The 5 Undervalued Blue Chip High Dividend Growth Stocks You Need To Buy Now

You just need to be willing to look.

It is once again difficult to find value, but it can be found in every market.

Buying these stocks when they are undervalued is important if you want great performance.

The core of a dividend portfolio should be made of all weather dividend stocks.

Written by Sam Kovacs

A constantly changing market

Last week, I wrote an article on unknown dividend stocks which I believe make great additions to a portfolio. But many investors who read the article told me that they found such stocks speculative and would prefer blue chips.

This is quite understandable. In the framework Robert & I use, we call stocks “All Weather” or “Fair Weather” dividend stocks.

All Weather dividend stocks can be counted on to pay their dividend through thick and thin. They are the bedrock of your portfolio.

Depending on how conservative you are, these stocks could count for 70% to 100% of your portfolio.

I personally like a 80-20 to 90-10 split between All Weather and Fair Weather dividend stocks.

But there is a problem…

The market once again seems expensive, with the S&P 500 (SPY) hovering around pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Some All Weather dividend stocks which we have recommended purchasing in the past year have soared.

Consider Clorox (CLX) for instance. It was already overvalued when I last wrote about the stock in April. As a consequence, it has underperformed the S&P 500. Yet it has still climbed to record prices and historically low dividend yields.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Or look at Union Pacific (UNP), which had double the S&P 500’s performance since I suggested buying it back in May. This has taken the stock from an attractive entry point to an uneventful one.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In fact, it is closer to my sell price than to my buy price now.

Examples abound: in many places you look, stocks are fully priced to overpriced.

Finding value in all environments.

I am a firm believer that in every market, there are opportunities. Even among great stocks.

We continue to find value today, even among large blue chip names. For the most part, it is in slowly growing, non sexy companies.

Robert has covered many of these recently. Stocks like At&t (T), IBM (IBM), Phillip Morris (PM), and Altria (MO).

These stocks are attractive because of a combination of dividend safety and high dividend yields. Most investors are happy to get 7% + inflation on their investments. Buying AT&T at a 7% yield pretty much guarantees that’s what you’ll get.

But I don’t believe all an investors portfolio should be in these high yielding names, unless he has no other choice.

If at all possible, it is good to balance out high dividend yield stocks, with stocks which grow their dividend at fast rates.

The case for high dividend growth stocks.

One good reason is that the price tends to catch up with dividend growth. Of course this is assuming that the company can actually afford its increasing dividend. Consider the case of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): while its yield is quite similar as it was back in 2014, the stock price has increased by over 50%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Or consider Home Depot (HD). The stock yields a very similar yield as it did back in 2014.

Yet its price is 3.5x higher.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Those capital gains, if realised and redeployed into a higher yielding stock at the time of retiring, can make a significant positive impact on income.

This can be engineered artificially, if you can buy when stocks trade at the higher end of their dividend yield range, and sell at the lower end, you stand to make a killing. For instance:

Of course, if you do this with a stock which is anyways a long term dividend grower, you will do very well, as for instance, when I sold half my HD shares at $280, 51% higher than my last purchase price in late March.

With that in mind, I went on the hunt for 5 high growing dividend stocks which are still fairly valued.

The 5 high growing stocks you should buy now.

As always with these things, I run a wide screener, then hand pick 10 companies or so, then discard even more from the list.

This time around, I focused on companies that have market caps of $8bn or more. This leaves us with large mid caps and large caps. Here we are using market cap as an approximate first screen of stability. Then I focused on those who had grown the dividend at least 10% in the past year, and at a 10% CAGR in the last 5 years.

I removed any which had a dividend strength score or stock strength score of less than 50. This is another quick quality filter.

At this point I was left with a list of just 29 stocks out of a universe of over 3,500 names. I hand picked 10 to inspect further.

I then weeded out those which would fit the bill, but were trading at valuations which were rich relative to the market and to their historical dividend yield ranges.

This forced me to exclude the otherwise great Best Buy (BBY), which I recommended purchasing back in October at $65. Same For Home Depot. Same for NextEra Energy (NEE), which trades at all time low dividend yields.

In the end, there were but 5 stocks which I was comfortable were great high dividend growth opportunities at these current prices.

Company Price Dividend Yield Dividend 1 year CAGR Dividend 5 year CAGR Free Cash Flow Payout Ratio Op Cash flow Payout Ratio Amgen Inc. (AMGN) $248.08 2.58% 10% 15% 48% 38% Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) $68.59 6.41% 10% 14% -5% 7% Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) $148.71 2.90% 14% 15% 42% 35% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) $127.46 2.82% 18% 12% 39% 35% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) $140.40 2.56% 17% 21% 60% 53%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Let’s look at them one by one.

I recommended purchasing Amgen after it made its way into the DJIA (DIA) in August.

The biopharmaceutical giant is exciting. It has a stellar path of dividend growth, having increased it every year since initiating the dividend in 2011. Since then, the dividend has grown at a stellar CAGR of 21%. Dividend growth has slowed down in the past 5 years, to 10% this past year. Yet I expect dividend growth to remain strong around 10% per year for the next 5 years, thanks to very conservative payout ratios.

30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Dividends $3.5800 $4.3000 $4.9400 $5.5400 $6.1000 Net Income $9.77 $10.97 $3.72 $12.64 $12.25 Payout Ratio 37% 40% 133% 44% 50% Cash From Operations $12.60 $14.19 $17.11 $15.94 $18.35 Payout Ratio 29% 31% 29% 35% 34% Free Cash Flow $10.14 $11.41 $14.09 $12.60 $15.12 Payout Ratio 36% 38% 36% 44% 41%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Over the past 5 years, Amgen has shown its ability to increase free cashflow at an impressive rate. It has done so while dealing with some of its key products losing patents, and having to replace the revenue with new drugs. Fellow Seeking Alpha author, William Meyers, did a nice write up comparing the performance of different drugs, and how it all stacks up for Amgen.

What’s more, Amgen trades in line with its historical dividend yield range, at 2.5%. Since initiating the dividend, the stock has yielded a median 2.3%, as little as 1.42%, and as much as 3.51%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Given the growth opportunities, it is still very reasonably priced and warrants a buy.

T Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW

In April, when TROW was yielding 3.5%, Robert wrote an article recommending the purchase of the stock. It has gone up 27% since, nicely outperforming the S&P 500. But just a few weeks ago, the stock was up 40%. The recent pull back has brought it back into extremely attractive territory.

Robert argued that it was a great buy above 3%, I believe it is a great buy above 2.75%. At 2.8%, buying TROW is a good idea.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock yields more than its 10 year median yield of 2.3%. In fact, during 75% of all trading days in the past decade, TROW yielded less than it currently does.

This past year, TROW’s dividend was increased by an aggressive 18%, above the 5 year CAGR of 11.6% and above the 10 year CAGR of 12.8%. With no debt and free cashflow payout ratios below 40%, TROW has a lot to offer. I wouldn’t be surprised to see 15% CAGR in the next few years.

The threat of ETF’s keeps coming up, yet TROW’s entrenchment in the 401(NYSE:K) space has allowed them to increase revenues this year, not a feat that all asset managers can boast about.

I wanted to increase my position in TROW, but was reticent to do so at lower yields. I’m now ready to pull the trigger again.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN

When in June, I wrote an article on TXN saying that while it “is up 27% from its lows, right now, it is still a buy”. I was told that I was misinformed, since the stock was near all time highs, that it was too expensive, etc.

The stock has increased another 10% since then, bringing the yield down to a more modest 2.56%, only slightly above the stock’s 2.4% 10 year median yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

TXN is one of the few stocks who has continued buying back shares this year, and that tells you something about management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The share count decreased by 2.73% this year. When combined to the dividend yield, you get a powerful 5% shareholder yield.

TXN is as shareholder friendly as they come, and its past dividend growth shows this. It has increased its dividend 17% the last year, and at a 22% CAGR over the past 5 and 10 years, while maintaining the dividend at less than 60% of free cashflow these past 12 months. This is impressive given how hard TXN has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its earnings and revenues have been somewhat underwhelming, and I predict 12% CAGR over the next 5 years. This is still attractive at a 2.5% yield.

TXN is at a fair price. Not a bargain price, but for investors looking for another quality tech name to add to their portfolios, this could be it.

Snap On (NYSE: SNA

By far the smallest company on this list, with a market cap of just above $8bn, Snap on might come as a surprise to some of you.

This diversified industrial company has shown its ability to increase its dividend consistently despite its cyclicality. As management pointed out in its latest earnings call:

Snap-on has paid a dividend every quarter since 1939 and it's never reduced it and this quarter was no different. That record stands as evidence of our ongoing resistance to challenge.

The dividend has grown every year since 2010, the last time it was kept flat for a couple years. It has grown at an attractive rate: 13.6% 10 year CAGR, and 13.6% growth last year. Investors are now looking to upcoming quarters for the next dividend increase.

Even amid the pandemic, which has hit SNA quite badly, the company has continued to generate significant earnings and cashflow. The dividend, accounts for 50% of the past 12 month earnings, or 42% of free cashflow. A strong sign of dividend safety.

At a 2.9% yield, Snap On is a bargain buy.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Top line growth has been challenged in the past years, which has kept the price back, but with improvements to the bottom line and to the company’s ability to generate cash, the stock now seems like a great deal, well above its 10 year median yield of 1.93%.

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU

Finally, there is PRU. The stock differs from the rest of the list because it sports an extremely high 6.45% yield.

The stock was forced to cut its dividend in 2008, but by 2010 had its dividend back at the 2007 level. In 2012, the company started paying its dividend quarterly, rather than annually.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Since 2010, the dividend has grown at a rate of 14%. In the past 5 years that rate decreased slightly to 13%, and finally, in the past year the dividend increased 10%.

I don’t believe that PRU will grow the dividend this fast in the next few years. The insurance industry has been hit pretty bad. Like management said in a recent presentation :

In terms of the business, the insurance industry has really been hit by a trifecta of stuff. First you have COVID, then you had the recession, finally you have low interest rates for longer. COVID so far has turned out to be not as bad as anticipated.

They also said that:

Dividends are the most important thing - we’ve said that. We will continue to prioritize dividends and seek to maintain them through the cycles.

A strong commitment to the dividend if I’ve ever seen one. What investors need to realize, is that over the past 10 years, PRU has yielded a median 2.75%. Now at 6.4%, the stock has only yielded this much in 4% of the trading days in the past decade, all which have occurred in the past few months.

Is the insurance sector struggling? You bet. Will PRU go out of business? No way. The price is just way too low. It might take a couple years for the dividend to increase at an aggressive rate again, but in the meantime you get paid 6% to wait.

Conclusion

There is always value in every market. Of the 5 stocks presented, TROW, PRU and SNA are at bargain prices. Their dividends are safeguarded by superior management teams. AMGN and TXN are superior businesses which trade at fair prices. From these levels, returns should be suitable given the potential for future dividend growth. There is nothing wrong with buying stocks at fair prices. Of course I prefer to do so at bargain prices when possible.

I will be looking to extend my TROW position in upcoming days, and to initiate positions in both PRU and SNA. All stocks will be in the next update of our All Weather dividends portfolio.

A last word

Did you like this article? Then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of this page, so that we can let you know when we next publish articles on interesting dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, BBY , HD, IBM, JNJ, MO, T, TXN,, UNP, VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.