares TSA Checkpoint Travel numbers in the US for 2020 and 2019.

People have drastically changed their lifestyles in the wake of Covid-19. Whether these changes are permanent or temporary will determine the survival of airlines. Even in the best-case scenario, people are likely going to be slow to start travelling again. A virus resurgence, or even rumors of outbreaks, will likely cause people to cancel travel plans.

As for business travel, many companies have discovered employees are highly productive when working from home. I have several friends and family members who work in management consulting, and most have been limiting or stopping their travel. I’ve spoken to several conference organizers and most are either canceling in-person conferences during the fall, or doing some combination of in-person and webcast that limits the number of people physically there. This of course means a lot less people purchasing flights for at least another year.

My biggest concern with airlines has long been balance sheets. Some might not be able to survive long enough to benefit from any return to normal. Fortunately the largest airlines have a unique way to support themselves, at least temporarily.

Can Loyalty Save Airlines?

Airlines actually have two businesses: (1) flying people to and from destinations, and (2) loyalty programs (i.e. frequent flier miles). This quote from the Financial Times summarizes the way loyalty programs work:

Airline frequent flyer programmes began in the 1980s as a marketing tool to inspire brand loyalty among travellers, and have evolved into a lucrative source of cash. Airlines sell miles to banks, who then use them as credit card rewards, attracting the affluent consumers they want as cardholders.

Loyalty programs contribute 30-50% of airline profits in the US. According to industry experts, loyalty programs also serve as a hedge travel downturns. During the time of Covid-19, even though most people have stopped flying, they are still using branded cards to make purchases. Fees from these purchases support airline cash flow.

Frequent flier programs also help protect against existential balance sheet risk. Banks have been pre-purchasing airline miles at a discount in order to support airlines. Banks then offer those frequent flier miles to credit card customers. Additionally, airlines have been able to borrow against their frequent flier programs, which at current valuations are worth more than the entire market cap of most airlines.

As the economy recovers, some airlines might be able to generate extra value for shareholders by spinning of their loyalty programs into separate companies. This table shows the valuation of the loyalty programs at several major airlines that are JETS components:

Value of Loyalty Program ($billions) Stock Market Cap($billions) Delta $25.9 $21.5 American Airlines $23.4 $6.9 United Airlines $20.1 $11.2 Southwest Airlines $8.0 $23.8

As long as people are still using cobranded credit cards, these frequent flier programs can sustain most of their value for a while. However, growth will eventually slow due to the drop-off in new customers and lack of travelers. The valuation of these frequent flier programs depends on having an airline business again at some point in the future.

Therefore, the loyalty program financing is only a temporary solution. Selling future airline miles at a discount keeps the business afloat, but at the expense of future revenue. Additionally, airlines will need to compete more fiercely for a smaller group of customers. Personally I’ve received dozens of e-mails from airlines, including those I rarely flew pre-pandemic, with special offers for discounted travel, and lounge access. The value of these frequent flier programs will dissipate more the longer travel numbers remain low.

Conclusion

As a bargain hunter, I can’t help but monitor the airline industry for opportunities. The business of actually flying airplanes is surely worth more than zero. Loyalty programs provide at least temporary protection against bankruptcy risk and might prove to be valuable assets in a spinoff. Expectations are extremely low, so any truly good news could lead to a sudden reversal in stock prices. If TSA traveler numbers start to show a more pronounced uptrend, JETS would make a good contrarian trade.

