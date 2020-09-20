The stock offers the opportunity for upside or re-rating but minimal downside as the stock has drifted down in recent weeks without news flow.

Prior to COVID-19, K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was arguably a mediocre stock with limited growth and challenged profitability. COVID-19 changed that, offering substantial growth potential against a partially fixed cost base given the scalable nature of online learning. Indeed, we know enrollments are up 39%, but as we'll discuss, that's partial data. The disclosure was needed for a convertible debt offering, not the conclusion of enrollments as is typically the case when enrollments are disclosed. As such, it's a fair bet that the final enrollment number could be somewhat higher than +39%. After drifting back from a potentially stretched valuation over the summer, LRN's stock is supported by known information and appears to offer a free call option on higher enrollment growth at current trading levels. As you can see below, LRN's stock has drifted back from the summer price surge. The move back down was in part due to the convertible debt offering being potentially dilutive to shareholders and perhaps due to some investors hoping for better enrollment data in mid-August. Still, the downward move now appears overdone, especially since we know enrollment is up a minimum of +39%.

There are two pieces to the thesis here. Firstly, the current valuation is reasonable based on known data, and, secondly, further enrollments could offer meaningful upside.

Current Price Is Supported Based On Known Data

We know based on a late August press release that enrollment is up 39% as of August 21, 2020. We can estimate that the current valuation of the stock appears well-supported given that information.

Fiscal year (ends June) 2020 2021 est. (+39% enrollment) Revenue 1,040 1.384 Gross margin 348 456 SG&A 315 376 Operating Income 33 79 Net Income 24 60 Valuation (20x PE, add back $100M net cash, 2021 share count adjusted for convertible dilution) $14/share $28/share

Source: Author's estimates for 2021, filings for 2020. Notes: 33% gross margin held constant, SG&A grows at half rate of enrollment growth, taxes 25% of operating income.

The above is a broad estimate. The progression for gross margin and SG&A as revenues scale are not yet known and we should be careful of excessive precision. However, we can see that the stock was arguably overvalued on this framework in 2019; I get a $14/share valuation whereas the stock traded at $19-36 around that period, when COVID didn't exist. Hence, my multiples may be conservative. Now, with enrollment growth, the stock appears cheap even on that conservative framework with a current price of $27 vs. a target valuation of $28/share. Clearly, not a screaming buy if enrollments don't improve beyond +39%, but the key is we don't need extra enrollment growth for the stock to potentially hold up.

Enrollment Upside Beyond +39% Growth

We know enrollments were +39% as of August 21, 2020. However, we also have data (note this is 2019 data) that shows that around 39% of students began school after the third week of August.

Source: Pew Research

As a result, enrollment growth may have exceeded 39%. There are several data points to substantiate this.

On the Pew data above, if 20%-30% of students enrolled at the last minute with later school starts, then the student enrollment growth of 48k becomes 60k-70k, implying 49%-57% enrollment growth.

Competitor Pearson (NYSE: PSO has seen a 61% increase in Virtual School applications for 2020-21 as of its July 21, 2020 disclosure. Now, that's applications, not enrollments and not apples-to-apples with LRN.

has seen a 61% increase in Virtual School applications for 2020-21 as of its July 21, 2020 disclosure. Now, that's applications, not enrollments and not apples-to-apples with LRN. Thirdly, the company itself chose to raise a $360M convertible debt offering in August. The company stated this was to retire existing debt and for general corporate purposes. Debt including leases appears to be $141M as of July. That leaves $219M, and they appear to have $212M in cash on the balance sheet as of June. The company gets paid broadly 6 months after teaching is delivered. If the working capital cost of a new student is around $4,000 (2 quarters at $2,000 a quarter), then the company has incremental funding for +108k net new enrollments, though based on other data, that level of growth appears unlikely. Still, through the upsized convertible offering, they have removed working capital as a constraint to growth.

Fourthly, from the chart below, we can see that the company added an average of 1.8k students a day between 8/10/20 and 8/21/20. That rate is likely declining through August as first days of school occur in different regions of the country. Still, with 10 more days to the end of August at $1k enrollments per day, that's another 10k enrollments or 47% growth.

Source: company presentation

Probable Timing And Outcomes

Enrollment data likely announced with Q1 earnings in late October. Pre-announcement after September 30, when enrollment closes, is possible. Below are indicative valuations of how the stock could trade based on the disclosure. That said, we should be careful of excess precision, much depends on the margin structure, that is a further source of upside/downside to the scenarios below.

Enrollment outcome growth rate /net adds/total Stock multiple low (20x PE approx.) Stock multiple high (30x PE approx.) 39%/+48k to 170k (current disclosed August 21 level) $28/share $41/share 47%/+58k to 180k (appears achievable) $33/share $49/share 57%+68k to 190k (very good outcome, less probable) $37/share $55/share

Risks To Thesis

Negative Risks

Operational leverage is hard to estimate with any precision; they may not see the enrollments generate profitability as modelled. Mitigant: Current valuation appears supportive even without further enrollment upside.

A Biden presidency may narrow funding for certain school options, which may hurt K12 Inc. Mitigant: This is unlikely to be a primary focus of the Biden administration, and the election outcome remains uncertain. We'll know the outcome of enrollments in late October before we know the outcome of the election in November.

The COVID-19 enrollment boost may prove transient, leaving the company overvalued with a bloated cost base when enrollment normalize. Mitigant: It seems ongoing healthcare concerns for some groups, and greater awareness and trial of remote learning may be a tailwind for K12 for some time.

Positive Risks

Upside to other remote learning businesses owned by LRN not considered. Mitigant: These are relatively small by comparison.

If enrollment growth is indeed strong, stock could rerate to the lofty levels of the COVID success story tech names. Mitigant: These valuations do not appear to be well grounded on fundamentals, and may not persist.

Conclusion

LRN's valuation appears currently well-grounded and there's a reasonable chance enrollments come in somewhat ahead of their mid-August disclosure against a cost base that likely has a degree of operational leverage.

The valuation has now drifted back to a point where the risk/reward may favor investors by providing a potential margin of safety. There's a double benefit; additional growth may both improve profitability and cause the stock to positively re-rate as we've seen with other COVID-19 growth stories.

The key uncertainties are:

The level of enrollment growth beyond the August disclosure, where I'm optimistic they should get into the 40%-50% growth range. The resulting margin structure, which is far harder to discern. This is perhaps the primary risk to the thesis. However, assuming a flat percentage gross margin and growing SG&A at 50% of the business growth appears perhaps conservative.

This appears a case of heads you win, tails you are unlikely to lose much. We should know either way in late October.

