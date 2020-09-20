Mortgage REIT Discounts

Perhaps investors forgot about the favorable terms Two Harbors achieved for internalizing management.

Two Harbors is in the bullish range (buy rating). Shares trade at a large discount to NAV.

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series we’re providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.99 $5.22 $5.19 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.98 $16.69 $16.28 AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.91 $15.86 $14.51 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.91 $6.79 $6.20 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.90 $8.39 $7.52 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.89 $11.11 $9.87 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.73 $13.41 $9.84 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.73 $7.24 $5.28 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.48 $5.63 $2.73 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.01 $2.75 $2.78 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.90 $3.17 $2.85 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.84 $15.68 $13.19 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.84 $10.63 $8.90 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.69 $3.17 $2.18 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.64 $2.85 $1.83 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.62 $4.51 $2.79 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.90 $19.39 $17.47 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.75 $10.77 $8.11 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.62 $4.35 $2.69 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would’ve raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value”. We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020. The only update we’ve included is adding $.54 to the value for Two Harbors based on their announcement that the management agreement would be terminated for cause.

Dividend Yields

You absolutely should not value mortgage REITs based on dividend yield. Consider it as part of the process, but don’t ever try to simply “buy yield”. Dividend yields often comes up in the comments, so I added a chart for dividend yields:

This chart is still in the same order as the prior chart. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the left. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Consensus estimates aren’t always the best and there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Two Harbors

We’re going to focus on Two Harbors this time. The REIT trades at one of the larger discounts to book value and one of the highest Earning Yields”. Shares look pretty cheap today, so let’s take a quick look inside.

We know that Two Harbors decided to terminate their management contract "for cause", which negated the termination fee. Management discussed this on the prior earnings call and in the earnings presentation:

Source: TWO

Consequently, their third-quarter book value per share should benefit from a reversal of the fee which had been recognized in Q2 2020. That already indicates book value would’ve climbed to $7.24, which we use in our table as the “trailing book value”.

Further, we know book value quarter-to-date is up about 2%. How can we be certain? Management literally said so in their presentation at Barclays. That matches the estimates Scott Kennedy was running through the quarter.

Further, TWO has provided clear guidance on earnings for Q3 2020:

Source: TWO, red box and comments by the author

The consensus estimate for Core EPS used in finding the “earnings yield” was $.85. That seems pretty reasonable going forward since management indicated they were expecting $.22 to $.26 for the next quarter. If they simply hit $.22 each quarter for the next year it would be $.88 (which, true story, is a bigger number than $.85).

While it isn’t impossible for something to go wrong, the base scenario for Two looks quite attractive. Using our estimates on current book value per share, TWO trades at about a .71 price-to-book (or price-to-NAV) ratio:

Ratings:

Bullish on TWO

