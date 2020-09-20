Even at a premium valuation after a long run-up in the stock, there is upside for new investors and a takeover appears likely.

In a silver bull market, there is a very low supply of quality silver projects and SilverCrest stands out above the rest.

An updated resource estimate and feasibility study in Q4 are key catalysts and should show much bigger numbers than the initial PEA last year.

The company’s valuation had gotten ahead of itself, but with the stock cooling off recently and silver staying above the $25/oz level, it’s time to look again.

SilverCrest Metals is advancing the high-grade Las Chispas silver-gold project in Mexico towards production, led by a management team that built and sold a similar mine just 25 km away.

SilverCrest Metals (SILV) is a silver explorer and developer focused on their flagship Las Chispas project in Sonora, Mexico. The management team is following their own successful playbook after building the nearby Santa Elena mine and selling SilverCrest 1.0 to First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) in 2015. The new company is led by a strong technical team who recently won the backing of billionaire mining investor Eric Sprott who bought $20 million worth of shares.

The company’s stock price has rewarded long-term shareholders over the past five years, climbing over 10,000% since listing in late 2015. This has been driven by a major discovery at Las Chispas, taking the company from being a microcap explorer to a near-term producer with a market cap over $1 billion.

However, over the last three months, the stock seems to have stalled out and has underperformed their peer group and even the price of silver. There’s no clear reason for this underperformance, other than the fact that the stock has had a fantastic run and sellers may finally be looking to take some profits into a strong market. There’s nothing wrong with that, and it provides new investors an opportunity to get in at a reasonable price compared to other, lower quality silver names that have outpaced SilverCrest in recent months.

3-month share price performance

(Source: YCharts)

Las Chispas is a Rare High-Grade Primary Silver Asset

The silver-gold Las Chispas project in Sonora, Mexico, is a historical producer where it is estimated that several mines on the property area yielded over 100 million ounces of silver and 200,000 ounces of gold between 1880 and 1930.

SilverCrest has been working on the property since 2015, drilling over 400,000 metres and releasing a maiden resource estimate in early 2018. The project’s preliminary economic assessment (PEA) was released in May 2019, and gave an after-tax NPV (5%) of $407 million, a 78% IRR and a quick 9-month payback assuming metal prices of $16.68/oz silver and $1,269/oz gold.

The capex estimate came in at only $100 million, which they could already fund with cash on hand. If they needed to raise more; for example, if they opted for a larger mill to accommodate a bigger mine plan, they could easily raise it based on their current market cap.

While these PEA numbers are very attractive, some observers may be quick to point out that the company is now trading at a market capitalization of $1.4 billion, or 3.4 times the NPV of the project. While that is true, what the NPV doesn’t account for is both the advances in the project and the material increase in metal prices since the PEA came out.

Just looking at commodity prices alone, silver is now trading 62% higher and gold is up by 54% compared to the PEA assumptions. Even just using the PEA’s upside case metal prices ($1,450/oz gold and $19/oz silver), the NPV increases to $507 million and the IRR jumps to 91%, with only a 7-month payback.

In March, the company also announced increased metallurgical recoveries, increasing silver recoveries from 90% to 94% and gold recoveries from 94% to 96%. These are excellent results and a meaningful increase over the original PEA estimates, and will give a boost to the final FS results.

Most critically, the PEA numbers don’t include the three highest grade zones that have been discovered since then: the Babi Vista vein and Areas 200 and 118. Once these are included in the upcoming feasibility study, the economics should get a serious boost.

Next Steps for SilverCrest

Drilling is less impactful on the share price now that the company is worth over a billion dollars, and the market is likely numb to the eye-popping grades at this point, but their exploration results continue to impress.

The latest numbers from the Babi Vista vein last month included a spectacular 1.7 m of 635 g/t gold and 26,004 g/t silver. This vein was discovered only last year and so is not captured in the current resource estimate.

CEO Eric Fier and his team are currently finalizing a feasibility study for Las Chispas, which they plan to release by the end of this year. After that, management expects to start mine development within two years. This is a slight delay compared to what the company was saying at the beginning of 2020, when they projected they could be starting major development works in the second half of 2020.

After drilling almost 100,000 metres in the first half of 2020, despite the major disruption of COVID-19 in Mexico, the company is targeting to complete another 70,000 metres of drilling in the second half of this year.

The company has the major permits in hand to build Las Chispas, including the ability to mine up to 3,000 tonnes per day (tpd), much higher than the 1,250 tpd contemplated in the 2019 PEA. Due to the narrow-vein nature of the deposit, it is unlikely they will be able to reach a throughput of 3,000 tpd, but it’s good optionality to have and they should at least be able to reach 2,000 tpd while still maintaining a reasonably long mine life.

(Source: Company website)

While Not Cheap, SilverCrest 2.0 is a Takeover Target Due to Scarce Project Quality

SilverCrest is now entering the more boring part of the mining project curve, where speculators have now taken money off the table after the initial discoveries at Las Chispas fueled a big rise in the share price. Instead of exciting exploration headlines, the focus is now on engineering, economic studies and moving dirt to start construction.

Some may take this phase of development as a reason to invest elsewhere in more early-stage stories, but patient investors should be rewarded by sticking with SilverCrest, which has a shorter path to production than many other projects and is a takeover target for precious metals miners looking for near-term growth options.

The silver space is different from gold in that there are much fewer companies with quality projects to choose from. That scarcity is why even small junior silver producers trade above 2x P/NAV multiples, which is on par with the gold majors and substantially higher than gold mid-tier and junior producers.

So, while SilverCrest may appear to have a rich valuation on relative metrics like P/NAV and $/oz in the ground, if you want silver exposure and want the leverage that silver equities give, it’s hard to argue that there’s a better name than SilverCrest. It ticks many boxes for management, location, grade, permitting, and most importantly, the potential for near-term cash flow.

SSR Mining’s decision to sell out of their 10% position back in May likely put a bit of a damper on the stock, with many speculating they would have been a logical buyer of SilverCrest. In the end, SSR’s move made sense for them as they pocketed a healthy investment return after they struck a deal with Alacer to acquire the operating Copler mine in Turkey as part of a $4 billion merger of equals.

Another potential suitor could be First Majestic Silver, the company that bought SilverCrest 1.0 and continues to operate the Santa Elena silver-gold mine just 25 km away from Las Chispas. Their management team may be hesitant about buying an asset that they spun out as part of the original SilverCrest acquisition for a substantially higher price, but given the proximity and potential synergies between the operations, it could make a lot of sense for First Majestic as they look to grow their production.

No matter who ends up being the suitor, the SilverCrest team has done it before and is following the same script. This time, however, the project’s grade is much higher, leading to a much more enticing asset for potential acquirers.

SilverCrest is well-financed with $154 million in cash to complete the remaining exploration, studies and even initial development of the mine before needing to go back to the market for further financing.

SilverCrest share price since listing

(Source: YCharts)

Concluding Thoughts

SilverCrest has grown from a tiny $5 million explorer trying to prove a theory at a historical project that many thought was mined out, to a $1.4 billion company looking to put a high-grade, 10 million ounce silver-equivalent per year mine into production within the next few years.

While the value may seem rich on $/oz and P/NAV metrics, the company is updating their resource estimate to include newly discovered zones and a feasibility study should show improved economics to justify the price tag. As well, there is simply a scarcity of good silver primary development projects in the sector, and so the company will likely always trade at a premium until it is taken out.

While bonanza grade drill results are no longer exciting the market, they continue to show the long-term potential of the project and proving that it will be a high-margin producing mine.

Catalysts for the rest of this year include a feasibility study and updated resource estimate that will incorporate the major new high-grade discoveries at Babi Vista and other zones, as well as further drill results from an ongoing 70,000 metre exploration program.

Management will likely put Las Chispas into production themselves, and they already have the permits and capital required to do so. With estimated production in the second half of 2022, a buyer may have to act before this high-margin operation starts up and shows the market how much cash flow it can generate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.