British Retail Property Just Got Worse - Avoid The Sector

The basic financial and legal underpinning of the sector is now changing. This isn't where we want to be as investors.

Coronavirus has just brought to a head something that was already happening as a result of the internet - a power balance realignment.

For some years now the legal and financial structure of British retail property has been out of whack. The risks have been all upon tenants.

This is about the sector

Yes, it's possible to point to specific companies, like Hammerson, or Land Securities, who are being and will be impacted by this. Intu of course has already been driven over the precipice. But this isn't about those specific stocks. It's about the entire sector.

In effect the logjam has just broken and so the entire underpinning of the financial structure of the sector has gone. This isn't a sector we want to have our money in at present.

To explain the old structure

This is a pencil sketch of the essentials, not something I'd want to try and enter as a masters thesis or anything. But valuations of an estate depended upon the rental value of it. That's pretty obvious of course. However, leases were always on an upwards rent review only basis. Perhaps a 15 or 25 year lease with a rent review every 3 or 5 years.

From the landlord point of view this was great. For income could only ever go up. At which point it made great sense to leverage that estate. Borrow up to, whatever, 40%, 50% of the valuation, return that to shareholders. Or use it to buy more property, develop more even. The borrowing nicely juiced returns to equity.

And, after all, the income from the estate could only ever rise, it could not fall.

Well, it could, but it would require that new leases could not be found every 15 or 25 years at those rents. Which is something that never had happened. It would have to be a truly extraordinary event which would upset this apple cart.

Then the internet

As I've pointed out around here before then came the internet. It's not a coincidence that about 20% (pre-Covid) of retail sales are online now, that about 20% of British retail space (pre-Covid) is empty.

So, market rents on new leases are, righteously, rather lower than the older ones already extant. But note what that old structure above does. It means that current rents to not fall to meet new rents. If this is a marginal issue then no one will worry all that much. But it has stopped being a marginal issue.

There's so much empty, new rents are so much lower than extant, that company after company is either going bust entirely or using a Creditors Voluntary Arrangement. This is akin to Chapter 11 in the US, allowing for reorganisation of the company. It's usually bought back by the existing shareholders. The crucial issue being that it allows those leases to be broken.

A CVA allows retailers to insist that rents must fall. And they're being used by name after name in those High Street shopping chains.

Well, OK, so far

So, we must organise down our ideas about the valuations of those retail estates. We can do that. Companies that are sufficiently capitalised should be able to work through that and we'll reach a new equilbrium, right? Except that's not what is actually happening. Instead, the entire economic model is being broken.

We could say that coronavirus just accelerated the change that was already coming as a result of the internet eating into bricks and mortar retail. Or allowed the legal logjam of upwards only rent reviews to be broken perhaps. But the new equilibrium isn't going to be the old system just at lower rental rates.

New Look

New Look is just another one of the retail chains feeling the pressure. It's also just another one that has used the CVA route to renegotiate the leases and rents upon them. But it has broken that old model:

The high street is facing a “watershed” moment after New Look won the backing of creditors for a radical restructuring under which it will switch to turnover-linked rent to save 11,200 jobs.

A turnover rent is a percentage of sales from that location, not a fixed sum at all. This is entirely, wholly, different.

He worked out what alternative tenant an owner might find in this corona shopping world and offered between 2 per cent and 12 per cent of sales, plus service charges. Even those getting no rent had to balance that against the risk of paying charges and rates on an empty shop.

In terms of actual cash - and assuming some return to normality about sales - that's about half the previous rent bill in total. But it's an entire change in the economic structure of being a landlord of those retail premises. No longer is there a supposedly fixed cashflow. Instead it depends upon the business success of the tenants.

The perilous position of landlords is fast becoming a significant problem for their lenders. After the value of Britain’s shopping centres dropped by 31% to £18.5bn in just two years, Bank of England officials met senior retail property figures to ask where the risk lies.

The new economic model

Landlords no longer have a set rent which they can expect to collect. Yes, of course, in current times what with rent moratoriums and so on this is true anyway now. But those turnover leases are going to expand. Once the old model has been broken then near every tenant out there is going to be asking for the same deal and many of them will get it.

This puts the risk of retail success at least partially onto the landlord. And it puts the risk of retail success onto the financing model the landlords have long been using. Rent rolls are no longer sacrosanct and so the banking system will no longer treat them as such. This won't change the development model much but it will the buy and hold model.

Another way to put this is that the capital value of any specific rent income flow is now lower - as must be true if the risk attached to that income flow has just risen.

Capital values are now lower. No, not just because of the internet and empty shops. But because that entire legal and contractual underpinning of the old method of valuation has now been broken.

The argument against

Of course, the argument against this very gloomy point is that turnover leases aren't going to spread. Or that if they do then landlords will be really good at gaining high turnover tenants. Neither of which I think is going to be true.

We might also think that like any other falling knife there's a time at which it's worth trying to catch it. And there will be, obviously, but not for some time yet. Yes, I know we all think of markets as being forward looking and that but this is going to take time to work through the system as with that mythical pig through the python.

My view

This all sounds rather Gotterdamerung but that is my view of the British retail property market at present. The long lease, upwards only rent review model has been broken. Sure, it's only the one as yet but I would insist that it's going to spread to much of the market. This makes all rent rolls riskier and of a lower capital value, substantially so.

It isn't just that rents will be lower and so will capital values. It's also that the value of a company owning a rent roll will be lower because of that greater risk attached to it. Plus the lower gearing that will be allowed and higher interest rates attached to any that is.

The investor view

I've been pointing out around here for a year or two that the British commercial property market is undergoing some substantial changes. This one single change to turnover leases is, to my mind at least, the percursor of a general change across the entire market.

The capital value of retail property in the UK is falling and will continue to do so. The value of a corporate shell holding such is going to fall again over and on top of that. This is a sector not to be in. There will be a new bottom but it's not going to arrive for some time yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.